“Its way more than nudity”: Sydney Sweeney on How She Channelled her defiance and Boldness Through Euphoria

One thing about fan-favorite shows is that when it is about to end, fans along with the actors become so sad that they won’t be a part of it anymore. Stranger Things is one such show where the actors started out as children and now they are all grown up. They have created such a bond with each other that they even cried their eyes out when they got to know the fifth season would be the last one. The show has cult followers throughout the world. Therefore, whenever anyone talks about the ending of the show, fans just can’t stop themselves from crying. Interestingly, recently, Finn Wolfhard gave away the craziest prediction about the future of the show.

1 DAY AGO