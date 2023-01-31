WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - The judge presiding over the Alex Murdaugh murder trial is allowing testimony on Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes, but so far, not with the jury present. Murdaugh, 54, is charged with killing his 52-year-old wife, Maggie; and their 22-year-old son, Paul, at the family’s hunting property...

COLLETON COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO