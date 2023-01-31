ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

WMBF

Day 8: Court convenes Wednesday for 4th day of testimony

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Testimony in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial is expected to begin Wednesday with a focus on a potential key piece of evidence: a cellphone video recorded by Murdaugh’s son. Murdaugh, the disbarred Lowcountry attorney, is standing trial for the two killings at the family’s Colleton...
BLOG: Day 8: State argues video places Alex Murdaugh at kennels

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - State prosecutors claim a video taken on the night Paul and Maggie Murdaugh were killed at their Colleton County home puts Alex Murdaugh at the scene despite him telling investigators he wasn’t there. Murdaugh, 54, the disbarred Lowcountry attorney, is standing trial for the killings...
