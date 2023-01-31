Read full article on original website
Related
WMBF
Judge still deciding if Murdaugh jury will hear about alleged financial crimes
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - The judge presiding over the Alex Murdaugh murder trial is allowing testimony on Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes, but so far, not with the jury present. Murdaugh, 54, is charged with killing his 52-year-old wife, Maggie; and their 22-year-old son, Paul, at the family’s hunting property...
WMBF
Day 8: Court convenes Wednesday for 4th day of testimony
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Testimony in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial is expected to begin Wednesday with a focus on a potential key piece of evidence: a cellphone video recorded by Murdaugh’s son. Murdaugh, the disbarred Lowcountry attorney, is standing trial for the two killings at the family’s Colleton...
WMBF
BLOG: Day 8: State argues video places Alex Murdaugh at kennels
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - State prosecutors claim a video taken on the night Paul and Maggie Murdaugh were killed at their Colleton County home puts Alex Murdaugh at the scene despite him telling investigators he wasn’t there. Murdaugh, 54, the disbarred Lowcountry attorney, is standing trial for the killings...
Comments / 0