Kenosha, WI

Yardbarker

Badgers Host Epic 2022 Wisconsin Gatorade Player of The Year

Wynn Stang, a two-star 2023 recruit from Mukwonago, Wisconsin who blew away his competition in 2022. The running back recorded 2763 yards and 42 touchdowns on 8.4 yards per carry. His statistics were good enough to earn him the honor of being named Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year for 2022. His team made it to the State Championships for football and lost last season. Stang is also a lacrosse player and has been scouted by Virginia and Duke.
MADISON, WI
Highschool Basketball Pro

Burlington, February 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

BURLINGTON, WI
kenosha.com

Parkside basketball teams return to DeSimone Arena with a lot on the line Thursday

Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
KENOSHA, WI
kenosha.com

UW-Parkside to host Alumni Day at the Games Saturday

UW-Parkside is one of 13 four-year campuses in the University of Wisconsin System. Located in Somers, Wisconsin, between Racine and Kenosha on 700 acres with natural prairies and woodlands. 4,300 students. The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is excited to announce Alumni Day at the Games at the basketball doubleheader on Saturday...
SOMERS, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Taking the family legacy to the next level

WAUKESHA — Jimmy Wollenberg has put in the long hours in the mudroom, and as his high school wrestling career begins to wind down, he’s been able to enjoy the fruits of his labor. Those include bragging rights at the dinner table. Recently, the Waukesha South senior surpassed...
WAUKESHA, WI
anonymouseagle.com

Marquette To End Athletic Scholarship Aid For Tennis and Track & Field

Can you have breaking news when the athletic department makes a decision two years ago and doesn’t tell anyone about it?. On Tuesday morning, to go along with their physical copy publishing schedule, the Marquette Wire published a news story on their website reporting that Marquette University is ending athletic scholarship aid to athletes on the men’s and women’s tennis teams as well as the men’s and women’s track and field teams by the start of the 2025-26 school year.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Fox11online.com

Timber Rattlers' 2023 coaching staff announced

GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- There will be a few new faces in the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers' dugout this year. The Timber Rattlers' parent club, the Milwaukee Brewers, announced minor league coaching staff assignments Wednesday. Joe Ayrault returns for his second season leading the Rattlers. Ken Joyce is the new hitting...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
kenosha.com

Dave’s Hot Chicken grand opening Feb. 10 in Kenosha

KENOSHA, WI
The Center Square

School choice supporters optimistic over Wisconsin open enrollment

(The Center Square) – The latest snapshot of the desire for school choice in Wisconsin is developing this week when the Open Application Period for three of Wisconsin’s school choice programs begins Wednesday. Parents in Milwaukee and Racine have several chances to enroll their kids in Parental Choice Programs for their school district. Parents in the rest of the state only have from February 1 until April 20 to enroll their kids in Wisconsin’s Parental Choice Program. ...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

I-94 WB crash in Waukesha: All lanes reopen

WAUKESHA, Wis. — 8 a.m. All lanes reopen. 7:20 a.m. Only the left lane remains closed. Traffic is still backed up. 6:55 a.m. One lane has been reopened. Today at approximately 6 a.m. all lanes on I-94 westbound were closed at County F in Waukesha County due to a crash.
WAUKESHA, WI
texashsfootball.com

Former Arlington Heights Star Up for Defensive Rookie of the Year

Arlington Heights And UTSA Standout Tariq Woolen Up For Defensive Player Of The Year. Last Wednesday, the finalists were named for the Associated Press awards. Texas is well represented on the defensive side of the field; notably, former UTSA and Arlington Heights standout Tariq Woolen made the cut for Defensive Rookie Of The Year.
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Dangerous wind chills could reach 25 below zero for Racine, Kenosha this week

RACINE, KENOSHA COUNTIES — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for portions of East Central Wisconsin, South Central Wisconsin and Southeast Wisconsin due to below-zero wind chills. This weather affects Racine, Kenosha, Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee,...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

UPDATE: At-risk veteran from Washington County found safe

(WLUK) -- Officials are asking people throughout Wisconsin for help finding an at-risk veteran. The Washington County Sheriff's Office says that Dominic John Dalle Nogare, 46, was last seen at his home in Trenton on Tuesday afternoon. He left his home after getting in an argument with his fiancé.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
milwaukeemag.com

These Are the 7 Wonders of Milwaukee

Our city abounds with beauty, so we decided it was time to shine a spotlight on some of the standouts. From an ornate church to a stainless steel tree, here are the sights we deem wondrous. MILWAUKEE ART MUSEUM. “THE CALATRAVA,” AS WE’VE COME to know it, is a work...
MILWAUKEE, WI

