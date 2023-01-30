Can you have breaking news when the athletic department makes a decision two years ago and doesn’t tell anyone about it?. On Tuesday morning, to go along with their physical copy publishing schedule, the Marquette Wire published a news story on their website reporting that Marquette University is ending athletic scholarship aid to athletes on the men’s and women’s tennis teams as well as the men’s and women’s track and field teams by the start of the 2025-26 school year.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO