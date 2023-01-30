Read full article on original website
Centene to pay Indiana $66M in latest overbilling settlement
Centene has agreed to pay Indiana more than $66 million to settle allegations it overbilled the state's Medicaid program for pharmaceutical services. According to a Jan. 31 news release from the Indiana attorney general's office, it is at least the 18th state to investigate Centene for overcharging. Indiana is at...
CMS needs more data on Medicare Advantage supplemental benefits, watchdog says
CMS is lacking data on how Medicare Advantage supplemental benefits are used, according to a report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office. Plans are required to report encounter data to CMS, detailing use of benefits. In the report, published Jan. 31, the GAO said the guidelines for submitting this data on supplemental benefits are not clear to plans.
Oregonians have free reproductive healthcare coverage; 12 insurers charged beneficiaries anyway
A law that went into full effect in 2019 granted Oregon residents free reproductive healthcare coverage, but state officials found that at least 12 insurers continued to charge beneficiaries, according to a Feb. 1 report from the Oregon Capital Chronicle. An audit from the state's Consumer and Business Services Department...
Where government insurance enrollment stands in 2023
CMS released 2023 enrollment figures for government-sponsored health plans Jan. 31. *Subtotal is 172.8 million enrollees. Adjust for D-SNP (-12 million)
What providers needs to know about CMS' plan to clawback $4.7B in Medicare Advantage payments
More scrutiny is expected for providers who serve patients covered by Medicare Advantage. On Jan. 30, CMS said it will implement stricter auditing practices around MA plans, a move that could leave commercial payers collectively on the hook for up to $4.7 billion in repayments to the federal government over the next decade. The final rule will only apply to contracts dated from payment year 2018 and up.
Cambia Health Solutions taps chief health services officer
Cambia Health Solutions has named Tonya Adams its chief health services officer. She will advance Cambia's clinical capabilities across all lines of business and manage the total cost of care for health plan members, according to a Feb. 2 news release. Cambia is the parent company of Regence, which operates...
How Health Net is making sure members know about Medicaid redeterminations
Health Net is launching a "review to renew" campaign to inform its millions of Medicaid members in California about upcoming redeterminations. According to a Feb. 1 news release, the campaign will include customized mailers, interactive voice response calls, text messages, social media, digital advertisements, posters and marketing at cultural and community events.
Stepping off the 'hamster wheel': How payers have stepped in to support burnt out workforces
Burnout in the healthcare workforce isn't going away, but some payers are finding ways to help. A recent Medscape report found 53 percent of physicians report feeling burnout, and 23 percent reported experiencing depression. As challenges persist, some payers are supporting the provider workforce, through investments and simplifying the administrative...
9 updates on prior authorization
From CMS issuing a proposed rule to streamline the process, to a report indicating a majority of states could introduce bills this year to limit or change the process, here are nine stories about prior authorization Becker's has reported since Nov. 28:. 1. AHIP President and CEO Matt Eyles spoke...
New CMS Medicare Advantage audit rule lacks information, Humana execs say
CMS' new Medicare Advantage auditing standards did not include enough information about auditing methods to understand its full impacts, Humana executives said on a Feb. 1 investor call. "We look forward to working with CMS to learn more about the methodology, including contract selection, sampling and extrapolation as the rule...
Maine's ACA exchange director to lead new healthcare affordability office
Maine Gov. Janet Mills has nominated the state's ACA marketplace director, Meg Garratt-Reed, to be executive director of the new Office of Affordable Health Care. The OAHC is an independent, nonpartisan agency that will analyze increasing healthcare costs and propose solutions for the state, according to a Jan. 30 news release.
Los Angeles County to offer free mental telehealth services for 1.3 million public school students
A partnership between Los Angeles County, L.A. Care Health Plan and Centene's Health Net will soon offer free mental telehealth services to 1.3 million public school students. The new program is supported by school-based telehealth company Hazel Health and is optional for all local districts, according to a Feb. 2 news release shared with Becker's.
CMS proposes small bump in MA payments, sweeping risk adjustment changes
CMS is expecting a small revenue bump of 1.03 percent on average for Medicare Advantage and Part D plans in 2024 as part of a slate of potential risk adjustment and star ratings changes that has some industry leaders concerned. In an advance notice published Feb. 1, the agency proposed...
Payers with most MA prior authorization requests, denials
Elevance Health has the highest number of prior authorization requests per Medicare Advantage member, while CVS and Kaiser Permanente have the highest rate of denials in 2021, according to an analysis from Kaiser Family Foundation. The report, published Feb. 2, analyzed data for 515 MA contracts in 2021, accounting for...
CMS proposes universal quality measures across all programs
CMS is looking to create a "universal foundation" of quality measures across all its programs, such as Medicare and Medicaid. The agency said in its 2024 advance notice Feb. 1 that aligning measures across programs and private payers "will reduce provider burden while also improving the effectiveness of quality." CMS operates more than 20 programs, each with its own set of quality measures that may or may not align with one another.
2,000 BCBS Michigan beneficiaries may have another member's bill
About 2,000 Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan beneficiaries may have someone else's January premium bill, NBC affiliate WDIV reported Jan. 31. BCBS Michigan said the issue was caused by an error at one of its print vendors, according to the report. The issue affected Medicare Advantage members with Prescription Blue SM PDP prescription drug plan coverage.
