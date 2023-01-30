CMS is looking to create a "universal foundation" of quality measures across all its programs, such as Medicare and Medicaid. The agency said in its 2024 advance notice Feb. 1 that aligning measures across programs and private payers "will reduce provider burden while also improving the effectiveness of quality." CMS operates more than 20 programs, each with its own set of quality measures that may or may not align with one another.

