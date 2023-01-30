Read full article on original website
beckerspayer.com
Cambia Health Solutions taps chief health services officer
Cambia Health Solutions has named Tonya Adams its chief health services officer. She will advance Cambia's clinical capabilities across all lines of business and manage the total cost of care for health plan members, according to a Feb. 2 news release. Cambia is the parent company of Regence, which operates...
beckerspayer.com
BCBS North Carolina investing in insurance pre-licensing college program
Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina is sponsoring an insurance pre-licensing academy as part of the payer's efforts to create a more diverse workforce in the insurance industry. According to a Jan. 31 news release, the payer is putting $243,000 behind a program at Robeson Community College in Lumberton,...
beckerspayer.com
Maine's ACA exchange director to lead new healthcare affordability office
Maine Gov. Janet Mills has nominated the state's ACA marketplace director, Meg Garratt-Reed, to be executive director of the new Office of Affordable Health Care. The OAHC is an independent, nonpartisan agency that will analyze increasing healthcare costs and propose solutions for the state, according to a Jan. 30 news release.
beckerspayer.com
Thousands of Kaiser Permanente members in Colorado to get refunds after software error
Kaiser Permanente will refund 7,600 members in Colorado after a software update incorrectly calculated how much members had paid toward their deductibles, the Denver Post reported Feb. 3. Members will not receive any additional bills because of the software error, a spokesperson told the Denver Post. The average refund is...
beckerspayer.com
Oregonians have free reproductive healthcare coverage; 12 insurers charged beneficiaries anyway
A law that went into full effect in 2019 granted Oregon residents free reproductive healthcare coverage, but state officials found that at least 12 insurers continued to charge beneficiaries, according to a Feb. 1 report from the Oregon Capital Chronicle. An audit from the state's Consumer and Business Services Department...
beckerspayer.com
2,000 BCBS Michigan beneficiaries may have another member's bill
About 2,000 Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan beneficiaries may have someone else's January premium bill, NBC affiliate WDIV reported Jan. 31. BCBS Michigan said the issue was caused by an error at one of its print vendors, according to the report. The issue affected Medicare Advantage members with Prescription Blue SM PDP prescription drug plan coverage.
beckerspayer.com
AmeriHealth Caritas taps Georgia market president
AmeriHealth Caritas has named Marla Purvis as Georgia market president. Ms. Purvis was most recently Florida market president and corporate vice president of Medicare operations for administrative solutions company Evolent Health. According to a Feb. 1 news release, Ms. Purvis also previously held executive roles at Centene subsidiary WellCare in...
beckerspayer.com
BCBS Oklahoma, DRH Health reach deal
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma and Duncan, Okla.-based DRH Health have reached a two-year contract to keep the health system in network, the Duncan Banner reported Feb. 2. Duncan Regional Hospital will remain in network with Blue TraditionalSM, Blue Choice PPOSM and Blue Preferred PPOSM plans, according to...
