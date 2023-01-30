ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, OH

lovelandbeacon.com

Loveland Schools places levy on May ballot

LOVELAND, OH (February 1, 2023) – The community of Loveland once again faces a school tax levy on the upcoming May 2, ballot. On Tuesday night, January 31, the Loveland City School District (LCSD) Board of Education considered three different school operating tax levy recommendations: including a $4.2 mill levy, a $4.9 mill levy, and a $6.5 mill levy. They also could have declined to place any levy at all on the May 2nd ballot with the option of holding off until a November ballot. They voted in favor of placing a $4.9 mill levy on the May ballot for Loveland School voters to decide the future financial funding for operations.
LOVELAND, OH
lovelandbeacon.com

SPECIAL: Mental Health Information Session planned at LIS

LOVELAND, OH (February 3, 2023) – This special event presented by the parent teacher student association of LIS & LMS will focus on child and adolescent mental health. The Loveland Middle/Intermediate School Parent Teacher Student Association (MINT PTSA) is hosting the Q & A Session with Dr. Emily Harris from Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center's division of Child Psychiatry. The session will equip parents with information about childhood depression and anxiety. Dr. Harris will also be available to answer questions.
LOVELAND, OH
lovelandbeacon.com

LHS STUDENT MAKING A DIFFERENCE FOR LLS

This year I will be fundraising for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS) as a candidate for Loveland High School's Team CoUREage 4.0, with the goal of raising over $7500 personally and $100,000 as a team. Around this time last year I was asked by two fellow classmates to join their LLS fundraising campaign. Personally I've never had too much of a connection with blood cancer, so I wasn't sure if I was the right person to join. Ultimately, I ended up participating in their fundraiser and got invited to an event called the "Grand Finale." During the Grand Finale we got to hear the stories of two people who had battled Leukemia and Lymphoma. One of them was a girl from Little Miami that luckily recovered within a year, and the other was a teenager who had battled with cancer off and on for a few years, yet sadly passed away.
LOVELAND, OH
Winter is not over yet

Winter is not over yet

FUN WITH MAPS – ISSUE 2023-22 DAILY FEATURE:. LOVELAND, OH (February 2, 2023) – In today's edition of Fun with Map from Steve Kovacs, we explore weather forecasting animals. WEATHER-PREDICTING WHISTLEPIGS. Today is Groundhog Day – or Hedgehog Day if you live in the British Isles. Maybe...
LOVELAND, OH
lovelandbeacon.com

SPORTS SPECIAL: FOCUS ON WOMEN IN BASEBALL

CINCINNATI, OH (February 2, 2023) – On National Girls and Women in Sports Day Wednesday, February 1st, the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame & Museum announced a new 'Women in Baseball' exhibit. The Reds HOF announced the exhibit, sheduled to open later this month, will explore the...
CINCINNATI, OH

