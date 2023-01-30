This year I will be fundraising for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS) as a candidate for Loveland High School’s Team CoUREage 4.0, with the goal of raising over $7500 personally and $100,000 as a team. Around this time last year I was asked by two fellow classmates to join their LLS fundraising campaign. Personally I’ve never had too much of a connection with blood cancer, so I wasn’t sure if I was the right person to join. Ultimately, I ended up participating in their fundraiser and got invited to an event called the “Grand Finale.” During the Grand Finale we got to hear the stories of two people who had battled Leukemia and Lymphoma. One of them was a girl from Little Miami that luckily recovered within a year, and the other was a teenager who had battled with cancer off and on for a few years, yet sadly passed away.

