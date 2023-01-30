Read full article on original website
Related
beckerspayer.com
How Health Net is making sure members know about Medicaid redeterminations
Health Net is launching a "review to renew" campaign to inform its millions of Medicaid members in California about upcoming redeterminations. According to a Feb. 1 news release, the campaign will include customized mailers, interactive voice response calls, text messages, social media, digital advertisements, posters and marketing at cultural and community events.
beckerspayer.com
Centene to pay Indiana $66M in latest overbilling settlement
Centene has agreed to pay Indiana more than $66 million to settle allegations it overbilled the state's Medicaid program for pharmaceutical services. According to a Jan. 31 news release from the Indiana attorney general's office, it is at least the 18th state to investigate Centene for overcharging. Indiana is at...
beckerspayer.com
Humana in the headlines: 7 recent updates
Humana is appointing new executives and expanding CenterWell, its primary care business. Here are seven updates about the Louisville, Ky.-based payer Becker's has reported since Jan. 13. CMS' new Medicare Advantage auditing standards did not include enough information about auditing methods to understand its full impacts, Humana executives said on...
beckerspayer.com
Prior authorization and Medicare Advantage: 5 numbers to know
Medicare Advantage plans fully or partially denied around 6 percent of prior authorization claims in 2021, according to an analysis from Kaiser Family Foundation published Feb. 2. KFF analyzed data for 515 MA contracts in 2021, accounting for 87 percent of the program's enrollees. Here are 5 numbers to know...
beckerspayer.com
CMS needs more data on Medicare Advantage supplemental benefits, watchdog says
CMS is lacking data on how Medicare Advantage supplemental benefits are used, according to a report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office. Plans are required to report encounter data to CMS, detailing use of benefits. In the report, published Jan. 31, the GAO said the guidelines for submitting this data on supplemental benefits are not clear to plans.
beckerspayer.com
UnitedHealthcare overpayment, appeal letters going paperless in 13 states
UnitedHealthcare will stop mailing overpayment and appeal decision letters to primary and ancillary healthcare providers in 13 states and Washington, D.C., starting May 5. The change applies to UnitedHealthcare Community Plans, according to a Feb. 1 news release from the payer. The letters will be available for view digitally. The change will not affect behavioral health and home- and community-based service providers.
beckerspayer.com
What providers needs to know about CMS' plan to clawback $4.7B in Medicare Advantage payments
More scrutiny is expected for providers who serve patients covered by Medicare Advantage. On Jan. 30, CMS said it will implement stricter auditing practices around MA plans, a move that could leave commercial payers collectively on the hook for up to $4.7 billion in repayments to the federal government over the next decade. The final rule will only apply to contracts dated from payment year 2018 and up.
beckerspayer.com
Humana posts $15M Q4 loss, names top execs
Humana posted revenues of nearly $93 billion in 2022 and a net loss of $15 million in the most recent quarter, according to its year-end earnings report published Feb. 1. The company also appointed Steward Health Care President Sanjay Shetty, MD, to lead its healthcare services business, CenterWell, which includes pharmacy dispensing, provider and home health services. Dr. Shetty will start April 1.
beckerspayer.com
Cambia Health Solutions taps chief health services officer
Cambia Health Solutions has named Tonya Adams its chief health services officer. She will advance Cambia's clinical capabilities across all lines of business and manage the total cost of care for health plan members, according to a Feb. 2 news release. Cambia is the parent company of Regence, which operates...
beckerspayer.com
23 payer exec moves in January
From several new CEOs and presidents to a new chief innovation officer at UnitedHealth Group, these are executive moves at 23 different payers reported by Becker's since Jan. 1:. Humana appointed Steward Health Care President Sanjay Shetty, MD, to lead its healthcare services business, CenterWell, effective in April. It also...
beckerspayer.com
New CMS Medicare Advantage audit rule lacks information, Humana execs say
CMS' new Medicare Advantage auditing standards did not include enough information about auditing methods to understand its full impacts, Humana executives said on a Feb. 1 investor call. "We look forward to working with CMS to learn more about the methodology, including contract selection, sampling and extrapolation as the rule...
beckerspayer.com
Maine's ACA exchange director to lead new healthcare affordability office
Maine Gov. Janet Mills has nominated the state's ACA marketplace director, Meg Garratt-Reed, to be executive director of the new Office of Affordable Health Care. The OAHC is an independent, nonpartisan agency that will analyze increasing healthcare costs and propose solutions for the state, according to a Jan. 30 news release.
beckerspayer.com
Los Angeles County to offer free mental telehealth services for 1.3 million public school students
A partnership between Los Angeles County, L.A. Care Health Plan and Centene's Health Net will soon offer free mental telehealth services to 1.3 million public school students. The new program is supported by school-based telehealth company Hazel Health and is optional for all local districts, according to a Feb. 2 news release shared with Becker's.
beckerspayer.com
CMS proposes small bump in MA payments, sweeping risk adjustment changes
CMS is expecting a small revenue bump of 1.03 percent on average for Medicare Advantage and Part D plans in 2024 as part of a slate of potential risk adjustment and star ratings changes that has some industry leaders concerned. In an advance notice published Feb. 1, the agency proposed...
beckerspayer.com
CMS proposes universal quality measures across all programs
CMS is looking to create a "universal foundation" of quality measures across all its programs, such as Medicare and Medicaid. The agency said in its 2024 advance notice Feb. 1 that aligning measures across programs and private payers "will reduce provider burden while also improving the effectiveness of quality." CMS operates more than 20 programs, each with its own set of quality measures that may or may not align with one another.
beckerspayer.com
Payers with most MA prior authorization requests, denials
Elevance Health has the highest number of prior authorization requests per Medicare Advantage member, while CVS and Kaiser Permanente have the highest rate of denials in 2021, according to an analysis from Kaiser Family Foundation. The report, published Feb. 2, analyzed data for 515 MA contracts in 2021, accounting for...
Comments / 0