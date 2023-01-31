Iowa State returns home this weekend, and is set to host the Kansas Jayhawks Saturday morning in a highly anticipated conference matchup. As head coach T.J. Otzelberger met with the local media on Thursday, he gave a couple health updates on Jaz Kunc, who has been out of action since December, and Caleb Grill, who has played but dealt with a back injury of late, as well.

