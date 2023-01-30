SIDNEY -- The Cheyenne County Fair Board scheduled election of officers hit an impasse Monday with a 3-3 vote. Treasurer Kip Miller motioned for board officers to remain as they are, followed by board member Shelly Sutherland supporting Jason Juracek as the next board president. The board was reminded of the motion to retain board officers still needed a second, or die for lack of action.

CHEYENNE COUNTY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO