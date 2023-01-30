Read full article on original website
Nebraska Park Controlled Burn Scheduled
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is letting the public know that crews are scheduled to burn tree and brush piles on the west side of Ash Hollow State Historical Park on Tuesday. Game and Parks says the burn will be conducted in conjunction with local fire departments. Ash Hollow...
News Channel Nebraska
Scotts Bluff County receives several inches of snow
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- A couple of towns in Scotts Bluff County received multiple inches of snow. Gering and Scottsbluff are both in a winter weather advisory and are expecting another wave of snowfall, according to AccuWeather.com. They have both received one to three inches of snow. Snowfall is expected to...
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202300049 00:48 1100 W. 14th Street/ Reported Disturbance/ Domestic Assault arrest made Closed - Charges Recommended. P202300050 09:27 TRESPASS : TRESPASS Adult male was warned against trespassing from Rainbow Motel. A few minutes later, the male was taken into custody for trespass. Closed - Charges Recommended. P202300051 13:40 ASSAULT :...
City of Alliance explains how snow removal operates, maintained
A few facts about maintaining the city streets. City crews maintain 183 lane-miles of streets, providing sweeping, moving snow and general maintenance. 1. Five dump trucks with plows. 2. One wheel loader (makes openings in windrow to allow traffic flow and pushes piles created by paddle scrapers) 3. One road...
