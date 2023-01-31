Monday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bluefield 47, Graham, Va. 35
Brooke 61, Richmond Edison, Ohio 36
Cameron 85, Hundred 29
E. Liverpool, Ohio 53, Weir 32
Herbert Hoover 67, Scott 58
John Marshall 51, Dover, Ohio 24
Magnolia 66, Valley Wetzel 41
Martin County, Ky. 68, Tug Valley 33
Morgantown 54, Marietta, Ohio 19
Oak Glen 53, Cadiz Harrison Cent., Ohio 33
Oakland Southern, Md. 43, Keyser 24
Philip Barbour 54, Lincoln 39
Robert C. Byrd 43, Sissonville 33
Spring Mills 58, Washington 39
Summers County 81, Pocahontas County 22
Union Grant 67, Highland-Monterey, Va. 29
University 51, Steubenville, Ohio 48
Wayne 68, Poca 36
Wheeling Central 41, James Monroe 37
Wheeling Central 41, Woodsfield Monroe Cent., Ohio 37
Wheeling Park 77, Vincent Warren, Ohio 56
Wyoming East 75, PikeView 36
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
