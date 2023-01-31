ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Monday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bluefield 47, Graham, Va. 35

Brooke 61, Richmond Edison, Ohio 36

Cameron 85, Hundred 29

E. Liverpool, Ohio 53, Weir 32

Herbert Hoover 67, Scott 58

John Marshall 51, Dover, Ohio 24

Magnolia 66, Valley Wetzel 41

Martin County, Ky. 68, Tug Valley 33

Morgantown 54, Marietta, Ohio 19

Oak Glen 53, Cadiz Harrison Cent., Ohio 33

Oakland Southern, Md. 43, Keyser 24

Philip Barbour 54, Lincoln 39

Robert C. Byrd 43, Sissonville 33

Spring Mills 58, Washington 39

Summers County 81, Pocahontas County 22

Union Grant 67, Highland-Monterey, Va. 29

University 51, Steubenville, Ohio 48

Wayne 68, Poca 36

Wheeling Central 41, James Monroe 37

Wheeling Central 41, Woodsfield Monroe Cent., Ohio 37

Wheeling Park 77, Vincent Warren, Ohio 56

Wyoming East 75, PikeView 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Signing day ends recruiting sagas for QB Rashada, CB McClain

The opening of college football’s traditional signing period for high school prospects brought an apparent end to two of the cycle’s most notable recruitments. Blue-chip quarterback Jaden Rashada, who signed with Florida in December and then asked to be released from the commitment when a name, imagine and likeness deal fell through, announced Wednesday he is going to Arizona State. “Glad to truly be home!” Rashada posted on Twitter. Also in the Pac-12, Cormani McClain, previously committed to Miami, signed with Colorado to make it two straight years that coach Deion Sanders has landed a five-star cornerback.
TEMPE, AZ
The Associated Press

New bloods changing college hoops landscape

Perennial powers frontloaded the final poll of the 2012-13 college basketball season. The top 10 included Louisville, Kansas, Duke, Indiana and Georgetown. Gonzaga was No. 1, at the start of its rise to the sport’s upper echelon. Flash forward 10 years and the AP Top 25 has a different...
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Crowds decry gender-affirming treatment ban in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Crowds at the West Virginia state Capitol pleaded with lawmakers Thursday to show as much compassion for saving the lives of transgender children as they showed for unborn fetuses when they voted to ban abortion just months ago. Over and over, dozens of doctors, parents and LGBTQ people told the Republican supermajority during a hearing that a decision to ban gender-affirming care for youth would put children’s lives at risk. West Virginia is among 26 states considering bans to restrict gender-affirming care for minors or young adults, with the most recent action being in South...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
633K+
Post
672M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy