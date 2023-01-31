Monday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Battle Creek Pennfield 70, Comstock 24
Bellaire 70, Boyne Falls 28
Benton Harbor 71, Battle Creek Central 54
Bloomfield Christian 59, Livingston Christian 45
Burton Atherton 71, Midland Calvary Baptist 59
Cadillac 66, Ludington 35
Dansville 52, Webberville 32
Dearborn 65, Livonia Churchill 26
Eau Claire 84, Galesburg-Augusta 68
Evart 67, Lake City 35
Fennville 52, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 44
Fenton 69, Clio 43
Iron Mountain 64, North Central 58
Kalamazoo Central 59, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 58
Lakeview 42, Vestaburg 37
Lansing Christian 55, Jackson Christian 22
North Muskegon 43, Oakridge High School 40
St. Ignace 76, Harbor Springs 45
Sturgis 59, Bronson 34
Tekonsha 54, Athens 37
Three Oaks River Valley 77, Covert 49
Traverse City Christian 56, Bear Lake 20
Wakefield-Marenisco 78, Mercer, Wis. 48
Warren Woods Tower 56, Fraser 33
West Branch Ogemaw Heights 68, Pinconning 47
Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 51, Taylor Prep 35
Westland John Glenn 69, Dearborn Fordson 54
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Flint International vs. Burton Genesee Christian, ccd.
