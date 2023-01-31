ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Battle Creek Pennfield 70, Comstock 24

Bellaire 70, Boyne Falls 28

Benton Harbor 71, Battle Creek Central 54

Bloomfield Christian 59, Livingston Christian 45

Burton Atherton 71, Midland Calvary Baptist 59

Cadillac 66, Ludington 35

Dansville 52, Webberville 32

Dearborn 65, Livonia Churchill 26

Eau Claire 84, Galesburg-Augusta 68

Evart 67, Lake City 35

Fennville 52, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 44

Fenton 69, Clio 43

Iron Mountain 64, North Central 58

Kalamazoo Central 59, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 58

Lakeview 42, Vestaburg 37

Lansing Christian 55, Jackson Christian 22

North Muskegon 43, Oakridge High School 40

St. Ignace 76, Harbor Springs 45

Sturgis 59, Bronson 34

Tekonsha 54, Athens 37

Three Oaks River Valley 77, Covert 49

Traverse City Christian 56, Bear Lake 20

Wakefield-Marenisco 78, Mercer, Wis. 48

Warren Woods Tower 56, Fraser 33

West Branch Ogemaw Heights 68, Pinconning 47

Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 51, Taylor Prep 35

Westland John Glenn 69, Dearborn Fordson 54

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Flint International vs. Burton Genesee Christian, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

