ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Monday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst County 68, Rustburg 56

Bishop Ireton 65, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 55

Brookville 72, Liberty-Bedford 54

Brunswick 79, Windsor 43

Chelsea Academy 62, Holy Family 33

E.C. Glass 80, Jefferson Forest 48

Frank Cox 54, Norfolk Academy 41

Giles 64, Craig County 38

Glen Allen 66, Clover Hill 48

Grace Christian 49, United Christian Academy 27

Grundy 70, Tazewell 45

Hampton Christian 91, Isle of Wight Academy 60

Highland-Monterey 67, Union Grant, W.Va. 39

James Madison 72, Centreville 40

James Wood 56, Woodstock Central 51

King George 60, Riverbend 58

Lancaster 81, Bruton 46

Magna Vista 52, Halifax County 48

New Kent 76, Jamestown 53

North Cross 78, Covington 66

Oak Hill Academy 77, Reynoldsburg, Ohio 69

Ocean Lakes 62, Hickory 49

Regents 61, Lynchburg Home School 56

Richlands 63, Holston 57

Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 71, Potomac School 67

South Lakes 69, Chantilly 35

Timberlake Christian 59, Temple Christian 51

Unity Reed 69, Osbourn 52

Virginia Academy 67, Bethel 62

Westfield 58, Oakton 56

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Spectator dies after melee at middle school basketball game

ALBURGH, Vt. (AP) — A brawl broke out among spectators at a middle school basketball game in northern Vermont, and a 60-year-old man who participated in the fight died, police said. State troopers were called to the Alburgh Community Education Center just before 7 p.m. Tuesday after a report of a large fight involving spectators during a seventh- and eighth-grade boys basketball game between Alburgh and St. Albans. The fight ended before troopers arrived, and many of the participants had left. Russell Giroux, of Alburgh, sought medical attention, police said. He was taken by ambulance to the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans, where he was pronounced dead. Jay Nichols, the executive director of The Vermont Principals’ Association, said in a statement that the group, which oversees school sports in the state, had no information about the event beyond what the authorities provided.
ALBURGH, VT
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
633K+
Post
672M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy