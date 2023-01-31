Monday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst County 68, Rustburg 56
Bishop Ireton 65, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 55
Brookville 72, Liberty-Bedford 54
Brunswick 79, Windsor 43
Chelsea Academy 62, Holy Family 33
E.C. Glass 80, Jefferson Forest 48
Frank Cox 54, Norfolk Academy 41
Giles 64, Craig County 38
Glen Allen 66, Clover Hill 48
Grace Christian 49, United Christian Academy 27
Grundy 70, Tazewell 45
Hampton Christian 91, Isle of Wight Academy 60
Highland-Monterey 67, Union Grant, W.Va. 39
James Madison 72, Centreville 40
James Wood 56, Woodstock Central 51
King George 60, Riverbend 58
Lancaster 81, Bruton 46
Magna Vista 52, Halifax County 48
New Kent 76, Jamestown 53
North Cross 78, Covington 66
Oak Hill Academy 77, Reynoldsburg, Ohio 69
Ocean Lakes 62, Hickory 49
Regents 61, Lynchburg Home School 56
Richlands 63, Holston 57
Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 71, Potomac School 67
South Lakes 69, Chantilly 35
Timberlake Christian 59, Temple Christian 51
Unity Reed 69, Osbourn 52
Virginia Academy 67, Bethel 62
Westfield 58, Oakton 56
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
