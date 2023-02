The Clarkson Golden Knights are home this weekend facing Central NY foes, Cornell and Colgate. The Knights sit in 4th place with 31.5 points, 3 points ahead of tonight's opponent, the Big Red, but 7 points behind Saturday's opponent, Colgate. The 4th spot is important as it is the last home playoff spot.

POTSDAM, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO