nodq.com
Backstage news regarding Roman Reigns having a singles match against Sami Zayn
As previously noted, unified WWE world champion Roman Reigns will be reportedly be facing Sami Zayn at the WWE Elimination Chamber PLE on February 18th 2023 in Montreal, Canada. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com wrote the following regarding the match taking place at the Chamber event instead of Wrestlemania 39…. “This...
PWMania
Becky Lynch Hints That Bayley is Getting Too Close to Seth Rollins
Becky Lynch and Bayley’s feud began last July at WWE SummerSlam, when Bayley returned from injury following Lynch’s loss to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair alongside IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. Lynch was injured, and when she returned in November for WarGames, the feud resurfaced. Last week...
ewrestlingnews.com
Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens Flew To Jay Briscoe’s Funeral Immediately After Royal Rumble 2023
Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens gave incredible performances at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, but made sure to pay their respects to the late Jay Briscoe. Briscoe died earlier this month in a car accident minutes from his home in Laurel, Delaware. He was 38. Earlier this week,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Superstar Injured at the Royal Rumble
WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai is currently injured. Corey Graves announced during tonight’s post-Royal Rumble edition of RAW that Kai was injured in Saturday’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match. No other details were provided. Kai appeared on tonight’s RAW as she and Bayley accompanied partner IYO...
wrestletalk.com
New Sami Zayn Shirt Revealed Following WWE Royal Rumble
A new Sami Zayn shirt has been revealed following WWE Royal Rumble. After months and months of teasing and buildup, Sami Zayn made a decision and hit Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with a steel chair, turning against The Bloodline and choosing not to attack Kevin Owens at WWE Royal Rumble.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ric Flair Comments On Rhea Ripley Choosing Charlotte Flair As Her WWE WrestleMania 39 Opponent
Ric Flair has reacted to Rhea Ripley choosing Charlotte Flair as her WWE WrestleMania 39 opponent. This past Saturday Ripley won the Women’s Royal Rumble matchup, where she entered at number one and outlasted 29 other superstars to punch her ticket to the Showcase of the Immortals. The Judgement Day member had come close at the 2021 Royal Rumble but was the last competitor eliminated by that year’s winner, Bianca Belair.
bleedingcool.com
Elimination Chamber Plans Revealed at Post-Rumble WWE Raw
The lineup for the upcoming Elimination Chamber PLE is starting to shape up after the first WWE Raw following the 2023 Royal Rumble. The Royal Rumble is the first stop on the Road to WrestleMania, but when traveling on the Road to WrestleMania, one must first stop for a bathroom break at the rest stop's punishing metal urinal known as The Elimination Chamber! Following the Royal Rumble PLE and last night's episode of WWE Raw, we now know that men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes will face WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on "the grandest stage of them all," while women's Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley will challenge Smackdown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. But other plans also started to shape on Raw this week, including for the Elimination Chamber PLE and beyond.
nodq.com
WWE Hall of Famer says Seth Rollins was “shooting 100%” when it came to calling CM Punk a “cancer”
As previously noted, Seth Rollins referred to CM Punk as a “cancer” during an interview to promote the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble PLE. During his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T addressed what Rollins said…. “He was shooting 100%. I’m just glad I didn’t have to say...
wrestletalk.com
Sami Zayn Posts On Social Media For The First Time Since WWE Royal Rumble
Sami Zayn has posted on social media for the first time since WWE Royal Rumble. In the main event of the January 28 event, Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Following the bout, the Bloodline continued to beat Owens down. Sami Zayn ultimately turned...
nodq.com
News regarding John Cena’s WWE status heading into Wrestlemania 39
As previously noted, WWE United States champion Austin Theory has been using John Cena’s “the champ is here” catchphrase on television in recent weeks and a segment was reportedly filmed with them on December 30th 2022 that hasn’t aired yet. While Cena is expected to be...
PWMania
Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE RAW
Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE RAW have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 7pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:. * Cody Rhodes in-ring promo to set up the main event with Finn...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Brock Lesnar's WWE Elimination Chamber Status
Brock Lesnar made a surprise return at "Raw XXX," going after Bobby Lashley and disrupting his U.S. Title shot against Austin Theory. Lesnar ultimately cost "The All Mighty" in that match, but Lashley would exact revenge during the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match by eliminating "The Beast" after he only spent about 2 ½ minutes in the ring before getting tossed. It's clear that Lesnar and Lashley are on a collision course once again, but is WWE pulling the trigger on that assumed clash before WrestleMania 39?
Wrestle Zone
Bayley vs. Becky Lynch, Women’s Four-Way Match, Montez Ford vs. Elias Set For 2/6 WWE RAW
WWE is loading up the card for the February 6 episode of WWE RAW. As confirmed during the January 30 episode, Becky Lynch and Bayley will wage war in a Steel Cage Match. They were set to battle it out inside the steel on the January 23 episode, but Damage CTRL viciously attacked Lynch before the match, so the bout never started. Lynch challenged Bayley to face her on the February 6 episode and pressured her into accepting by wrapping Dakota Kai’s leg in a chair and threatening to hit it.
nodq.com
Brock Lesnar reportedly had “some backstage heat” over unplanned Royal Rumble moment
According to Fightful Select, there was reportedly an “unplanned situation” during the 2023 men’s WWE Royal Rumble match that led to Brock Lesnar getting some backstage heat. A post-elimination “freak out” was expected but there were apparently a few moments that people didn’t see coming.
digitalspy.com
WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 – Match card, predictions, rumours and start time
After a stonking Royal Rumble, the WWE is on the Road to WrestleMania 39 with Elimination Chamber 2023. Cody Rhodes has already locked in his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns on the Grandest Stage of them All. Meanwhile, Women's Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley has opted to...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Could Still Book Huge Brock Lesnar Match After Royal Rumble Tease
Brock Lesnar is a highly decorated and accomplished pro wrestler with a wealth of achievements, including winning the Royal Rumble twice. He is widely considered one of the most successful in the history of the industry. After what transpired at the Royal Rumble, it is evident that WWE will have Lesnar feud with Bobby Lashley. That being said, it seems WWE still has another huge match planned for Lesnar in the future.
nodq.com
WWE Hall of Famer says Tony Khan is “much wiser” about the wrestling business than Vince McMahon
During his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts commented on the differences between WWE’s Vince McMahon and AEW’s Tony Khan…. “Tony Khan is very kind. They’re completely two different animals. They really are. Vince was a guy that surrounded himself with people that knew what the fu** to do, whereas Tony Khan already knows what the fu** to do. He’s much wiser as far as the wrestling business goes, way more than Vince McMahon. He can quote you stuff from 30 years ago and give it to you move by move. He’s an amazing, amazing man. I don’t know that I’ve ever met anybody any smarter than him. I really don’t think I have.”
ringsidenews.com
Rhea Ripley Declares Her WrestleMania Match After Royal Rumble Win
Rhea Ripley made history at the Royal Rumble this past Saturday. Mami outlasted 29 other women to win the Women’s Royal Rumble match at the Alamodome. Tonight, she revealed her pick for WrestleMania 39. Rhea Ripley appeared on WWE RAW tonight. The Eradicator of the Judgment Day said he...
ringsidenews.com
Dakota Kai Suffered Undisclosed Injury At WWE Royal Rumble
Dakota Kai returned to WWE at the 2022 SummerSlam premium live event. Kai joined Bayley and IYO SKY as Damage CTRL was formed. Kai and SKY won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship as well. It appears that Dakota Kai may not be able to wrestle for the foreseeable future.
nodq.com
Surprise appearance in the 2023 men’s WWE Royal Rumble match was set up at the last minute
As seen during the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble PLE, NXT commentator Booker T was a surprise entrant in the men’s Rumble match. During his podcast, Booker T revealed that his appearance was set up at the last minute…. “I was sitting at the table at the Kickoff show and...
