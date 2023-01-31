Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
One murder suspect is indicted, another wants youthful treatment
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Solomon Cooper has been indicted for Capital Murder; a charge related to the death of a young Dothan man who had a promising future. Cooper, from Climax, Georgia, is accused of shooting 20-year-old Sincere Tyson, whose body was found at his home on October 9, 2021.
WALB 10
‘Who doesn’t want to run for the heroes’: Fallen Cairo officer remembered nationwide
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A tragedy involving a fallen officer is still hitting the Cairo community hard. Clarence Williams, also known as CJ, was in a foot chase on Jan. 28 when he suddenly collapsed and suffered from what officials say was a medical episode and died. People who knew...
TPD announces arrest in string of robberies on North Monroe Street
The Tallahassee Police Department announced Friday that it had made an arrest in relation to several robberies along North Monroe Street.
WALB 10
APD: Man shot 6 times in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man suffered internal bleeding after being shot six times on Wednesday, the Albany Police Department (APD) said. The incident happened in the 2200 block of Clark Avenue after police were called to the scene of a shooting. When officers arrived, they say they found...
wdhn.com
Georgia murder suspect indicted in death of Dothan man
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A 20-year-old Georgia man has been indicted on a capital murder charge in the case of a Dothan man who was shot in his sleep. According to court records, a Houston County grand jury has indicted Solomon Cooper, of Climax, Georgia for the murder of Sincere Tyson.
WALB 10
VPD: 18-year-old charged in armed robbery over gaming console
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - An 18-year-old was charged in connection to a Thursday armed robbery incident, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Shortly before 3 p.m., Valdosta police responded to a 400 block of Connell Road about a man being robbed at gunpoint. The victim told police they met...
WALB 10
Doerun standoff situation ends peacefully
DOERUN, Ga. (WALB) - A standoff situation that happened early Thursday afternoon in Doerun has ended peacefully, according to officials. The suspect at the center of the standoff, later identified as Jerry Smith, 47, is in custody. The standoff happened in the 1000 block of Peachtree Street. The standoff stemmed...
WALB 10
Albany woman killed in Grady Co. car crash
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman died in a Grady County crash on Wednesday, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). At around 4 p.m. Adrienne McAfee, 47, was driving east on Highway 84 and about to make a turn on the Grady and Thomas County line. She then...
WCTV
Two Tallahassee business robberies on North Monroe Street Friday morning. Third robbery in 24 hours.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police responded to two business robberies on North Monroe Street early Friday morning. According to the Tallahassee Police Department, the first robbery happened at around 5 a.m. at the Circle K on the corner of North Monroe St. and 7th avenue, which is about a mile south from Thursday’s robbery at the Walgreens near John Knox Road.
wdhn.com
Stolen car found in pond, JCSO
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — Authorities in Jackson County recovered a stolen vehicle underwater near Lake Seminole. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, February 1, the JCSO received a call from a fisherman claiming to have seen what appeared to be a vehicle on his depth finder in Sand Pond near Lake Seminole.
WJHG-TV
Alleged pressure washer thief arrested in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man for allegedly stealing a pressure washer in the Lovedale Community. Officials say they got a report of a stolen pressure washer on January 24. Deputies say they identified the suspect with video surveillance. JCSO arrested Timothy Burnett...
WCTV
Two children critically injured following crash outside Gadsden County school
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two children were sent to the hospital in critical condition following a crash outside Robert F. Munroe Day School in Gadsden County Friday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the incident happened just before 8:30 a.m. on U.S. 90 at Lanier Road. An SUV with three...
WCTV
Tallahassee Police investigating armed robbery at Walgreens
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police are on the scene of an armed robbery at the Walgreens on the corner of North Monroe Street and John Knox Road. The city’s TOPS map indicates that call came in at 8:03 a.m. A Tallahassee Police spokeswoman says they are looking for...
WCTV
Stabbing incident near Walmart on Apalachee Pkwy
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police say an altercation between two people at a Tallahassee homeless camp Wednesday afternoon ended with a man stabbed, and a woman in custody. The incident happened near the Walmart in the 3500 block of Apalachee Parkway just after 3:15 p.m. According to TPD, the two...
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta men arrest for stealing a PS5
VALDOSTA – Two men from Valdosta were arrested for armed robbery of a PlayStation 5 from a local victim through Facebook Marketplace. Arrested 1: Marquavious Simpson, African American male, 23 years of age, Valdosta resident. Arrested 2: Tyeshawn Kenneth Jackson, African American male, 22 years of age, Valdosta resident.
WALB 10
APD searching for missing boy
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old boy. Jeremiah Sumbry was reported missing on Sunday. He was last seen wearing red and black shoes, blue jeans and a green camouflage jacket. Call (229) 431-2100 if you have any information regarding his whereabouts.
WALB 10
17-year-old charged in fatal Albany hotel shooting, separate shooting
BACONTON, Ga. (WALB) - The suspect in two Albany shootings, one being fatal, has been arrested, per the Albany Police Department (APD). Anthony Manriquez, 17, was arrested on Tuesday by the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office in Baconton. Manriquez is suspected in the murder of Jerri Dudley at the Sunrise...
WALB 10
Central Ga. car break-ins suspects likely from Albany
vsuspectator.com
Suspects arrested after armed robbery near campus
The Valdosta Police Department has made two arrests following an investigation into an armed robbery that took place near campus on Jan. 12. Police issued arrest warrants for Marquavious Simpson, 23, for armed robbery and possession of a firearm in response to the incident. Simpson was found at his residence and taken into custody on Jan. 19.
