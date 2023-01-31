ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Robins, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

41nbc.com

Hotel Forty Five celebrates first anniversary with giveaway

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Hotel Forty Five in downtown Macon is celebrating its one-year anniversary and is looking toward the future. Featuring a rooftop bar, restaurant, and coffee shop, managers say the luxury is one thing that separates them from other places in Macon. The Vice President of Operations...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Macon-Bibb Bicentennial Committee unveils 3D mapping show for 200-year celebration

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb Bicentennial Committee teased a very special video Thursday that’s set to air soon. A 3D mapping of the beginnings of the history of Macon will play at Rosa Parks Square Friday, February 3 at 6 p.m. The 3D mapping will be an artistic retelling of the first people to live in Macon and show things like the construction of the Ocmulgee mounds. Tracie Revis, Director of Advocacy for the Ocmulgee National Park and Preserve Initiative (ONPPI for short) as well as a member of the board, helped with the historical aspect of the project. She spoke about how exciting this will be for telling Macon’s story.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Wesleyan College celebrates Chinese Lunar New Year

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Wesleyan College held its annual Chinese Lunar New Year celebration Wednesday night. The event featured games, craft tables and Chinese snacks, followed with a concert performed by the Wesleyan concert choir and guest musicians. Doctor Nicholas Steneck is the Associate Professor of History at Wesleyan....
MACON, GA
Mother Jones

The Future of American Environmental Protests May be Unfolding in a Forest Outside Atlanta

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. The past two weeks have marked a significant escalation in the years-long struggle over the proposed construction of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center (PSTC), a $90 million project that would be built on nearly 100 acres of city-owned land in an unincorporated section of DeKalb County—Georgia’s fourth largest county that encompasses a sliver of southeast Atlanta. The forest—once the homeland of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, then the site of a slave plantation and notorious prison camp—for at least a year has been occupied by activists who call themselves “forest defenders.” They have camped among the trees with the goal of blocking the construction of the PSTC, a massive complex for law enforcement that would include training and recreational facilities. For them and other opponents of the project, PSTC is known instead as “Cop City.”
ATLANTA, GA
41nbc.com

Washington Memorial Library extends hours

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Washington Memorial Library is extending its hours for your convenience. Effective Wednesday, February 1, residents will have earlier access to the library and its materials thanks to new hours of operation. Library officials announced the library will now open at 9 a.m., with hours...
MACON, GA
adventuresinatlanta.com

THE ODDITIES AND CURIOSITIES EXPO VISITS ATLANTA

Enjoy a showcase of all things weird. The Oddities and Curiosities Expo, the original traveling oddities event that hits major cities across the country and features 150+ oddity vendors and artists, is returning to Atlanta, Georgia and expanding to a two-day event on Saturday, February 11th and Sunday, February 12th.
ATLANTA, GA
insideradio.com

Ramona De Breaux

Ramona De Breaux, the longtime midday host at Audacy urban contemporary “V-103” WVEE Atlanta, has exited. De Breaux has been with the station since 2007. “Parting is such sweet sorrow. The time has come that when to continue on my journey I must change course. For that reason, I have decided that it’s time for me to leave V-103,” De Breaux posted on Instagram. “As many of you know it’s been my home for many years, and I’ve been blessed to spend a great deal of time with the people of Atlanta who have become my family. While I’m not a native I’ve been here since my teen years and Atlanta has become my home like it has for so many of us.”
ATLANTA, GA
winemag.com

Welcome to Georgia’s Dahlonega Plateau AVA

Affectionately called “Napa of the South,” the Dahlonega (pronounced ‘duh-lah-neeguh’) Plateau AVA offers wine lovers a dose of Southern comfort. Tucked away about an hour north of Atlanta, the Dahlonega Plateau is one of two American viticultural areas in the state of Georgia—the other being the Upper Hiwassee Highlands AVA shared with North Carolina.
GEORGIA STATE
baldwin2k.com

GMC principal let go on the spot, inordinate amount of parents not pleased

Georgia Military College Prep Principal Steve Greer has been relieved of his duties, receiving the news from someone he's known for decades. William Caldwell, school president, sent out an email to GMC Prep parents on Tuesday, writing that "today is Dr. Steve Greer's last day as Principal at GMC Prep School." Added the letter: "Though we know this news may come as a surprise to some, know that this decision was not taken lightly."
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
41nbc.com

Macon-Bibb starts Black History Month with celebration of Rosa Parks

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb officially kicked off Black History Month Wednesday with a ceremony honoring the late civil rights icon, Rosa Parks. The event, hosted by the Friends of the Rosa Parks Square Committee, took place at the Macon-Bibb County Government Center across from Rosa Parks Square. Attended...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

NewTown Macon offers volunteer opportunity with ‘Macon Hype Team’

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If you’re looking for a way to get involved with your community and support the downtown events in Macon, NewTown Macon is now offering volunteer opportunities with the Macon Hype Team. Members will serve as social media ambassadors during events like First Friday, the...
MACON, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Today: 'Cop City' update; tax credits for music industry; the Alzheimer’s Music Fest

LISTEN: On the Wednesday Feb. 1 edition of Georgia Today: A full update on 'Cop City,' tax credits for the music industry, and the Alzheimer’s Music Fest this weekend. Peter Biello: Welcome to the Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Wednesday, Feb. 1. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode: Plans for the controversial Atlanta Public Safety Training Center take a step forward; a Georgia rock and roll legend advocates for music tax credits; and this weekend, a music festival in Atlanta will shine a light on a disease that is becoming more prevalent. These stories and more are coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
GEORGIA STATE

