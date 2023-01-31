Read full article on original website
41nbc.com
Hotel Forty Five celebrates first anniversary with giveaway
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Hotel Forty Five in downtown Macon is celebrating its one-year anniversary and is looking toward the future. Featuring a rooftop bar, restaurant, and coffee shop, managers say the luxury is one thing that separates them from other places in Macon. The Vice President of Operations...
41nbc.com
Macon-Bibb Bicentennial Committee unveils 3D mapping show for 200-year celebration
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb Bicentennial Committee teased a very special video Thursday that’s set to air soon. A 3D mapping of the beginnings of the history of Macon will play at Rosa Parks Square Friday, February 3 at 6 p.m. The 3D mapping will be an artistic retelling of the first people to live in Macon and show things like the construction of the Ocmulgee mounds. Tracie Revis, Director of Advocacy for the Ocmulgee National Park and Preserve Initiative (ONPPI for short) as well as a member of the board, helped with the historical aspect of the project. She spoke about how exciting this will be for telling Macon’s story.
41nbc.com
Wesleyan College celebrates Chinese Lunar New Year
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Wesleyan College held its annual Chinese Lunar New Year celebration Wednesday night. The event featured games, craft tables and Chinese snacks, followed with a concert performed by the Wesleyan concert choir and guest musicians. Doctor Nicholas Steneck is the Associate Professor of History at Wesleyan....
Metro Atlanta educators say ‘Abbott Elementary’ hits its marks
The critically-acclaimed sitcom has a big following among metro Atlanta educators.
Georgia-born Blassingame changed how we view the history of slavery
Editor’s Note: This story is one in a series of Black History Month stories that explores the role of resistance to oppr...
Proposed walking, biking trail stirs controversy in one metro Atlanta city
Some neighbors fear the trail in Chamblee could bring crime.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta Police give tribute to Atlanta’s first African American chief
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta’s first African American Police chief was tributed on Wednesday by the Atlanta Police Department. Officials say George Napper became the first African American Chief of the Atlanta Police Department in 1978.
The Future of American Environmental Protests May be Unfolding in a Forest Outside Atlanta
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. The past two weeks have marked a significant escalation in the years-long struggle over the proposed construction of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center (PSTC), a $90 million project that would be built on nearly 100 acres of city-owned land in an unincorporated section of DeKalb County—Georgia’s fourth largest county that encompasses a sliver of southeast Atlanta. The forest—once the homeland of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, then the site of a slave plantation and notorious prison camp—for at least a year has been occupied by activists who call themselves “forest defenders.” They have camped among the trees with the goal of blocking the construction of the PSTC, a massive complex for law enforcement that would include training and recreational facilities. For them and other opponents of the project, PSTC is known instead as “Cop City.”
A new Stone Mountain documentary examines the world's largest Confederate monument. Watch it here
LISTEN: GPB News' Peter Biello speaks with Kristian Weatherspoon, the vice president of digital storytelling at the Atlanta History Center, about a new documentary on the history of Stone Mountain. Stone Mountain is home to the largest Confederate Monument in the world. It features carvings of three prominent leaders of...
41nbc.com
Washington Memorial Library extends hours
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Washington Memorial Library is extending its hours for your convenience. Effective Wednesday, February 1, residents will have earlier access to the library and its materials thanks to new hours of operation. Library officials announced the library will now open at 9 a.m., with hours...
Georgia restaurant named one of Yelp’s top 100 of 2023
A Georgia restaurant made the list of Yelp’s Top 100 Restaurants 2023.
adventuresinatlanta.com
THE ODDITIES AND CURIOSITIES EXPO VISITS ATLANTA
Enjoy a showcase of all things weird. The Oddities and Curiosities Expo, the original traveling oddities event that hits major cities across the country and features 150+ oddity vendors and artists, is returning to Atlanta, Georgia and expanding to a two-day event on Saturday, February 11th and Sunday, February 12th.
Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, ex-wife of late Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson dead at 82
Bunnie Jackson-Ransom was the wife of the City of Atlanta's first Black mayor, Maynard Jackson.
insideradio.com
Ramona De Breaux
Ramona De Breaux, the longtime midday host at Audacy urban contemporary “V-103” WVEE Atlanta, has exited. De Breaux has been with the station since 2007. “Parting is such sweet sorrow. The time has come that when to continue on my journey I must change course. For that reason, I have decided that it’s time for me to leave V-103,” De Breaux posted on Instagram. “As many of you know it’s been my home for many years, and I’ve been blessed to spend a great deal of time with the people of Atlanta who have become my family. While I’m not a native I’ve been here since my teen years and Atlanta has become my home like it has for so many of us.”
winemag.com
Welcome to Georgia’s Dahlonega Plateau AVA
Affectionately called “Napa of the South,” the Dahlonega (pronounced ‘duh-lah-neeguh’) Plateau AVA offers wine lovers a dose of Southern comfort. Tucked away about an hour north of Atlanta, the Dahlonega Plateau is one of two American viticultural areas in the state of Georgia—the other being the Upper Hiwassee Highlands AVA shared with North Carolina.
baldwin2k.com
GMC principal let go on the spot, inordinate amount of parents not pleased
Georgia Military College Prep Principal Steve Greer has been relieved of his duties, receiving the news from someone he's known for decades. William Caldwell, school president, sent out an email to GMC Prep parents on Tuesday, writing that "today is Dr. Steve Greer's last day as Principal at GMC Prep School." Added the letter: "Though we know this news may come as a surprise to some, know that this decision was not taken lightly."
41nbc.com
Macon-Bibb starts Black History Month with celebration of Rosa Parks
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb officially kicked off Black History Month Wednesday with a ceremony honoring the late civil rights icon, Rosa Parks. The event, hosted by the Friends of the Rosa Parks Square Committee, took place at the Macon-Bibb County Government Center across from Rosa Parks Square. Attended...
41nbc.com
NewTown Macon offers volunteer opportunity with ‘Macon Hype Team’
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If you’re looking for a way to get involved with your community and support the downtown events in Macon, NewTown Macon is now offering volunteer opportunities with the Macon Hype Team. Members will serve as social media ambassadors during events like First Friday, the...
Georgia Today: 'Cop City' update; tax credits for music industry; the Alzheimer’s Music Fest
LISTEN: On the Wednesday Feb. 1 edition of Georgia Today: A full update on 'Cop City,' tax credits for the music industry, and the Alzheimer’s Music Fest this weekend. Peter Biello: Welcome to the Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Wednesday, Feb. 1. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode: Plans for the controversial Atlanta Public Safety Training Center take a step forward; a Georgia rock and roll legend advocates for music tax credits; and this weekend, a music festival in Atlanta will shine a light on a disease that is becoming more prevalent. These stories and more are coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
Brock Bowers forgoes collective, passes on hundreds of thousands of dollars for Georgia teammates
It’s a safe bet Brock Bowers will be at the center of the Georgia offense next season regardless of who the coordinator or quarterback turn out to be.
