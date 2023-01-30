Read full article on original website
nodq.com
Backstage news regarding Roman Reigns having a singles match against Sami Zayn
As previously noted, unified WWE world champion Roman Reigns will be reportedly be facing Sami Zayn at the WWE Elimination Chamber PLE on February 18th 2023 in Montreal, Canada. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com wrote the following regarding the match taking place at the Chamber event instead of Wrestlemania 39…. “This...
wrestlingheadlines.com
What Did Roman Reigns Say To Solo Sikoa at the End of the WWE Royal Rumble?
For those who missed it, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns issued an order to Solo Sikoa as Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble event went off the air. It may have been hard to make out what Reigns was saying, but after what was left of The Bloodline regrouped following the angle that saw Jey Uso walk out, while Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were destroyed, Reigns stood next to Sikoa and warned him about being at war.
wrestletalk.com
New Sami Zayn Shirt Revealed Following WWE Royal Rumble
A new Sami Zayn shirt has been revealed following WWE Royal Rumble. After months and months of teasing and buildup, Sami Zayn made a decision and hit Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with a steel chair, turning against The Bloodline and choosing not to attack Kevin Owens at WWE Royal Rumble.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ric Flair Comments On Rhea Ripley Choosing Charlotte Flair As Her WWE WrestleMania 39 Opponent
Ric Flair has reacted to Rhea Ripley choosing Charlotte Flair as her WWE WrestleMania 39 opponent. This past Saturday Ripley won the Women’s Royal Rumble matchup, where she entered at number one and outlasted 29 other superstars to punch her ticket to the Showcase of the Immortals. The Judgement Day member had come close at the 2021 Royal Rumble but was the last competitor eliminated by that year’s winner, Bianca Belair.
bleedingcool.com
Elimination Chamber Plans Revealed at Post-Rumble WWE Raw
The lineup for the upcoming Elimination Chamber PLE is starting to shape up after the first WWE Raw following the 2023 Royal Rumble. The Royal Rumble is the first stop on the Road to WrestleMania, but when traveling on the Road to WrestleMania, one must first stop for a bathroom break at the rest stop's punishing metal urinal known as The Elimination Chamber! Following the Royal Rumble PLE and last night's episode of WWE Raw, we now know that men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes will face WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on "the grandest stage of them all," while women's Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley will challenge Smackdown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. But other plans also started to shape on Raw this week, including for the Elimination Chamber PLE and beyond.
nodq.com
News regarding John Cena’s WWE status heading into Wrestlemania 39
As previously noted, WWE United States champion Austin Theory has been using John Cena’s “the champ is here” catchphrase on television in recent weeks and a segment was reportedly filmed with them on December 30th 2022 that hasn’t aired yet. While Cena is expected to be...
wrestletalk.com
Sami Zayn Posts On Social Media For The First Time Since WWE Royal Rumble
Sami Zayn has posted on social media for the first time since WWE Royal Rumble. In the main event of the January 28 event, Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Following the bout, the Bloodline continued to beat Owens down. Sami Zayn ultimately turned...
nodq.com
WWE Hall of Famer says Seth Rollins was “shooting 100%” when it came to calling CM Punk a “cancer”
As previously noted, Seth Rollins referred to CM Punk as a “cancer” during an interview to promote the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble PLE. During his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T addressed what Rollins said…. “He was shooting 100%. I’m just glad I didn’t have to say...
Wrestle Zone
Bayley vs. Becky Lynch, Women’s Four-Way Match, Montez Ford vs. Elias Set For 2/6 WWE RAW
WWE is loading up the card for the February 6 episode of WWE RAW. As confirmed during the January 30 episode, Becky Lynch and Bayley will wage war in a Steel Cage Match. They were set to battle it out inside the steel on the January 23 episode, but Damage CTRL viciously attacked Lynch before the match, so the bout never started. Lynch challenged Bayley to face her on the February 6 episode and pressured her into accepting by wrapping Dakota Kai’s leg in a chair and threatening to hit it.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on Brock Lesnar vs. GUNTHER, Lesnar and WWE Elimination Chamber
Brock Lesnar is scheduled to work the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. A new report from F4Wonline notes that while Lesnar is not currently scheduled to work the Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE United States Title, he is supposed to be on the shown in some capacity. WWE...
PWMania
Backstage News on Steve Austin Turning Down WWE WrestleMania 39 Match
WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin is said to have declined a match at WrestleMania 39. As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE approached Austin about possible WrestleMania matches against Brock Lesnar or Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. However, according to a new report from Wrestling Observer Radio, Austin turned down the opportunity to wrestle at the big event in April.
nodq.com
Brock Lesnar reportedly had “some backstage heat” over unplanned Royal Rumble moment
According to Fightful Select, there was reportedly an “unplanned situation” during the 2023 men’s WWE Royal Rumble match that led to Brock Lesnar getting some backstage heat. A post-elimination “freak out” was expected but there were apparently a few moments that people didn’t see coming.
ringsidenews.com
Rhea Ripley Declares Her WrestleMania Match After Royal Rumble Win
Rhea Ripley made history at the Royal Rumble this past Saturday. Mami outlasted 29 other women to win the Women’s Royal Rumble match at the Alamodome. Tonight, she revealed her pick for WrestleMania 39. Rhea Ripley appeared on WWE RAW tonight. The Eradicator of the Judgment Day said he...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Could Still Book Huge Brock Lesnar Match After Royal Rumble Tease
Brock Lesnar is a highly decorated and accomplished pro wrestler with a wealth of achievements, including winning the Royal Rumble twice. He is widely considered one of the most successful in the history of the industry. After what transpired at the Royal Rumble, it is evident that WWE will have Lesnar feud with Bobby Lashley. That being said, it seems WWE still has another huge match planned for Lesnar in the future.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Confirms Huge Title Match For WrestleMania 39
Cody Rhodes made his illustrious return from injury this past Saturday at the Royal Rumble premium live event. The American Nightmare won the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble match by last eliminating GUNTHER. Now, he’s set for argubly the biggest match of his career. Cody Rhodes opened the January...
Yardbarker
'Stone Cold' Steve Austin not expected to wrestle at WWE WrestleMania 39
It doesn't appear that "Stone Cold" Steve Austin will be in action at WrestleMania 39. On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer provided an update on Austin's WrestleMania status. Meltzer stated that, while Austin was offered matches for WrestleMania, Austin has turned down wrestling at the event.
sportszion.com
Roman Reigns vs Sami Zayn seemingly “as confirmed as it can be” for Elimination Chamber after betraying Tribal chief to save Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble
The latest Royal Rumble event shocked the audience with one of the greatest storylines. The bond between the Bloodline and Sami Zayn has been broken after Sami betrayed the tribal chief. With that, WWE is cooking up new plans for WrestleMania. The company is currently trying to pit Sami Zayn...
411mania.com
WWE News: Ric Flair Says Cody Rhodes Is Making His Father Proud, Every 2023 Men’s Rumble Entrant
– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was excited about Cody Rhodes during last night’s Raw calling his shot against Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Title at WrestleMania 39. Ric Flair tweeted during Raw, “CodyRhodes! Making Your Father SO PROUD! Me Too!! WOOOOO!”. – WWE spotlighted...
nodq.com
Surprise appearance in the 2023 men’s WWE Royal Rumble match was set up at the last minute
As seen during the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble PLE, NXT commentator Booker T was a surprise entrant in the men’s Rumble match. During his podcast, Booker T revealed that his appearance was set up at the last minute…. “I was sitting at the table at the Kickoff show and...
nodq.com
Former world champion says Triple H running WWE is “the best thing for the company”
While speaking with ComicBook.com, former WWE world champion Dave Batista gave his thoughts on Triple H running WWE…. “I think this is the best thing for the company. It really is. It’s a personal thing with me because I know Triple H. I know how well he knows this business. I know how much he loves this business. As far as this business goes, he’s the smartest guy I’ve ever met in my life. He made me who I was. He was responsible for my career. I’ve never been ashamed to say that.”
