WWE Icon Tragically Dies
World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
Brock Lesnar reportedly had “some backstage heat” over unplanned Royal Rumble moment
According to Fightful Select, there was reportedly an “unplanned situation” during the 2023 men’s WWE Royal Rumble match that led to Brock Lesnar getting some backstage heat. A post-elimination “freak out” was expected but there were apparently a few moments that people didn’t see coming.
Update on Nia Jax following her return to WWE at the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE
As seen during the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE, Nia Jax made her return to WWE after being gone from the company since November of 2021. During a virtual signing with the Highspots Superstore, Nia Jax was asked if she had a “month” to prepare for the women’s Royal Rumble match. Nia replied with “no I did not” and added that her gear was “very quickly rushed” to be made in time for the event.
Why Vince McMahon is Not a Wrestling Genius
Welcome back, dear reader. You’ve stumbled across this article with the possible assumption that I don’t think Vince McMahon has contributed anything worthwhile to the wrestling industry. Not at all. McMahon is a great businessman. When his father handed him a northeast territory in the late 70s, McMahon...
News regarding John Cena’s WWE status heading into Wrestlemania 39
As previously noted, WWE United States champion Austin Theory has been using John Cena’s “the champ is here” catchphrase on television in recent weeks and a segment was reportedly filmed with them on December 30th 2022 that hasn’t aired yet. While Cena is expected to be...
AEW makes official announcement regarding TOGETHER program
AEW ANNOUNCES REFRESH AND RENAMING OF COMMUNITY PROGRAM: “AEW TOGETHER”. — Revamp Includes Program Restructuring, Enhanced Strategic Pillars and the Addition of Key Staff — Feb. 1, 2023 – AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan today announced the company’s refreshed and refocused community outreach program under...
Storyline update on Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul heading into WWE Wrestlemania 39
As previously noted, Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul is one of the matches rumored for WWE Wrestlemania 39. In a video published to his Instagram account, Rollins teased the match…. “A lot of us don’t like Logan Paul. I don’t like Logan Paul. I don’t really need him in my...
Reason why Edge vs. Finn Balor didn’t take place at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble PLE
As previously noted, Edge vs. Finn Balor (possibly inside Hell in a Cell) was a rumored match for the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE. In regards to why the match didn’t happen, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that Edge was filming a television show up until this past week and was unavailable to appear on RAW. Edge’s show is a Disney+ series called Percy Jackson and The Olympian and he is playing Ares, the Greek God of War.
Video: Aaron Rift’s recap of AEW Dynamite for February 1st 2023
If you enjoy this video, please consider subscribing to the NoDQ YouTube channel and turning on the notification bell for updates. Say YES to NoDQ!. Christopher Siege This is why I can't take Corey Graves' podcast seriously. Much as I love the guy on the mic, he's only going to so honest about his actual feelings because he's on the payroll.
Cinnamon Toast Crunch sponsoring a match at WWE Wrestlemania 39?
According to a report on HollywoodReporter.com, WWE has currently generated an estimated $14 million to $15 million dollars in sponsorship revenue for Wrestlemania 39. The revenue so far is said to be 43 percent higher than it was for the entirety of Wrestlemania 38 and will set a new Wrestlemania record.
Your Time Is Now! | WWE 2K23 Official Gameplay Trailer
From WWE 2K: Your Time is Now! Here’s your first look at the debut of the fan-favorite and chaotic WarGames, which delivers 3v3 and 4v4 single-player or multiplayer mayhem inside two side-by-side rings, all while surrounded by a double-steel cage. Also check out our exhilarating match-ups between WWE Superstars and Legends including cover Superstar John Cena, The Rock, Bianca Belair, Logan Paul, “The Undertaker”, Rhea Ripley, Bobby Lashley, and more.
News regarding Piper Niven (formerly Doudrop)’s return to WWE television
As seen during the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE, Piper Niven made her return to WWE with the Doudrop name being dropped. Niven was off television for several months due to being sick. Niven first publicly talked about potentially reverting back to her old name in August. Alex McCarthy of The...
Former WWE star says “everything skyrocketed” when the company brought in Ronda Rousey
During an appearance on The Angle podcast, former WWE star Alundra Blayze commented on the women’s revolution and Ronda Rousey’s role in it…. “I really love the fact that Ronda Rousey came in and they hired her. They couldn’t have picked a better person. She put in the work, and she shows up, and she does her job. She knows what it means to train, to put your head in it, to focus, to do whatever. Look at her background. There’s gonna be a lot of people that disagree with me out there, but this is just my opinion, that when they brought in Ronda, everything skyrocketed, it really did. It was becoming to be on the map, you could feel it. But I really feel that it would have took a lot longer without Ronda, or maybe it wouldn’t have turned the page. She escalated it. [She made it] more legit. Like, ‘Oh crap, Ronda Rousey, she’s gonna bust somebody. I gotta watch this.’ Just her name put some legitimacy in there. I think it’s badass. I wish I was younger, and I would love to go toe-to-toe with her. If I was younger, absolutely.” (quote courtesy of Colin Tessier)
AEW star thinks Brian Cage should “absolutely” be signed to a new contract
As previously noted, Brian Cage’s current AEW deal is set to expire this month unless an extension is reached. During an interview with DailyStar.com, Chris Jericho commented on Cage’s status…. “I think Brian Cage over the last six months is the best Brian Cage has ever been. I...
What is being rumored for Gunther’s match at WWE Wrestlemania 39
As previously noted, Sheamus teased a potential match against Intercontinental Champion Gunther at Wrestlemania 39. However, Sheamus’ tag team partner Drew McIntyre also teased going after Gunther during the “Best of 2022” edition of WWE RAW. The belief is that Gunther will not be facing Brock Lesnar...
Update on international WWE stars that have been absent from television
During a media call to promote the 2023 WWE NXT Vengeance Day PLE, Shawn Michaels commented on international WWE stars such as Ilja Dragunov and Meiko Satomura that have been absent from television…. “Much like several months ago, we want them here and love having them here. A lot of...
New details regarding Charlotte Flair’s WWE Smackdown women’s title win over Ronda Rousey
As seen during the December 30th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, Charlotte Flair returned from hiatus and defeated Ronda Rousey to capture the Smackdown women’s title right after Rousey had successfully defended her title against Raquel Rodriguez. It was reported that Charlotte winning the title was a “late decision”...
Aliyah deletes multiple tweets in regards to her absence from WWE television
Aliyah has not wrestled on WWE television since the September 12th 2022 edition of WWE RAW. In October, Aliyah wrote that she suffered an elevated first rib and AC sprain. It was later reported that Aliyah was cleared to wrestle but WWE didn’t factor her into Survivor Series plans because the company “didn’t want to ‘feed her’ to someone on television.”
The latest regarding how soon WWE could end up being sold
During an appearance on CNBC’s Squawk in the Street, WWE President Nick Khan commented on the company possibly being sold before the next television deals are completed…. “I think it makes the most sense because if we were to do new deals for Raw and SmackDown, our weekly programs with, let’s say, NBCU and FOX, it would take a number of buyers off the table. The digital companies, why would they want content that would live elsewhere for another five years or whatever it might be. Now is the right time to do it. Let’s see what the results are on the strategic alternatives, and then we will deal with the media rights.”
Ric Flair thinks Charlotte vs. Rhea Ripley should be one of WWE Wrestlemania 39’s main events
During his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair commented on the upcoming Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley match at WWE Wrestlemania 39…. “It’s gotta be one of the main events. It’s gonna be spectacular. Rhea has matured so much. That match they had in front of no people a couple years ago was fantastic. I can only imagine, I mean ‘The Queen’ is in a place where… she just plain and simply is the best worker in the business, in the company. I’m sure that she and Rhea will tear the joint down. If I were the guys, I wouldn’t want to follow them, and I would be hope that they’d be on last.”
