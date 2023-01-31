ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Arizona Sports

Super Bowl features matchup of 1st and 2nd team All-Pro QBs

It’s only fitting that the top two quarterbacks in the regular season based on All-Pro voting are the last two quarterbacks standing in the NFL this season. First-team All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes will take his Kansas City Chiefs into the Super Bowl against second-team All-Pro Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Arizona Sports

Tom Brady set an impossible standard for all QBs to come

I attended Tom Brady’s first Super Bowl. The Patriots beat Kurt Warner and the Rams. Maybe they cheated, maybe they didn’t. Nothing can detract from how preternaturally poised Brady appeared as he led New England on a game-winning drive. Back then, the Patriots were America’s sweethearts, a we-first...
MICHIGAN STATE
Arizona Sports

Former Mercury guard Kia Nurse signs with Seattle Storm

After spending two seasons in Phoenix with the Mercury, All-Star guard Kia Nurse is signing with the Seattle Storm, she announced on Friday. On Thursday afternoon, Nurse posted a goodbye message on Twitter thanking the Mercury organization and its fanbase for their support over the past two years. “Thank you...
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Report: Suns emerge as potential suitors for Nets G Kyrie Irving

The Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks have emerged as potential suitors to acquire Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. TNT’s Chris Haynes adds that Phoenix is viewed as one of the few teams capable of getting a deal done with Brooklyn that could keep both teams in pursuit of a championship.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
403K+
Views
ABOUT

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

 https://arizonasports.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy