Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Superstar Makes It Clear He Won't Play In San FranciscoOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Superstar Quarterback Will Not Return To TeamOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Person Rushed To Hospital After Amtrak Train Crashes Into Their Vehicle In OaklandWestmont Community NewsOakland, CA
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Indulge in the sweet delights of Sprinkles Bakery: A review of San Ramon’s cupcake heavenB.R. ShenoySan Ramon, CA
Related
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
Arizona State DL Nesta Jade Silvera measures in for 2023 Senior Bowl
Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Nesta Jade Silvera on Tuesday went through his measurements for the 2023 Senior Bowl. He measured in at 6-foot-1.5 inches tall and 307 pounds heavy to go along with a 10 1/8-inch hand size, a 32.5-inch arm length and a 78.5-inch wingspan. Silvera is...
Super Bowl features matchup of 1st and 2nd team All-Pro QBs
It’s only fitting that the top two quarterbacks in the regular season based on All-Pro voting are the last two quarterbacks standing in the NFL this season. First-team All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes will take his Kansas City Chiefs into the Super Bowl against second-team All-Pro Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Tom Brady set an impossible standard for all QBs to come
I attended Tom Brady’s first Super Bowl. The Patriots beat Kurt Warner and the Rams. Maybe they cheated, maybe they didn’t. Nothing can detract from how preternaturally poised Brady appeared as he led New England on a game-winning drive. Back then, the Patriots were America’s sweethearts, a we-first...
ASU student breaks down Phoenix’s light-pole situation for Eagles fans at the Super Bowl
Philadelphia Eagles fans and light poles, two things that go hand and hand. Even when greased by their local law enforcement, Eagles fans just find a way to rise above the crowd in celebration. So with the Eagles heading to the desert for Super Bowl LVII, Philadelphia fan and Walter...
ASU’s Xazavian Valladay makes his mark in week at East-West Shrine Bowl
Xazavian Valladay’s week of practices leading into the East-West Shrine Bowl put him in a positive light for NFL scouts. The strong prep carried over into the game Thursday night. The Arizona State Sun Devil product led the West squad in a 12-3 win with 13 carries for 76...
Former Mercury guard Kia Nurse signs with Seattle Storm
After spending two seasons in Phoenix with the Mercury, All-Star guard Kia Nurse is signing with the Seattle Storm, she announced on Friday. On Thursday afternoon, Nurse posted a goodbye message on Twitter thanking the Mercury organization and its fanbase for their support over the past two years. “Thank you...
Report: Suns emerge as potential suitors for Nets G Kyrie Irving
The Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks have emerged as potential suitors to acquire Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. TNT’s Chris Haynes adds that Phoenix is viewed as one of the few teams capable of getting a deal done with Brooklyn that could keep both teams in pursuit of a championship.
Sophie Cunningham agrees to re-sign with Phoenix Mercury, per reports
WNBA restricted free agent Sophie Cunningham agreed to return to the Phoenix Mercury on a two-year contract, multiple outlets reported on Wednesday. Cunningham has spent the past four seasons with Phoenix after the Mercury took her with a second-round pick in 2019 out of Missouri. The wing had a career...
Suns’ Devin Booker could return Tuesday vs. Nets, ESPN’s Wojnarowski reports
The Phoenix Suns are getting closer to being near whole again, as Devin Booker may return as soon as Tuesday night against the Brooklyn Nets, according to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski. Booker has not played since Christmas Day due to a left groin strain. He returned after a three-game absence...
The Ain’t No Fang Podcast: D-backs should reunite with Archie Bradley, Andrew Chafin
Going into the offseason, one of the top priorities for the Arizona Diamondbacks was to improve the bullpen. Outside of Joe Mantiply, who was an MLB All-Star in 2022, the bullpen struggled. As a whole, it produced a 4.58 ERA last season. So far, general manager Mike Hazen has made...
Suns sign Saben Lee to 2-way deal, release Duane Washington Jr.
The Phoenix Suns’ roster needs became more clear Wednesday when they opted to waive score-first guard Duane Washington Jr. in favor of point guard Saben Lee, who switches onto a two-way contract. “He brought some things that we needed,” Suns general manager James Jones told Arizona Sports’ Burns &...
Arizona product Bennedict Mathurin named to NBA Rising Stars event
Arizona Wildcats alum and Indiana Pacer Bennedict Mathurin is among those taking part in the Rising Star event for NBA All-Star weekend. In his first NBA season, Mathurin is averaging 17.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He’s shooting 42.6% from the field and 32.3% from long range.
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
403K+
Views
ABOUT
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.https://arizonasports.com/
Comments / 0