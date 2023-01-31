Woodward‘s 12th season of their show Camp Woodward, is well underway. With a couple episodes down, we check in with Julian Agliardi, Kristion Jordan, Kendra Long, and Mia Lovell in the 5th episode of Season 12th as they hit the road. The crew loads up in the RV and heads towards Woodward Tahoe, stopping for a quick session along the way. Once in Tahoe, the crew gets busy in The Bunker, Ryan Sheckler holds a high ollie contest, the group tries their luck on the basketball courts, and gets a session among the trees at the Sierra Skatepark.

2 DAYS AGO