In a shocking Instagram announcement, Louie Lopez has parted ways with longtime clothing sponsor, Volcom. Louie and Volcom have had a long standing history, 18 years of history to be exact. Louie had this to say on Instagram about the departure: “THANK YOU for 18 YEARS of love & support @volcomskate ! Forever thankful 4 the miles & memories. Will no longer be riding for Volcom but wanted to wish everyone the best and give a major shout out to @remystratton & everyone involved 4 holding it down all these years. This was the footage that I sent in to try and get sponsored by Volcom when I was 10. S/O pops for filming and thank you to everyone at Volcom for believing in me at such a young age. BIG LOVE ALWAYS ???”

2 DAYS AGO