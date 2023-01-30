Read full article on original website
Plan B Drops New Collab with Macba Life
Plan B pays homage to Barcelona in their latest collaboration with MACBA Life. Designed by Plan B friend and Spanish countryman Nacho Zaba, this abstract take on Plan B’s classic logo as an ode to the impact of Museu d’Art Contemporani on our culture that celebrates the Mecca of modern skateboarding. Head over to the Plan B Website to grab one for your collection!
Louie Lopez Leaves Volcom Skate after 18 Years
In a shocking Instagram announcement, Louie Lopez has parted ways with longtime clothing sponsor, Volcom. Louie and Volcom have had a long standing history, 18 years of history to be exact. Louie had this to say on Instagram about the departure: “THANK YOU for 18 YEARS of love & support @volcomskate ! Forever thankful 4 the miles & memories. Will no longer be riding for Volcom but wanted to wish everyone the best and give a major shout out to @remystratton & everyone involved 4 holding it down all these years. This was the footage that I sent in to try and get sponsored by Volcom when I was 10. S/O pops for filming and thank you to everyone at Volcom for believing in me at such a young age. BIG LOVE ALWAYS ???”
Zion Wright Drops Z-Files Episode 2 | A Day in Southern California
Zion Wright recently started a new series on his YouTube Channel called Z-Files that gives you an inside look into his life, skating, and other passions. The latest episode of Z-Files takes us through a Day in Southern California as Zion hits the gym, takes a gnarly slam at Venice Skatepark, and links up with Lethal Shooter at The Berrics for an epic crossover. Check out the latest episode of Z-Files, above, and make sure to subscribe to his Channel for more to come!
Red Bull Skateboarding Releases Best of 2022 Edit
Red Bull had an epic year in 2022. From Gustavo Ribeiro winning the 2022 SLS Super Crown World Championship, Leticia Bufoni literally skating out of the sky in ‘Sky Grind’, to Jake Wooten‘s magical frontside 360 over the fence in ‘Big Sky’, all of the Red Bull Riders had something proud to look back on this year. Today, Red Bull released an epic 8 minute compilation of the best of the best doing what they do best. Watch the full edit featuring Madars Apse, Ryan Sheckler, Leticia Bufoni, Zion Wright, Jamie Foy, Torey Pudwill, Margie Didal, Felipe Gustavo, Danny Leon, Maxim Habanec, Devin Flynn, Alex Sorgente and Gustavo Ribeiro, above!
Fall In Love With Skateboarding this Valentine’s Day
