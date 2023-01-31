Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana leads the country in the number one deaths in Hospitals and here is what's being donepeaceful prospectsLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: SoLouM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Legendary Football Coach Was Overpaid By MillionsOnlyHomersBaton Rouge, LA
Related
theadvocate.com
What national signing day looks like for LSU with the 2023 class nearly finished
With the 2023 class mostly wrapped up during the early signing period, LSU has one target on national signing day Wednesday. Jamel Howard, a three-star defensive tackle from Marist High School in Chicago, will announce his decision in a ceremony at his school. Howard is the No. 129 defensive lineman in the country, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
theadvocate.com
He's a Jaguar: Top local quarterback keeps close to home by signing with Southern
Scotlandville High School quarterback C’Zavian “Zae” Teasett is known for a surprising elusiveness. Teasett offered another huge surprise Wednesday when he signed with the school down the street, Southern University. “It came down to two schools, and I felt like Southern could offer me more opportunities after...
theadvocate.com
For three area 1,000-yard rushers, signing day ends one long run, starts another
All three players have experience crossing the goal line. However, crossing the finish line of the recruiting process was the biggest milestone yet for running backs Glen Cage, Covanta Milligan and Kaden Williams. Central’s Cage (Arkansas Monticello), Scotlandville’s Milligan (Mississippi College) and St. James’ Williams (Austin Peay) were part of...
theadvocate.com
Deniya Thornton lifts St. Amant to win over rival Dutchtown
St. Amant star point guard Deniya Thornton came alive in the fourth quarter Thursday night at home, helping her Gators snatch a 51-48 win from District 5-5A rival Dutchtown in St. Amant. Jacey Coleman kept the game close through the first three quarters with her game-high 22 points. But it...
theadvocate.com
Comeaux's Jaylon Domingeaux thrilled to fulfill childhood dream
Comeaux High School wide receiver Jaylon Domingeaux wasn’t happy about the lack of scholarship offers he received during the recruiting process. However, instead of focusing on wanting to prove the doubters wrong, Domingeaux is determined to prove Southeastern Louisiana was right. “Southeastern was the only team that really believed...
theadvocate.com
Westgate's Derek Williams, Dedrick Latulas among seven Tigers to sign
There’s no denying the amount of talent throughout the Westgate High School football program. Year after year, coach Ryan Antoine and his staff makes sure that talent doesn’t go unnoticed by college programs. Antoine has made an effort to get as many of the Tigers’ players an opportunity in college regardless of the level.
theadvocate.com
Prep notes: Madison Prep guard sets two schools records in Tuesday win, more notes
Jayce Depron had a school record-setting for Madison Prep in more ways than one Tuesday night. Depron set school records with nine 3-pointers and 41 points in the Chargers’ 74-56 win over East Feliciana in the game played at Madison Prep. “He made 9 of 11 3-pointers … something...
theadvocate.com
The time to grind: Scotlandville fends off Port Allen's challenges after 2nd-quarter surge
A cold-shooting second quarter for Port Allen gave Scotlandville a degree of separation Tuesday night, but there was more to the Hornets’ 74-63 victory over the Pelicans in a matchup of two of Baton Rouge’s top teams. “For us, there are no moral victories,” Port Allen coach Dimario...
theadvocate.com
What's being built near the intersection of Burbank and Lee?
Elite Training Academy is building a sports training facility just south of the LSU campus. The 55,600-square-foot facility at 5414 Burbank Drive is set to open in the summer. It will feature two outdoor football fields and a 60-yard indoor field, along with wellness facilities and a weight training center.
theadvocate.com
$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Baton Rouge — the second within weeks; see winning numbers
For the second time in a matter of weeks, someone bought a $100,000 Powerball ticket at a Baton Rouge convenience store, the Louisiana Lottery said Thursday. The most recent winner was a ticket purchased at the Circle K at 4718 Plank Road; the drawing was made on Wednesday. Earlier this...
theadvocate.com
Take our Black History Month driving tour through the Baton Rouge area; see map
From historic schools to juke joints and civil rights sites, this self-guided driving tour showcases a variety of interesting sites and important history in Baton Rouge. The Advocate features staff developed this self-driving tour — and Black History Month is a great time to check it out. You may...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge prison contractor Michael LeBlanc sentenced in Mississippi corruption probe
A Baton Rouge man who built a big business catering to prisons systems in Louisiana and Mississippi was finally sentenced to prison this week, more than three years after he admitted that he and several business partners tried to bribe their way into new contracts in Mississippi. Michael LeBlanc Sr.,...
theadvocate.com
Community: BR Chapter of The Links honors 8 role models
The Baton Rouge Chapter of The Links honored eight Louisiana role models at its 15th annual New Orleans-style jazz brunch in December at the Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel. Chapter President Cheryl Hall-DeRouen welcomed guests. Edward “Ted” James and Tisha Powell Wayne were co-emcees. The theme for the event,...
theadvocate.com
Grilled redfish, tacos and a waffle sandwich: Best things we ate this week
For my husband's birthday, we decided to go fancy and headed out to 18 Steak at L'Auberge. Since it was a celebration, he ordered the jumbo lump blue crabcake appetizer ($23). The crabcake was served with Madagascar sauce, Creole rémoulade and charred pearl onion. He proclaimed it to be delicious and said it was one of the best he's had since leaving Maryland. He also ordered the dry-aged Delmonico 18-ounce rib-eye ($69), which was cooked exactly to his rather particular ordering specifications — something we both appreciate. I ordered the grilled redfish on the half-shell ($42). My redfish was served with seasonal squash, charred lemon, Gulf shrimp and a hollandaise sauce. It was wonderful, too. I noticed that they also served steaks "Pittsburgh style," which is my favorite way to eat a steak. When my birthday rolls around, I know what I plan to order!
theadvocate.com
Letters: Rape, death can't be separated from underage drinking
Even though LSU has a questionable past regarding handling sexual assault cases, the latest incident of a tragic rape and death of a student in no way should be connected with the other cases involving LSU, as is presently playing out in the media. The entire blame rests with the...
theadvocate.com
Storm system hammering Texas with ice will bring rain to Baton Rouge on Thursday
More rain is expected in the Baton Rouge area on Thursday, with much of the rainfall predicted to begin in the late afternoon and last through the evening rush hour, the National Weather Service says. Unlike the storms the region saw on Sunday, there's only a marginal risk of severe...
theadvocate.com
BREC sued after bird bites toddler at Baton Rouge Zoo, lawsuit says
During a visit to the Baton Rouge Zoo last year, a 2-year-old girl had her finger nearly chomped off by a bird, according to a lawsuit filed in 19th Judicial District Court. The child's parents, Jessi and Urian “Ryan” Clements, are now suing for damages and medical expenses in a complaint that lists the Recreation and Park Commission for the Parish of East Baton Rouge, or BREC, as a primary defendant. The pair lodged the court claim Jan. 25, the last day before the end of the one-year prescriptive period for the lawsuit to be filed.
theadvocate.com
In West Feliciana Parish, some property owners can't get insurance due to crime at Angola
Residents of West Feliciana Parish may have been having a tougher time getting insurance due to improper crime data. “St. Francisville is the type of town where we don’t really lock our doors," said Clay Pinson, who owns Record Agency, an independent insurance agency in St. Francisville. “But suddenly, I started getting notices from our carriers that it’s a crime zone.”
theadvocate.com
Lafayette librarian who survived attempted firing appeals 7-day suspension
An outspoken Lafayette Parish librarian who the library board president tried to fire in July is appealing her seven-day suspension in an unrelated alleged incident. Cara Chance, who has worked in the Lafayette Parish public library system since 2015 and has been branch manager of the North Regional Library in Carencro since 2018, was notified of her suspension Jan. 4, according to the notice of appeal provided Thursday by her attorney, J. Arthur Smith III of Baton Rouge.
theadvocate.com
Check out the entertainment lineup for 10th annual Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival on Feb. 18
Belgium blues artist Blues Messenger, John “The Boss Man” Hall, a James Brown tribute act from Philadelphia, and many more acts will take the stage for the 10th annual Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival on Saturday, Feb. 18. The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m....
Comments / 0