KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – It hasn’t been a great season so far when it comes to outdoor recreation in parts of Northeast Wisconsin. “Mother Nature obviously has been not good to us for snow making, or anything for that matter. But, now, this week, we’ve got some cold, so we’ve been making snow since the weekend,” said Dave Myers, Kewaunee County Promotions and Recreation Director.

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO