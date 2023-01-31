Read full article on original website
ksjd.org
Snowpack is above average in southwest Colorado but water managers caution that drought persists
The level of snowpack in southwestern Colorado is above average for this time of year, according to the most recent SNOTEL report. A Colorado SNOTEL report for February 2 determined that snowpack in the state’s southwestern river basins is 139% of average for this time of year. SNOTEL reports...
After saving 11 lives on frigid Colorado lake, two park rangers awarded
When a boat capsized on Lake Pueblo last May, the lives of 13 were put at risk. Thanks to heroic acts by responding park rangers, 11 of those individuals survived. Park rangers Joe Portteus and Seth Herndon have each been given a 'Life Saving Award' for their actions at Lake Pueblo State Park on May 29, 2022.
Colorado’s Most Dangerous Counties Based On Impaired Driving Fatalities
In 2022, 736 people lost their lives on Colorado roads - and many of those deaths were preventable. Colorado's Attempt To Reduce Drunk Driving Fatalities. Colorado's first DUI enforcement period of the year is underway and there is a good reason why there will be 16 of these periods in 2023. Drunk drivers are making Colorado roads a dangerous place to be. Last year, these DUI enforcement periods resulted in over 4,500 arrests. On New Year's Eve, 143 drunk drivers were arrested in Colorado, and you have to believe there were plenty more that didn't get caught.
US Postal Service paying for Colorado workers living expenses to work in rural communities
BUENA VISTA, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs workers in the United States Postal Services are now filling staffing gaps in rural parts of the state. In return, the USPS is paying for housing and overtime for employees sent to Buena Vista. Watch the video above for the full story. The post US Postal Service paying for Colorado workers living expenses to work in rural communities appeared first on KRDO.
House passes bill to address teacher shortage in Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A bill that could help tackle Colorado's education crisis is heading to the State Senate. Colorado currently ranks 49th in the country for teacher pay, which education leaders say is leading to the crisis. Since 2020, thousands of teachers across the state have quit their jobs, with many leaving the field entirely. The post House passes bill to address teacher shortage in Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
See the Top 25 Colorado Communities Losing Residents Since 2020
Colorado's population at the time of the last census was right around 5.83 million people. Just a few years later the state continues to grow, but it's not in some of the areas you might expect. Grand Junction has grown by about 1% in population since 2020. Communities like Timnath,...
kdnk.org
Wednesday, February 1, 2023
KDNK's Morgan Neely has Wednesday's news, including Eagle and Pitkin counties coming to an agreement on housing Aspen inmates. And, Colorado lawmakers want to ban a dangerous restraint that's often used on people in crisis in prisons. Also, we take an in-depth look at a long-simmering conflict between dog owners and neighbors at an affordable-housing complex near Telluride.
KKTV
MISSING: Colorado man last seen Friday Jan. 13
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A statewide alert was issued for a missing man in Colorado on Wednesday. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Rickey Charles Airth Jr. was last seen on Friday Jan. 13. He reportedly told his family he was going to a “gentlemen’s club” in Denver that night. According to cell phone data, he was last in the area of E. Hampden and S. Dayton.
kdnk.org
Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Reporter Hattison Rensberry brings listeners Tuesday's news, including: a bill to adjust veteran disability requirements passes the House and is sent to the Senate, Aspen Limelight is soon to host avid outdoors advocate Phil Henderson, Colorado remains in a housing crisis, and democrats in the state house are talking rent control. Also, Despite all of the snow and cold snaps across our region, many cities are seeing fewer nights at or below 32 degrees due to climate change. And, an endangered fish in the Colorado River Basin is making a comeback. Also, the Grand Mesa is having a banner snow year.
3.1-magnitude earthquake rattles southern Colorado, largest in year-plus
According to the United States Geological Survey, a notable earthquake took place at 11:36 PM on the night of January 31, rattling the area around Trinidad. The 3.1-magnitude quake took place about 3 miles west of El Moro, Colorado and about 4 miles north of Trinidad at a depth of about four miles. This was the second earthquake to take place in Colorado this calendar year, with the other quake being a weaker 2.6-magnitude quake that occurred on January 6 in the Glenwood Springs area.
WARNING: Extremely Dangerous Plants Growing in Colorado Right Now
Being outdoors in Colorado can mean encountering all kinds of plants, never mind the occasional bear. Did you know there are at least 14 different plants growing in the Centennial state that can be harmful or fatal to people or pets?. In some instances, these plants look pretty tasty to...
Groundhog Day: Colorado's own Flatiron Freddy agrees with Punxsutawney Phil
Colorado does not have groundhogs but there is a infamous marmot in Boulder that made a prediction about spring Thursday morning.February 2 is the midway point between the first day of winter and the first day of spring and is the day a groundhog named Phil in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania makes a prediction about a possibly early spring. As legend goes, if the groundhog see a shadow it means six more weeks of winter. No shadow means an early spring.About ten years ago Colorado started a similar tradition in the Chautauqua Meadow in Boulder with a critter named Flatiron Freddy. The marmot, which is a close relative to a groundhog, appeared shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday morning at the Chautauqua Ranger Cottage.According to the park rangers who interpreted what Freddy had to say, the marmot saw a shadow therefore six more weeks of winter is predicted for Colorado. Punxsutawney Phil had the same prediction from Pennsylvania.
iheart.com
Colorado State Rep Ty Winter The Use of A Firearm in Your Business
Colorado State Rep Ty Winter represents a massive swath southeastern Colorado including Pueblo County. We'll discuss a bill that's being heard in committee on Monday that would allow owners, managers, and employees of businesses, or any person in that business, who legally possess a firearm to use that firearm within the business if someone makes illegal entry and the person defending the business believes the illegal entrant has committed, or is about to commit, a crime, or may use ANY physical force against a person in the business. It's much like the "Castle Doctrine" for our homes but extended to businesses.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Ranchers to be compensated up to $8,000 for each head lost to wolf depredation, CPW says
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is coming to Rifle next week to discuss and collect public feedback over the state’s contentious plan to restore gray wolves in its ecosystem. The meeting is slated for 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday at Colorado Mountain College Rifle, 3695 Airport Road. Anyone who can’t attend the meeting in-person but are interested in making a public comment can fill out a form online, at engagecpw.org. The deadline for filling out and submitting this public comment document is Feb. 22.
Did this Colorado mountain town break its record low?
Colorado has several towns where the temperature gauge can dip well below zero degrees Fahrenheit. The Craig-Moffat Airport in Craig, Colorado recorded a low of -41.08 at 7:34 a.m., Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service, tying the Feb. 20, 1981, record low. On Feb. 1, 1985, the low at...
Wildlife manager pulls unconscious man from burning building in Colorado
District Wildlife Manager Todd Cozad has received a 'Medal of Valor' for his quick actions that saved a life on October 21, 2022. As detailed in a press release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Cozad was the first responder to arrive at the scene of a rural house fire in Colorado. When he got there, the home was already engulfed in flames.
coloradopolitics.com
Except in Boebert's race, Democrats crush Republicans in Colorado congressional cash dash | TRAIL MIX
Before last year's midterms fully recede in the rearview mirror and next year's presidential election cycle begins to come into focus, there's one last set of numbers to pick over. Colorado's candidates for federal office — a U.S. Senate seat and eight U.S. House seats, including one in the new...
5 new Colorado laws in effect now
(Douglas County, Colo.) By now, most Coloradans are aware of the new bag tax at the grocery store. Here are four other laws that went into effect on Jan. 1. The carryout bag fee was implemented to help reduce the waste of single-use plastics or paper and ease into the 2024 complete ban on single-use grocery bags.
Three Colorado Cities Make New List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last year, Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters: Denver, Silverthorne, Boulder, and Fort Collins. An updated report added Edwards to the line-up in October, but now, the company has new research. Here's what Dwellsy is predicting for Colorado in 2023. Renters...
Cash for Grass: Colorado to pay for turf removal, boost water conservation
A new turf replacement program, set to roll out in Colorado in 2023, will pay to convert some of the grass in urban areas and residential yards into more water-efficient landscaping. This is the first time the State of Colorado has dedicated funds expressly to turf replacement. It’s an important step to increase water conservation and get it closer to where it needs to be, said state officials and conservation leaders at a confab earlier this month. But this version of cash for grass will be just one of many tools — and maybe not the most influential one — that will transform landscaping in the state in response to climate change and reduced water availability.
