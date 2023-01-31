Major Wall Street indices closed over 1% higher on Tuesday, led by upbeat corporate earnings and expectations that the Federal Reserve will slow down its rate hike pace as the central bank is set to announce its monetary policy on Wednesday. The employment cost index, a crucial measure of wages considered by the Fed, showed compensation rose 1% in the fourth quarter versus estimates of 1.1%. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:

2 DAYS AGO