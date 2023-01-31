Read full article on original website
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slump As Post-Fed Rally Fades: Analyst Says Breaching $25K Looks Difficult For Apex Coin
Major coins traded in red late Thursday, as the global market cap went down 1.49% reaching $1.08 trillion, recorded at 8:30 p.m. EST. What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value, Bitcoin BTC/USD traded at $23,576. Ethereum ETH/USD was changing hands at $1,649, down 1.74% in the last 24 hours.
If Charlie Munger Spent '100 Hours Studying Problems' Outside The US, He Would Be More Bullish On Bitcoin Than I Am Says Michael Saylor
Michael Saylor responds to Charlie Munger's criticism of cryptocurrencies. Munger's calls for a ban on cryptocurrencies in the U.S. Taunting Charlie Munger for his criticism of cryptocurrencies, Microstrategy co-founder Michael Saylor on Friday said had the Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman spent a hundred hours studying problems plaguing countries outside the U.S., he would be more bullish on Bitcoin BTC/USD than Saylor himself.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike Ahead Of Fed Decision: Analyst Sees Apex Crypto Hitting 'Triple-Headed Resistance Monster'
Major coins traded in the green on Tuesday evening, as the global market cap rose 1.25% to $1.05 trillion, as of 8:30 p.m. EST. What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value, Bitcoin BTC/USD, traded at $23,118. Ethereum ETH/USD was changing hands at $1,585, up 1% in the last 24 hours. Dogecoin DOGE/USD was up 4% in the last 24 hours, pushing its price up to $0.094.
Charlie Munger Demands US Ban Cryptocurrencies: Calls It A 'Gambling Contract With A 100% Edge For The House'
The U.S. should follow China's example and ban cryptocurrencies, Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger said in an opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal. Munger, a well-known critic of cryptocurrencies, believed there was a gap in regulation in the U.S. that allowed cryptocurrencies to flourish. "A cryptocurrency is not...
'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Tells Why Bitcoin, Gold, Silver Are Rising: 'Please Don't Get Poorer'
‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ author Robert Kiyosaki has once again presented the case for buying gold and silver. Kiyosaki, who is known to be bullish on the commodities, has asked retail investors to buy at least a silver coin. ‘Why are gold, silver, Bitcoin going higher? A: Because US...
Ark's Cathie Wood Says Bitcoin Is Going To $1M, Jim Cramer Says Yeah, And I 'Walked On Water' In The Sea Of Galilee
Ark Invest founder and CEO Cathie Wood is doubling down on her prediction that Bitcoin BTC/USD will reach $500,000 and Jim Cramer can't help but laugh. Wood Sees Exponential Rise: In Ark Invest's Big Ideas release for 2023, Wood noted that "the price of one bitcoin could exceed $1 million in the next decade."
Shooting Down Chinese Spy Balloon a Lot Harder Than it Seems
High-altitude balloons are "inherently survivable" according to U.S. military research, and controlling a crash may be proving a key sticking point.
Elon Musk's Twitter Will No Longer Support Free Access To Its API — In Hope Of Bringing In An Extra Buck
After cutting off third-party client applications like Tweetbot and Twitterific, Elon Musk‘s Twitter has now decided to discontinue free access to its API starting Feb. 9. What Happened: The official Twitter Developer account, in a series of tweets, informed users about the decision to stop supporting free access to the Twitter AI and launching a new basic paid tier.
Shark Tank's O'Leary Warns Of Another FTX-Like Crypto Disaster: 'It'll Keep Happening Over and Over…'
Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary is warning investors of more possible fiascos in the cryptocurrency world. What Happened: When asked by Kitco News whether he believes there could be a second FTX-like incident, he said, “Absolutely 100%,” adding that “it'll happen and it'll keep happening over and over and over again.”
Putin's Russia Struck Big International Trade Deal With Taliban For Fuel, Wheat: Here's The Fine Print
In a bid to diversify its trading partners and to take advantage of a discount on average global commodity prices, the Taliban signed a provisional deal with Russia for the supply of gasoline, diesel, gas and wheat, Reuters reported in September 2022. This is the first known major international economic...
Honda Aims To Expand Hydrogen Business With External Sales Of Next-Generation Fuel Cell System
Honda Motor Co Ltd HMC plans to launch a fuel cell vehicle (FCEV) model equipped with the next-generation fuel cell system in 2024, jointly developed with General Motors Company GM. The next-generation fuel cell system, which leverages the knowledge, know-how and economies of scale of both companies, will reduce the...
Why Nvidia Shares Are Rising
NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading higher by 3.26% to $201.74 Wednesday afternoon. The stock is potentially trading higher in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results and issued first-quarter guidance. What Happened?. AMD reported fourth-quarter non-GAAP earnings per share, or...
Record $3.8B Crypto Stolen In 2022 — And Kim Jong Un-Backed Hackers Were Behind Most Attacks: Chainalysis
Cybercriminals had a record-breaking year in 2022, stealing an estimated $3.8 billion in digital assets, according to a new report from blockchain forensics firm Chainalysis. What Happened: The report states that cybercriminals made DeFi platforms their primary target in 2022, accounting for $3.1 billion over 82% of the total amount of cryptocurrency stolen.
Nasdaq Futures Deflate As Apple Leads Tech Disappointments: Traders Look To Jobs Data For Mitigating Impact
Trading in the U.S. index futures suggests stocks may end a solidly positive week on a negative note. That said, the data-dependency of the Fed places the onus of providing trading cues to each incoming economic data. The U.S. non-farm payrolls data due ahead of the market open, if perceived as conducive for monetary policy loosening, could override the present negative sentiment.
Nvidia Is The Beating Heart Of The AI 'Supercycle': Why Altimeter's Gerstner Has Been Buying Stock In The 'Essential Ingredient' For AI
Altimeter's Brad Gerstner says there's been a massive acceleration in AI development over the last two years. "Nvidia is the tool, the silicon that sits at the very heart of that supercycle," Gerstner says. With all of the craze surrounding ChatGPT, investors are looking for ways to get exposure to...
Tesla, Amazon, Apple, Context Therapeutics, Snap: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices closed over 1% higher on Tuesday, led by upbeat corporate earnings and expectations that the Federal Reserve will slow down its rate hike pace as the central bank is set to announce its monetary policy on Wednesday. The employment cost index, a crucial measure of wages considered by the Fed, showed compensation rose 1% in the fourth quarter versus estimates of 1.1%. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
Is This The End Of The Bear Market? S&P 500 Nears Key Metric, Golden Cross Set To Form
The S&P 500 index, which is tracked by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, was spiking up about 1.3% on Thursday, boosted by a positive reaction to Meta Platform’s fourth-quarter financial report and heading into the biggest after market session of the earnings season. The move higher on...
After-Hours Alert: Why Alphabet Stock Is Diving
Alphabet Inc GOOG shares are trading lower in Thursday’s after-hours session after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results. What Happened: Alphabet said fourth-quarter revenue increased 1% year-over-year to $76.05 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $75.69 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The Google parent company reported quarterly earnings of $1.05 per share, which missed average estimates of $1.18 per share.
Elon Musk's Favorite Dogecoin 'Knockoff' Outshines Shiba Inu With 6% Surge After Burning $1M Tokens
Baby Doge BABYDOGE/USD is soaring 6%, outperforming Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD in the last 24 hours. What Happened: The rise in BABYDOGE comes after the team behind the meme coin burned 682 trillion BABYDOGE worth an estimated $1,091,200. : Top Indian Apps That Give Bitcoin, NFT Rewards. It...
