Classes moved online through Tuesday due to winter weather, hazardous driving conditions

Icy hazards continue in North Texas to end work week, freezing fog possible on Saturday: Here’s what you need to know
DALLAS (KDAF) — The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports icy hazards to continue as it thaws around North Texas. Slippery roads and sidewalks could be present due to the re-freezing of slush and melted ice/snow. “Remain vigilant for hazards as ice continues to melt today and...
Black ice and freezing fog: Latest DFW ice forecast keeps dangerous driving conditions in play Friday night, early Saturday morning
DALLAS — All winter weather warnings have expired for North Texas. Icy, not snowy, wintry weather is still impacting areas of North Texas and will continue to cause problems across the area through Friday morning. En español: Clima en Dallas-Fort Worth ahora: Aviso de tormenta de hielo se extiende...
Shorthorn
UTA to continue virtual learning and remote operations through end of Friday
According to a MavAlert early this morning, the university will continue with online classes and remote work through the end of Friday due to refreeze overnight and colder-than-predicted temperatures. This is a change from the university's previous announcement Thursday afternoon. The university first switched to remote operations at 3 p.m....
Shorthorn
No school, snow problem: Students bond during winter storm
Students waddled from their apartments and dorms with their chins slightly tucked and their breath like steam in the air. Some were bundled tight in knit scarves and puffer jackets, while some were a little less prepared. Some moved in pairs and others with three or more, but all seemed to embrace the frigid week.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Winter Storm Warning for North Texas extended until Thursday
DALLAS - The Winter Storm Warning that was issued for all of North Texas has been extended through Thursday morning. According to the FOX 4 Weather team, temperatures are likely to stay below freezing for a little longer than first expected. It may not inch above 32 degrees until Wednesday afternoon in most areas.
Ice Storm Warning issued for Denton County; travel ‘nearly impossible’
The National Weather Service on Tuesday afternoon issued an Ice Storm Warning for the western half of North Texas, including Denton County. The entire area is currently under a Winter Storm Warning. The Ice Storm Warning goes into effect at 6 a.m. Wednesday, and will expire 24 hours later. The weather service says a half-inch of ice accumulation on trees and power lines is possible Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday morning. Temperatures are not expected to get above the freezing point until Thursday.
dmagazine.com
Ice, Thunder Sleet, and Cancellations as North Texas Settles Into Winter Weather
Last Updated, 1/31, 6 p.m. A wave of sleet and freezing rain moved in Tuesday morning in less than an hour, coating North Texas in ice. The National Weather Service warns that these conditions will continue, and the agency extended its winter storm warning for the area through Thursday morning.
Hundreds of drivers gridlocked for hours on ice-bound I-20 in Parker County
Hundreds of people were stuck for hours in a gridlocked I-20 near Weatherford Monday night into Tuesday morning due to what the TxDOT Fort Worth office calls “treacherous conditions impacting travel.”
Flights delayed, canceled at North Texas airports due to winter storm
Icy rain, sleet, and frozen roads are the cause of 100s of flight delays and cancellations at DFW Airport and Love Field. On Monday morning, a Winter Storm Warning was issued for many counties in and surrounding the metroplex, until Wednesday.
WFAA
Dallas winter storm: Stunning downtown drone footage
Downtown Dallas looked like a snow globe -- but it was just ice and sleet. Here's a drone look via Marc Istook.
WFAA
DFW ice storm updates: Tracking power outages, road conditions and everything else
DALLAS — It's a mess out there!. All of North Texas is currently dealing with sleet, freezing rain and ice, leading to hazardous driving conditions, a host of travel cancellations and the extended closures of major institutions. We're tracking the latest updates, from the forecast to power outages to...
WFAA
Power outages across Texas on Tuesday
So far Tuesday, there have been fewer than 250 power outages across the state. Dallas makes up a couple dozen of those.
fox4news.com
Ice on I-20 causes 20-mile traffic backup in Palo Pinto and Parker counties
WEATHERFORD, Texas - Hundreds of drivers are stuck in a 20-mile traffic backup on Interstate 20 in Palo Pinto and Parker counties Tuesday morning because of icy road conditions. According to FOX 4 Traffic reporter Chip Waggoner, the traffic is still at a standstill on eastbound I-20 from Highway 4...
North Texas school districts cancel classes Tuesday because of winter storm
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – School districts across North Texas have cancelled classes Tuesday because of the winter storm warnings. On Monday, dozens of school districts in the region stayed closed while dozens of others decided to close early. Among the districts to end midday was Mansfield ISD.Because of the freezing rain, the parking lot at Mansfield Timberview High School may have been busier than normal as parents and other caregivers had to pick up their students hours early.Dez Howard said she wasn't pleased. "It inconvenienced me tremendously because I work from the home office. So I'm thankful for that but they could...
Deliveries during winter storm: Here's how major package services are handling icy conditions in DFW
DALLAS — Were you expecting a package this week? Then you should probably expect to wait a bit longer than usual. The North Texas area is continuing to deal with icy conditions, especially on roadways, amid a winter storm moving through the region. Freezing rain and sleet have been the culprits of icy roads that have led to closures, heavy traffic and crashes.
Shorthorn
UTA extends virtual learning and working until end of Thursday
UTA extends remote learning and working until the end of Thursday due to ongoing winter weather and hazardous travel conditions, according to a universitywide email. The university first switched to virtual modality at 3 p.m. Monday. If feasible, all classes will remain online. Employees will work remotely through the end...
starlocalmedia.com
Here's which school districts have canceled activities or announced a closure in the Star Local Media area
As winter weather has taken over DFW, multiple school districts have begun announcing closures. This story has been updated as more information is made available.
