ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Classes moved online through Tuesday due to winter weather, hazardous driving conditions

By Franceska 'Wolf' Isaly, The Shorthorn staff
Shorthorn
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shorthorn

UTA to continue virtual learning and remote operations through end of Friday

According to a MavAlert early this morning, the university will continue with online classes and remote work through the end of Friday due to refreeze overnight and colder-than-predicted temperatures. This is a change from the university's previous announcement Thursday afternoon. The university first switched to remote operations at 3 p.m....
Shorthorn

No school, snow problem: Students bond during winter storm

Students waddled from their apartments and dorms with their chins slightly tucked and their breath like steam in the air. Some were bundled tight in knit scarves and puffer jackets, while some were a little less prepared. Some moved in pairs and others with three or more, but all seemed to embrace the frigid week.
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Winter Storm Warning for North Texas extended until Thursday

DALLAS - The Winter Storm Warning that was issued for all of North Texas has been extended through Thursday morning. According to the FOX 4 Weather team, temperatures are likely to stay below freezing for a little longer than first expected. It may not inch above 32 degrees until Wednesday afternoon in most areas.
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Ice Storm Warning issued for Denton County; travel ‘nearly impossible’

The National Weather Service on Tuesday afternoon issued an Ice Storm Warning for the western half of North Texas, including Denton County. The entire area is currently under a Winter Storm Warning. The Ice Storm Warning goes into effect at 6 a.m. Wednesday, and will expire 24 hours later. The weather service says a half-inch of ice accumulation on trees and power lines is possible Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday morning. Temperatures are not expected to get above the freezing point until Thursday.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas school districts cancel classes Tuesday because of winter storm

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – School districts across North Texas have cancelled classes Tuesday because of the winter storm warnings. On Monday, dozens of school districts in the region stayed closed while dozens of others decided to close early. Among the districts to end midday was Mansfield ISD.Because of the freezing rain, the parking lot at Mansfield Timberview High School may have been busier than normal as parents and other caregivers had to pick up their students hours early.Dez Howard said she wasn't pleased. "It inconvenienced me tremendously because I work from the home office. So I'm thankful for that but they could...
MANSFIELD, TX
WFAA

Deliveries during winter storm: Here's how major package services are handling icy conditions in DFW

DALLAS — Were you expecting a package this week? Then you should probably expect to wait a bit longer than usual. The North Texas area is continuing to deal with icy conditions, especially on roadways, amid a winter storm moving through the region. Freezing rain and sleet have been the culprits of icy roads that have led to closures, heavy traffic and crashes.
DALLAS, TX
Shorthorn

UTA extends virtual learning and working until end of Thursday

UTA extends remote learning and working until the end of Thursday due to ongoing winter weather and hazardous travel conditions, according to a universitywide email. The university first switched to virtual modality at 3 p.m. Monday. If feasible, all classes will remain online. Employees will work remotely through the end...

Comments / 0

Community Policy