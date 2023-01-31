Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton can check off one of the two goals he set to accomplish in his first full season with his new team. One goal was to average 20 points and 10 assists, the other was to be named an NBA All-Star. It's too soon to tally a season average, but the dynamic guard was officially named a member of 2023 NBA All-Star Team on Thursday as an Eastern Conference reserve. Haliburton is the lone first-time All-Star in the East. Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen and Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. are first-time All-Stars in the West.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 12 HOURS AGO