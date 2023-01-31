Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Twitter reacts to Lakers' stirring comeback win over Pacers
On Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers took on the Indiana Pacers looking to build on their overtime win on Tuesday over the New York Knicks. But for much of the night, it looked like Indiana simply had the Lakers’ number, as it got out to a double-digit lead and was still up by 14 early in the fourth quarter.
Yardbarker
Pistons Rumors: Bojan Bogdanovic, Saddiq Bey, Alec Burks
Whether they are being sincere or not, however, remains to be seen, Stein added. In recent weeks, Bogdanovic has been linked to the likes of the Cavaliers, Lakers, Hawks and others. It is believed nearly half the league has placed a call on Bogdanovic. But as Stein wrote, “one league...
Lakers Anthony Davis on Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburton: 'He's the head of the snake'
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton can check off one of the two goals he set to accomplish in his first full season with his new team. One goal was to average 20 points and 10 assists, the other was to be named an NBA All-Star. It's too soon to tally a season average, but the dynamic guard was officially named a member of 2023 NBA All-Star Team on Thursday as an Eastern Conference reserve. Haliburton is the lone first-time All-Star in the East. Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen and Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. are first-time All-Stars in the West.
bvmsports.com
TONIGHT ONLY! Bet $5, Win $200 if We Make ONE 3-POINTER vs Lakers
Lakers vs. Pacers prediction and odds for Thursday, February 2 by Josh Yourish Betting Content TONIGHT ONLY! Bet $5, Win $200 if We Make ONE 3-POINTER vs Lakers by Joseph Summers 4 minutes ago Follow @IAmJoeSummers Tweet Share x Pin Comment The Pacers bring a three-game losing streak into tonight’s battle with the Lakers. As Indiana looks to get back…
NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback
The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 2/1/23
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on February 1, 2023. New Orleans put forth the type of effort and performance Tuesday that may have been enough to post a victory while facing the vast majority of NBA teams.
NBA
10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Milwaukee
Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit near the Milwaukee area to support local Black businesses. 1. A Goodman’s Desserts. 2. Alem Ethiopian Village. 3. Confectionately Yours. 4. Funky Fresh Spring Rolls. 5. Goody...
Inside job: Fox, Sabonis post 30-point double-doubles as Kings pound Spurs in the paint
The Kings overcame poor 3-point shooting to beat the Spurs, moving within 2 ½ games of the Grizzlies for the No. 2 seed in the West.
Yardbarker
3 Non-Myles Turner LA-Indiana Trade Ideas
As your Los Angeles Lakers prepare to square off against the Indiana Pacers tonight at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, we at All Lakers decided to cook up a few possible trades that could improve LA this year. We're avoiding the inclusion of recently-extended center Myles Turner. Though the 3-and-D big man remains trade eligible, it appears highly unlikely that Indy will want to flip him so soon after extending him.
NBA
Paul George Selected as Western Conference All-Star
The NBA announced today that LA Clippers guard/forward Paul George has been selected as a reserve for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. The 72nd NBA All-Star Game will be held at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Sunday, February 19th at 5 p.m. PST on TNT. . George will make...
Kings center Domantas Sabonis has no hard feelings as he returns to Indiana to face Pacers
Domantas Sabonis will visit the Pacers for the first time since the Kings acquired him in a trade for Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield.
NBA
24 Seconds presented by Ibotta: Smartest Pelicans teammate
Intelligence can come in many forms – there is basketball IQ, street smarts and book smarts, to name just a few categories. When New Orleans players were asked to name the smartest player on the roster, the query was kept open-ended, allowing for a range of responses. The Pelicans seemed to lean toward a couple of the club’s older, more experienced NBA pros while answering, but there were always a few mentions of a trio of second-year players.
NBA
Pool Report on Final Seconds of the New Orleans Pelicans at Dallas Mavericks Game.
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Tim Cato (The Athletic) with Crew Chief Kevin Scott following tonight’s Pelicans at Mavericks Game. QUESTION: Was it determined that Ingram had stepped out of bounds while still making contact with the basketball?. SCOTT: After postgame media review, Ingram was not out...
LeBron James' Injury Status For Lakers-Pacers Game
LeBron James is on the injury report for Thursday’s game.
NBA
DeMar DeRozan named 2023 NBA All-Star
DeRozan Garners Second Consecutive All-Star Selection and Sixth of Career. The NBA announced tonight that Bulls guard/forward DeMar DeRozan has been selected as a reserve for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19. DeRozan earned his sixth career NBA All-Star honors, including his second-straight with Chicago. He is the 15th player in franchise history with multiple All-Star selections while suiting up for the Bulls.
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Heat of the Moment
The Cavaliers continued to struggle with consistency in a hard-fought loss to Miami at home. Justin and Carter recap the game and dive into what went wrong for the Wine and Gold. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their own and do not reflect...
NBA
Paolo Banchero, Keegan Murray named Kia Rookies of the Month
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero and Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray have been named the Kia Rookies of the Month for January. Check out their highlights from the past month. Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic. The No. 1 overall pick’s strong debut season continued during the month of January. Banchero averaged...
FOX Sports
Pacers face the Kings on 4-game skid
Sacramento Kings (29-21, third in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (24-29, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Indiana aims to end its four-game losing streak when the Pacers take on Sacramento. The Pacers have gone 16-11 in home games. Indiana has a 7-14 record in games decided by...
NBA
2023 NBA All-Star reserves revealed
The 14 reserves for the 2023 All-Star Game were announced on Thursday and joined the player pool for Team LeBron and Team Giannis. Paul George (LA Clippers) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder) Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies) Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz) Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies)
