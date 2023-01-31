Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look at some of the biggest pop culture anniversaries of 2023... On Jan. 17, 1998 -- 25 years ago -- the Drudge Report broke the news of a major scandal involving then-President Bill Clinton. That day, the website ran an item alleging that Newsweek magazine had been sitting on a story that exposed an 18-month affair between the married, powerful president and White House intern Monica Lewinsky. Bill's infamous statement that he "did not have sexual relations with that woman" compounded the drama later in January 1998. An investigation led to perjury charges and the president's eventual impeachment on Dec. 19, 1998; he was acquitted in a Senate trial. Now, all these years later -- especially in the wake of #MeToo -- there's been a shift in public perception concerning just how terribly Monica, who was 22 to Bill's 49 at the time the sexual relationship began, was treated as the story unfolded.

17 DAYS AGO