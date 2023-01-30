Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood
In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
Motley Fool
Here's Why Snap's Revenue Is Taking a Hit
After posting almost no top-line growth in the fourth quarter of 2022, Snap's revenue is declining year to date. Heated competition from TikTok and Meta are major challenges for Snap. Snap's recent top-line weakness is revealing vulnerability in the business. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
NASDAQ
A.O. Smith (AOS) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
A.O. Smith (AOS) reported $936.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year decline of 6%. EPS of $0.86 for the same period compares to $0.87 a year ago. The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $912.34 million, representing a surprise of +2.61%....
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Feb 1, 2023
U.S. stock markets closed sharply higher on Tuesday as market participants were assessing the outcome of the Fed’s first FOMC meeting of 2023. Favorable inflation data also boosted investors’ sentiment. All three major stock indexes ended in positive territory. For the month as a whole, these indexes performed impressively finishing in the green.
Here's Why Snap Is Moving
Snap Inc SNAP shares are trading higher by 2.79% to $11.44 Tuesday afternoon. Traders and investors are watching for the company's fourth-quarter earnings announcement, confirmed for after the market close. According to analyst consensus estimates, Snap is expected to report revenue of $1.3 billion on EPS of 11 cents. According...
NASDAQ
SB Financial Group (SBFG) Declares $0.12 Dividend
SB Financial Group said on January 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share. At the current...
NASDAQ
Rankin Aaron Edward Frederick Cuts Stake in Sprout Social (SPT)
Fintel reports that Rankin Aaron Edward Frederick has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.85MM shares of Sprout Social Inc (SPT). This represents 5.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 3.21MM shares and 6.60% of the company, a decrease...
NASDAQ
Enterprise (EPD) Beats Earnings Estimates in Q4, Revenues Miss
Enterprise Products Partners LP EPD reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per limited partner unit of 65 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 60 cents. The bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter’s 52 cents per share. Total quarterly revenues of $13,650 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of...
NASDAQ
AI Stocks To Buy Right Now? 2 To Watch
Artificial Intelligence (AI) has rapidly become one of the most transformative technologies of the 21st century. It has quickly changed the way we live, work, and interact. AI has been integrated into many industries. This includes healthcare, finance, retail, and entertainment, and its impact on society and business has been substantial. With the growth of AI, it is not surprising that AI stocks have become popular among investors.
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in UFP Technologies (UFPT)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.46MM shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (UFPT). This represents 6.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 0.45MM shares and 6.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.38% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
ValueWalk
SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings But Beware The Fed Decision
SOFI stock broke past a resistance level after posting a double beat in their fourth quarter earnings report. The strong results were amplified by bullish forward guidance including a forecast for profitability in the fourth quarter of this year. Analysts have yet to weigh in on the results. Short interest...
NASDAQ
How Do Lawsuits Affect Johnson & Johnson's Stock Price?
The Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) stock price could have some new headwinds ahead of it. Shares of the multinational are down 2.01% over the past five days at the time of writing and down more at an 8.29% loss over the past month. It briefly rallied yesterday along with the broader market as its stock price increased 0.88%.
NASDAQ
US STOCKS-Wall St buoyed by easing inflation concerns ahead of Fed decision
For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window. McDonald's warns on short-term inflation pressures. GM up on robust forecast, Caterpillar hit by lower Q4 profit. Indexes up: Nasdaq 0.48%, S&P 0.33%, Dow 0.07%. Updates prices to open,...
Meta Shares Soar Almost 20% on Fourth-Quarter Revenue Beat
Meta exceeded estimates for revenue in its fourth-quarter earnings report. The company provided a forecast for the first quarter, suggesting that revenue could rise from a year earlier should results come in at the top of the range. The stock soared in extended trading. Meta shares popped in extended trading...
NASDAQ
FULT Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Fulton Financial Corp. (Symbol: FULT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.38, changing hands as high as $16.57 per share. Fulton Financial Corp. shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FULT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Nordstrom (JWN)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.97MM shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN). This represents 6.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 11.51MM shares and 7.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 13.36% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
LightShed Partners Initiates Coverage of Meta Platforms (META) with Buy Recommendation
On January 31, 2023, LightShed Partners initiated coverage of Meta Platforms with a Buy recommendation. As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Meta Platforms is $156.99. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $411.60. The average price target represents an increase of 5.38% from its latest reported closing price of $148.97.
NASDAQ
UBS Group Discloses Position in SBI / Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund
There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SBI is 0.0839%, an increase of 29.0725%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.81% to 6,318K shares.
3 Stocks Poised for Bull Runs
Following a disappointing 2022, the stock market has gained significantly in the first month of the new year, generating fresh optimism. Moreover, consumer sentiment has been improving. Therefore, quality stocks...
NASDAQ
Franklin Mutual Advisers Increases Position in Greenbrier Companies (GBX)
Fintel reports that Franklin Mutual Advisers has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.32MM shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX). This represents 7.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated September 8, 2022 they reported 1.87MM shares and 5.70% of the company, an increase in...
