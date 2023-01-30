ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

Watch: Luke Bryan Leaves Fans Puzzled After Spewing 'Inappropriate & Disgusting' Jokes About Country Star Dustin Lynch

That's one way to make an introduction. At the Crash My Playa 2023 festival in Mexico over the weekend, Luke Bryan had the honor of bringing out country crooner Dustin Lynch — but instead of singing his praises, he made a couple of awkward and inappropriate comments about the singer.2022 CMA AWARDS RED CARPET PHOTOS: CARRIE UNDERWOOD, REBA MCENTIRE & MORE STEAL THE SPOTLIGHT"No one has drank more liquor, no one has vomited more, no one has taken more drugs, no one has taken more IVs, no one has passed more STD tests than this next gentleman, ladies and gentleman,"...
Distractify

Country Star Kelsea Ballerini Is Rumored to Be Dating This Actor

Over the last near-decade, Kelsea Ballerini has shot to the pinnacle of country stardom. Thanks to four successful studio albums, Grammy nominations, and even an induction into the Grand Ole Opry, Kelsea has quickly solidified her status as a country hitmaker in more ways than one. Article continues below advertisement.
Stereogum

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Miley Cyrus rang in 2023 with her Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party televised special on NBC, which she co-hosted with Dolly Parton and featured a bunch of special guests and performances, including a David Bowie cover with Cyrus and David Byrne. During the special, she aired an advertisement for her new single “Flowers,” which is out today.
Distractify

Shania Twain’s Massive Net Worth Is the Result of Decades of Musical Success

As one of the best-selling music artists of all time, there's little that Shania Twain has not accomplished in her career at this point. Sprinkle in five Grammy Awards, a World Music Award, 27 BMI Songwriter Awards, and the fact that she is the only female artist in history to have three (consecutive) albums certified Diamond by the RIAA, it's clear that Shania's star power knows no bounds.
OK! Magazine

Kelly Clarkson's 'American Idol' Costar Justin Guarini Says She Was 'Killer' At Behind-The-Scenes Card Games

More than two decades after the world met first met Kelly Clarkson and her famed American Idol competitior, Justin Guarini, as they vied for the crown on the series’ first season, the reality TV icons are getting candid about their early days in the limelight. Earlier this week, the American Idol alums reminisced about what it was like competing on the Fox reality series, with Guarini revealing there was yet another tense contest brewing behind the scenes of the series — their ultra high-stakes, backstage card games.“We got to hang out so much, and I can tell you this. If...
talentrecap.com

David Archuleta Posts Shocking Physique Transformation, Reveals His Fitness Journey

American Idol season seven runner-up David Archuleta has recently found a new hobby, aside from singing. Archuleta recently posted progress pictures of himself in the gym and fans are shocked at his physique’s progress. David Archuleta Says He’s in “Beast Mode” Displaying His Muscular Physique. Over...
People

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn's Relationship Timeline

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn first met in 1991 and reconnected in 2020 Reba McEntire and her boyfriend, actor Rex Linn, have known each other since 1991, but it wasn't until 2020 that their relationship became romantic. The country singer was previously married to Charlie Battles from 1976 to 1987, as well as her manager Narvel Blackstock from 1989 to 2015.  From 2017 to 2019, she dated Anthony "Skeeter" Lasuzzo. After reconnecting with Linn following the death of her mother and growing closer with the CSI: Miami actor during...
TENNESSEE STATE
Whiskey Riff

Luke Bryan Apologizes For Dustin Lynch Intro At Crash My Playa: “Complete Sarcasm… Those Words Were So Absurd”

Welp, figured that was coming. Luke Bryan got a little off the rails at his annual Crash My Playa Festival down in Mexico this past weekend. But isn’t that kind of the point? To get off the rails… The 8th year of the annual festival featured two headlining nights from Luke himself, along with Dustin Lynch, Chris Stapleton, Cole Swindell, Ashley McBryde, Brian Kelley, Carly Pearce, Chase Rice and more. You basically have a four-night country music party going on near the sandy shores of […] The post Luke Bryan Apologizes For Dustin Lynch Intro At Crash My Playa: “Complete Sarcasm… Those Words Were So Absurd” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Taste of Country

Kelly Clarkson’s Cover of Taylor Swift’s ‘Better Man’ Is Super Country [Watch]

Kelly Clarkson put her stamp on a song Taylor Swift once wrote for a group of country hitmakers. The talk show host covered "Better Man (Taylor's Version)" this week. "Better Man" was a hit song for Little Big Town in 2016, with Swift saying very little about her solo write at the time. All the country quartet said at the time was that the megastar sent it to them, and they were eager to record it. It'd become a triple-Platinum certified No. 1 hit for Karen Fairchild and company.
TMZ.com

'Laverne & Shirley' Actor Cindy Williams Dead at 75

Cindy Williams, made famous for her portrayal of Shirley on the hugely popular "Laverne & Shirley" has died. A family statement Monday announced her death, "The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed.” It continues, “Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege. She was one of a kind, beautiful, generous and possessed a brilliant sense of humor and a glittering spirit that everyone loved.”
Popculture

Reba McEntire Reveals If She'd Replace Blake Shelton on 'The Voice'

Reba McEntire has revealed if she'd replace Blake Shelton on The Voice, after previously turning down the job. While speaking to ET's Cassie DiLaura from Reba's Place — the country music icon's her new three-floor restaurant in Atoka, Oklahoma — the singer was asked if she would reconsider joining the NBC competition series. "Who could fill Blake's shoes?" McEntire quipped with a smile.
ATOKA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy