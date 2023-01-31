Read full article on original website
abc57.com
South Bend's Meet the Mayor on Feb. 7 at Riley High School
SOUTH BEND, Ind.- South Bend will host the next Meet the Mayor event at Riley High School on Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. Mayor James Mueller will meet for one-on-one conversations with South Bend residents. Other city staff will be joining the Mayor and be available for 5-minute discussions as...
abc57.com
Candidates announce plans to run for South Bend government positions
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Four people announced plans to run for positions within the City of South Bend's government in the 2023 election. On Tuesday, Jason Banicki announced his bid for South Bend City Clerk. Banicki filed to run as a democrat Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon, Drew Duncan, Bruce Mitchell,...
abc57.com
Mayor Mueller calls special Common Council meeting on February 6
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - South Bend Mayor James Mueller called a special meeting with the South Bend Common Council on Monday to discuss all items that were on the agenda for the cancelled January 23 meeting. The January 23 meeting was cancelled because the public was not notified of the...
warricknews.com
Lawmakers reminded of dismal Gary school finances prior to state takeover
A legislative committee deciding whether to establish an appointed or elected school board in Gary when the state takeover ends, likely in the next year or so, was reminded Thursday why Indiana lawmakers in 2017 seized control of the school district in the first place. Justin McAdam, chairman of the...
hometownnewsnow.com
Mayor Standing Up to NIPSCO
(Michigan City, IN) - Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry is stepping up to the plate to argue against a proposed NIPSCO rate increase. Parry said he will attend the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission Rate Increase Hearings in Indianapolis beginning March 13. Parry said he felt an increase of 16.5% or...
WNDU
South Bend Police Chief comments on Tyre Nichols beating
In a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon, Oaklawn said it can safely reopen the Elkhart campus on Thursday, Feb. 2, after consulting multiple law enforcement agencies regarding the threat. Hoosier hospitals suffered a loss of $72 million in income in 2022. Bill would lower cost of college for undocumented students...
abc57.com
Elkhart Schools: low response to survey, asking for feedback at in-person meetings
ELKHART, Ind.- Elkhart Community Schools (ECS) is seeking more feedback through multiple in-person meetings beginning Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. The feasibility survey put out previously did not yield enough information in terms of responding. ECS is asking those who wish to attend to first register ahead of time through...
abc57.com
Notre Dame joins forces with Habitat for Humanity to increase affordable housing near campus
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The University of Notre Dame is partnering with Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County to build affordable housing near the south side of campus over the next five years, the university announced Tuesday. The partnership includes building as many as seven new homes in...
WNDU
Elkhart councilman gets ready to provide medical relief in Ukraine
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - People know Aaron Mishler as the first district councilman in Elkhart, but fewer people may know he is also a registered nurse. Mishler has provided assistance in a dozen volunteer missions, and now, he’s getting ready to head to Ukraine to do it again. “First...
abc57.com
Veteran center receives $10,000 donation from SB airport Thursday
SOUTH BEND, Ind.- Funded by its 11th annual 'Bears in the Air' program, the South Bend International Airport made its yearly donation of $10,000 to the Robert L. Miller Senior Veterans' Center. Staff with the Veterans' Center said the money will go towards medical devices to assist veterans who need...
abc57.com
South Bend Police Department on track to be fully staffed by summer
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- Police departments across the country are having a difficult time hiring officers and have had to ramp up their recruitment efforts over the last few years in order to keep the public safe. However, police officials at the South Bend Police Department are happy to report...
abc57.com
Transpo, Interurban Trolley survey deadline extended to February 10
The deadline has been extended for residents to fill out a survey on changes to public transportation in St. Joseph and Elkhart counties. Residents have until February 10 to fill out the CONNECT Transit Plan survey. The CONNECT Transit Plan was released in December by the Michiana Area Council of...
abc57.com
Crumbl Cookies comes to South Bend February 10
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A new Crumbl Cookies is opening on Ireland Road in South Bend. Cookie lovers can start picking up the sweet treat in the newest location on February 10. The new store, located at 1290 E. Ireland Road, will bring 60 jobs to the South Bend area.
abc57.com
School City of Mishawaka responds to 'noncredible' threats to John Young
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The School City of Mishawaka and John Young Middle School Principal Mike Fisher sent a letter to families Thursday addressing three separate threats to the middle school this week. According to the letter, the threats were not related and deemed not credible by investigators. There is no...
abc57.com
City of South Bend reports 53 guns reported stolen so far in 2023
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Fifty-three guns have been reported stolen across the city of South Bend so far in 2023, according to public records obtained from the South Bend Police Department. Eighteen guns have been recovered in the city so far this year. The number of guns reported stolen was...
hometownnewsnow.com
Local Man Charged in Fatality
(South Bend, IN) - A Michigan City man is charged with fatally striking a pedestrian several months ago following a Notre Dame football game. Authorities say fans were walking from the stadium in South Bend when 33-year-old Donald Culpepper was turning onto Indiana 23 and struck the man crossing an intersection on foot.
tourcounsel.com
Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Indiana
Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets is an outlet center located in Michigan City, Indiana. The center is owned by Premium Outlets, a subsidiary of Simon Property Group, and takes its name from the town in which it is located. The Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets is one of the popular outlet malls...
WNDU
South Bend Redevelopment Commission sues high-rise developer
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of South Bend has followed through on its threat to sue downtown developer David Matthews. The 12-story apartment building at 300 E. LaSalle Avenue in the East Bank neighborhood was supposed to have a first-floor grocery store and pharmacy. That has yet to take shape, even though the deadline for completion had been extended an additional two and a half years.
abc57.com
City of South Bend provides update on traffic signals at Hill & Lasalle, Charles Martin & Colfax
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend has an update on when traffic signals will be restored at two intersections in the city. According to the city, signal poles should arrive within the next month and be installed by April. Exact dates are dependent on the city's vendors...
abc57.com
Preventing gun thefts after SBPD releases new data
SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- New data from the City of South Bend show alarming numbers of gun thefts in the city. So far in 2023, in just over one month, 53 guns were stolen. If that trend continues, the city is on track for a record-breaking year in gun thefts. But South Bend Police Sergeant Daniel Demler said most of those thefts are preventable.
