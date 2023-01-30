Read full article on original website
Park City Institute reschedules show due to perfomers' COVID
The Park City Insitute announced Friday that the show "Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom" was rescheduled due to three of the performers testing positive for COVID-19. The show was scheduled for Saturday, February 4 at 7:30 p.m. A news release from the...
Heber Valley bus, microtransit service may expand due to high demand
Public transit in Wasatch County has grown quickly in popularity since it started last November. Now, the agency that runs it and local government are interested in providing more options. In almost three months, riders stepped onto the Heber City and Park City bus or rode on-demand microtransit shuttles in...
Multiple wrecks close icy U.S. 40 Sunday
Winter conditions made for a chaotic early Sunday afternoon on Highway 40 near the Mayflower exit. A total of 10 cars crashed near the Mayflower exit on U.S. Highway 40 on Sunday a little after noon. It all happened within a span of 15 minutes, according to Utah Highway Patrol Sergeant Cameron Roden.
Park City councilman lists home for sale amid feud with White Pine Touring
Rubell listed his Thaynes Canyon home for sale last week. Summit County records indicate he owns other property in Park City. City council members are required to live in city limits. Rubell didn’t respond to a request for comment Monday. In recent months he and White Pine Touring have...
Wasatch Back real estate prices starting to cool
Average sale prices for single-family homes in Summit and Wasatch counties increased by just 2% in 2022. That’s a major cooldown from the year earlier, when prices shot up 28%. The number of single-family home sales last year in both counties was down nearly a third, for a total...
Park City state liquor warehouse roof collapses amid heavy snow
Around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday the Park City Fire District and Park City Police responded to a water leak at the state liquor warehouse store on Sidewinder Dr. in Prospector. On arrival, firefighters discovered that the roof collapse. A Park City Fire District spokesperson said the heavy snow load on the...
Pickleball debate packs house, stretches hours in Park City Council meeting
The city council was not scheduled to vote on anything pickleball-related, just discuss recreational facilities upgrades that could impact those who play. And members of that group turned out in droves to weigh in on why the city needs more courts for the sport. Somewhere around 90 people attended the...
Journalism students explore their creative sides in Park City
Park City High School offers two avenues for its students to study journalism; online and on-camera. The online version is the school’s student-run newspaper called Park City Prospector. It produces articles including sports reports, feature articles such as students' favorite classes, opinion articles, and the monthly advice column Dear Isaiah.
Wasatch County Council takes up DUI program, bus funding
Public transit and a sobriety program for DUI offenders are up for potential action in Wednesday’s Wasatch County Council meeting. On Wednesday, the Wasatch County Council is scheduled to consider a state program described as “24/7 Sobriety.”. It allows people convicted of driving under the influence to keep...
Heber City building heights up for discussion
Heber City downtown is evolving. Could that mean taller buildings and a changed skyline?. Main Street, downtown neighborhoods and a recreation and tourism district are priorities in Heber City’s 30-year plan. Currently, buildings can be up to four stories tall. That became city law in October after the city...
New Mountainlands Community Housing Trust director hired
David Levine has a background in banking and since the early 2000s has been involved with nonprofit affordable housing providers just outside Washington, D.C. “Currently, I lead a 49-year-old affordable rental housing and service provider in Northern Virginia,” Levine said. “We develop affordable rental housing, mainly for working families who are struggling to access housing. And we manage about 120 units and provide our residents with case management support services and other types of housing related services.”
Capt. Andrew Wright departs for Salt Lake Police, Sheriff names Capt. Kacey Bates as successor
Locals might know him as Captain Wright, but around his office, he’s “Radar.”. Friends, family and colleagues gathered Thursday at the Summit County Library to celebrate Andrew Wright’s more than 16-year career at the Summit County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Justin Martinez spoke. “He takes up the...
Congestion pricing? SR-248 tunnel? Park City Council dives into transit solutions
The city council plans to jump back into a list of transportation ideas that it started considering last year. Potential strategies to combat growing gridlock include congestion pricing during peak times, a tunnel beneath SR-248, and expanding the Rail Trail to include aerial transit. The city recently received an $80,000...
Dakota Pacific project, cidery appeal on Wednesday’s Summit County Council agenda
Dakota Pacific’s new plan for the land along Tech Center Dr. near the Skullcandy building is a slight downsize from its previous proposal that residents vehemently opposed in late 2021. The Salt Lake City-based firm now wants to build 727 housing units, 237 of which would be categorized as...
P.O.S.T. rescinds Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby’s director nomination
A state council decided Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby will not take a new job leading the agency that oversees Utah law enforcement standards. After nominating Rigby in November to be the next director of Peace Officer Standards and Training (P.O.S.T.), the P.O.S.T. Council decided Tuesday to find someone else to take the job.
Park City lawyer Joe Wrona’s preliminary court date approaching
After being postponed several times, Joe Wrona’s preliminary court hearing is scheduled for Feb 17 in Third District Court before Judge Richard Mrazik. Wrona was charged in March of 2022 with one count of first degree felony rape of his biological daughter. KPCW does not name victims of sexual violence without their consent. Wrona’s daughter is an adult who lives in another state.
Mary Jane's owner Lori Harris talks about her Main Street business closing
In the meantime, she’s offering great deals on remaining inventory and store furnishings. What started as a women’s shoe store on Valentine’s Day in 2003, grew to include menswear, children's clothing and small gift items. She’s also watched the boom of Main Street with its increasing rents,...
Tuesday meeting could decide Wasatch County Sheriff's future
After a month of uncertainty, Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby could get a decision about his eligibility to direct Peace Officer Standards and Training (P.O.S.T.). A spokesperson for the Utah Department of Safety, which oversees P.O.S.T., said the council could make a decision on whether or not to allow Rigby to take over the seat today.
Heber man arrested after standoff with officers, SWAT team
Over the weekend, police officers and a SWAT team arrested a man in Heber City after he barricaded himself in a home for a night. Heber City Police reported they got a call from potential domestic violence victims Saturday night around 11 p.m. The callers said they had left a home after an altercation with an intoxicated man escalated and he threatened them with a gun.
New Summit County manager meets council of governments Tuesday
The council of governments officially formed in 2006 through an interlocal agreement. It includes the Summit County Council and mayors of each municipality. It also includes board chairs of each school district and the executive director of the Park City Chamber of Commerce. The group meets quarterly with the goal...
