Heber City, UT

KPCW

Park City Institute reschedules show due to perfomers' COVID

The Park City Insitute announced Friday that the show "Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom" was rescheduled due to three of the performers testing positive for COVID-19. The show was scheduled for Saturday, February 4 at 7:30 p.m. A news release from the...
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Multiple wrecks close icy U.S. 40 Sunday

Winter conditions made for a chaotic early Sunday afternoon on Highway 40 near the Mayflower exit. A total of 10 cars crashed near the Mayflower exit on U.S. Highway 40 on Sunday a little after noon. It all happened within a span of 15 minutes, according to Utah Highway Patrol Sergeant Cameron Roden.
HEBER CITY, UT
KPCW

Wasatch Back real estate prices starting to cool

Average sale prices for single-family homes in Summit and Wasatch counties increased by just 2% in 2022. That’s a major cooldown from the year earlier, when prices shot up 28%. The number of single-family home sales last year in both counties was down nearly a third, for a total...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Park City state liquor warehouse roof collapses amid heavy snow

Around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday the Park City Fire District and Park City Police responded to a water leak at the state liquor warehouse store on Sidewinder Dr. in Prospector. On arrival, firefighters discovered that the roof collapse. A Park City Fire District spokesperson said the heavy snow load on the...
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Journalism students explore their creative sides in Park City

Park City High School offers two avenues for its students to study journalism; online and on-camera. The online version is the school’s student-run newspaper called Park City Prospector. It produces articles including sports reports, feature articles such as students' favorite classes, opinion articles, and the monthly advice column Dear Isaiah.
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Wasatch County Council takes up DUI program, bus funding

Public transit and a sobriety program for DUI offenders are up for potential action in Wednesday’s Wasatch County Council meeting. On Wednesday, the Wasatch County Council is scheduled to consider a state program described as “24/7 Sobriety.”. It allows people convicted of driving under the influence to keep...
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Heber City building heights up for discussion

Heber City downtown is evolving. Could that mean taller buildings and a changed skyline?. Main Street, downtown neighborhoods and a recreation and tourism district are priorities in Heber City’s 30-year plan. Currently, buildings can be up to four stories tall. That became city law in October after the city...
HEBER CITY, UT
KPCW

New Mountainlands Community Housing Trust director hired

David Levine has a background in banking and since the early 2000s has been involved with nonprofit affordable housing providers just outside Washington, D.C. “Currently, I lead a 49-year-old affordable rental housing and service provider in Northern Virginia,” Levine said. “We develop affordable rental housing, mainly for working families who are struggling to access housing. And we manage about 120 units and provide our residents with case management support services and other types of housing related services.”
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Park City lawyer Joe Wrona’s preliminary court date approaching

After being postponed several times, Joe Wrona’s preliminary court hearing is scheduled for Feb 17 in Third District Court before Judge Richard Mrazik. Wrona was charged in March of 2022 with one count of first degree felony rape of his biological daughter. KPCW does not name victims of sexual violence without their consent. Wrona’s daughter is an adult who lives in another state.
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Tuesday meeting could decide Wasatch County Sheriff's future

After a month of uncertainty, Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby could get a decision about his eligibility to direct Peace Officer Standards and Training (P.O.S.T.). A spokesperson for the Utah Department of Safety, which oversees P.O.S.T., said the council could make a decision on whether or not to allow Rigby to take over the seat today.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Heber man arrested after standoff with officers, SWAT team

Over the weekend, police officers and a SWAT team arrested a man in Heber City after he barricaded himself in a home for a night. Heber City Police reported they got a call from potential domestic violence victims Saturday night around 11 p.m. The callers said they had left a home after an altercation with an intoxicated man escalated and he threatened them with a gun.
HEBER CITY, UT
KPCW

New Summit County manager meets council of governments Tuesday

The council of governments officially formed in 2006 through an interlocal agreement. It includes the Summit County Council and mayors of each municipality. It also includes board chairs of each school district and the executive director of the Park City Chamber of Commerce. The group meets quarterly with the goal...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
KPCW

KPCW

