Read full article on original website
Related
KHOU
Classic romance novels and exciting upcoming releases
For more information on Angelina M. Lopez and her steamy romance novels, log on to http://www.angelinamlopez.com/. "After Hours On Milagro Street" is available now everywhere books are sold. The new book "Full Moon Over Freedom" will release in September, 2023. TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@authorangelinamlopez | Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/angelinamlo/ | Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AngelinaMLopezDC/. https://www.sophiejordan.net/ For...
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
KHOU
What makes for a classic romance novel
For more information on Angelina M. Lopez and her steamy romance novels, check out her website. "After Hours On Milagro Street" is available now everywhere books are sold. The new book "Full Moon Over Freedom" will release in September, 2023. TikTok | Instagram | Facebook. For more information on Sophie...
Comments / 0