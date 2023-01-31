ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

The Spun

Tom Brady's Dad Had 5-Word Reaction To His Retirement

On Wednesday morning, Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL. He shared this news in an emotional video.  "My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors -- I could go on forever, there's too many," Brady said. "Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't ...
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire

The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
DENVER, CO
nfldraftdiamonds.com

NFL Transactions for February 3, 2023 | Presented by the Hula Bowl

Ravens conducted a second interview with Vikings passing game coordinator Brian Angelichio. Ravens set up an interview with Justin Otten for their OC vaccancy. Ravens interviewed Alabama OC Todd Monken for his second interview. Ravens signed OL David Sharpe to a futures deal. Denver Broncos. Broncos requested an interview with...
ALABAMA STATE
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Bryce Young Scouting Report: Is Bryce Young the favorite to be selected first overall?

Headed into draft season, Bryce Young looks like the favorite to be the number one overall pick. We break down his skillset here. Bryce Young has been one of the best players in college football over his last two seasons as the quarterback of Alabama. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2021 and followed that up with another spectacular season in 2022.
ALABAMA STATE
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Gisele responds to Tom Brady’s news of retiring again

Tom Brady has retired before, but this time he claims it is for good. He lost a lot returning for another year. He could have potentially lost his love and his family. Well, yesterday the star gunslinger announced his retirement yesterday and said this time he meant it. The biggest...
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Keenan Reid, DB, Rutgers University

What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. At a young age I started playing for my hometown, Franklin Warrior Pop Warner program. I actually came right in and started playing quarterback/DB and enjoyed that whole journey starting my chapter of playing football. We went on to win many championships. The feeling of winning and being apart of a true brotherhood while having as much fun as we did made me know this game is for me.

