Tom Brady's Dad Had 5-Word Reaction To His Retirement
On Wednesday morning, Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL. He shared this news in an emotional video. "My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors -- I could go on forever, there's too many," Brady said. "Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't ...
Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire
The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
NFL Transactions for February 3, 2023 | Presented by the Hula Bowl
Ravens conducted a second interview with Vikings passing game coordinator Brian Angelichio. Ravens set up an interview with Justin Otten for their OC vaccancy. Ravens interviewed Alabama OC Todd Monken for his second interview. Ravens signed OL David Sharpe to a futures deal. Denver Broncos. Broncos requested an interview with...
Jaden Rashada commits to Arizona State after leaving Florida and their 13 million dollar NIL deal
Jaden Rashada the five star recruit from California has a new home. Rashada had an initial offer from Florida with the promise of a 13 million dollar deal that fell through. Rashada asked for his released from his National Letter of Intent and it was granted. Well today, Rashada announced...
Will 49ers All-Pro offensive tackle Trent Williams retire? He sounds defeated in latest interview
Trent Williams was ejected in his final game this year after he powerslammed a Philadelphia Eagles player in frustration. The 49ers star offensive lineman told reporters on Tuesday that he could be headed to retirement. “It’s a long season,” said Williams, per the San Francisco Chronicle’s Eric Branch. “Having two...
Bryce Young Scouting Report: Is Bryce Young the favorite to be selected first overall?
Headed into draft season, Bryce Young looks like the favorite to be the number one overall pick. We break down his skillset here. Bryce Young has been one of the best players in college football over his last two seasons as the quarterback of Alabama. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2021 and followed that up with another spectacular season in 2022.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Sidney Wells, OL, University of Alabama Birmingham
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I’m a top prospect as an offensive lineman due to my versatility and my willingness and desire to learn and fight for whatever team picks me up. At what age were you first interested in...
Gisele responds to Tom Brady’s news of retiring again
Tom Brady has retired before, but this time he claims it is for good. He lost a lot returning for another year. He could have potentially lost his love and his family. Well, yesterday the star gunslinger announced his retirement yesterday and said this time he meant it. The biggest...
Travis Kelce warns Chiefs fans to stay away from Rocky Balboa statue in Philly | Rocky Statue Curse?
This week on the “New Heights” podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce issued a request to fans of the team before the matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles to leave Philly’s iconic Rocky Balboa statue alone. There is a reason behind it too!. There is...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Keenan Reid, DB, Rutgers University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. At a young age I started playing for my hometown, Franklin Warrior Pop Warner program. I actually came right in and started playing quarterback/DB and enjoyed that whole journey starting my chapter of playing football. We went on to win many championships. The feeling of winning and being apart of a true brotherhood while having as much fun as we did made me know this game is for me.
NFL Wives are furious with Make Up Star Jeffree Star and his “NFL Boo” drama because their husbands are linked to him
You have to love the internet. It is undefeated for real. Jeffree Star has been causing quite a stir with his NFL Boo drama on social media, and a lot of NFL wives are sick of the drama too. The reason the NFL wives are pissed, is because everyone is...
Hotel and Ticket Prices in Arizona for the Super Bowl will break the average fan
If you want to go the Super Bowl, you may need a small loan to help fund the trip. The price for the weekend could be horrible. It is very expensive to get to the Super Bowl as a fan. If you are a middle class fan you cannot afford the Super Bowl.
Report: Some Panthers players are not happy with the team passing up interim head coach Steve Wilks
The Carolina Panthers decided to hire Frank Reich over interim head coach Steve Wilks and there are reportedly some players pissed off about them passing on Wilks. According to Adam Beasley of PFN, players were lobbying to keep Wilks and have his Interim title removed. “We ride behind Wilks,” linebacker...
