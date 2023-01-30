Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Basketball: No. 10 Ohio State snaps 3-game skid, beats Wisconsin 90-67 on the roadThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann ejected in first half against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Exploring The National Mustard MuseumEast Coast TravelerMiddleton, WI
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overheadRoger MarshWisconsin State
On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, many women are planning to participate in marches.Sherif SaadMadison, WI
Related
Survey: Most UW students afraid to express views in class
Most students who responded to a survey about free speech on University of Wisconsin campuses said they're afraid to express their views on controversial topics in class.
wortfm.org
Cardinal Call: New Indigenous Education Efforts Receive Funding
On Tuesdays, the Daily Cardinal — one of UW-Madison’s student newspapers — shares the latest in campus news. This week, producer Madeleine Afonso talks with associate news writer Jasper Bernstein about a National Endowment of the Humanities grant a team of directors received to create educational materials on Indigenous land dispossession.
wortfm.org
Health Council releases report with recommendations for improving health equity
Recent Dane County health report found that the gap between the life expectancy of Black and white women has grown in the past several years. And racial disparities in infant mortality rates, low birthweight and quality of life continue to exist in Dane County. Things like birth bonds, guaranteed income,...
wortfm.org
The Future of the Lake Monona Waterfront?
One of the first impressions many visitors to Madison receive is the view of the capital across Lake Monona from John Nolen Drive. Now, a coalition of city and private organizations are considering how to transform and revitalize this iconic waterfront, with goals of better connecting downtown Madison with the Lake Monona waterfront and encouraging recreation.
wortfm.org
Blake Alvarenga Running in District 12 Primary Election
We continue our coverage of the 2023 spring primary election tonight by heading to District 12, on the northeast side of Madison. Home to the Dane County Regional Airport and the future site of the Madison Public Market, this February there will be five candidates on the ballot looking to make it to the general election to serve the district.
wortfm.org
Reefer Madness – The Cannabis Show
Today on the Tuesday 8:00 Buzz with Tara Wilhelmi and 1neofmani (Breyon Somerville), we’re talking Cannabis. First up, Mona Zhang, state cannabis policy reporter for POLITICO, joins us to talk about the law and the changes happening and coming in state and national policies about cannabis. At the middle, Tony Herman from Quality CBD joins to talk about his story, his business, and the technical details of the CBD industry and products. Finally, Alan Robinson from Herbal Aspect Cannabis Dispensary joins us to talk about his business, medical cannabis and working the law to get the medical impact they need and have a safe environment for people to consume.
oregonobserver.com
The end of an era: Bill’s Food Center closes after 44 years in business
On Wednesday, Jan. 25, two of Bill and Dorothy Faust’s four children–Michael Faust and Linda Stace–sat down with the Observer to discuss their parents’ legacy. Michael Faust and Stace reminisced in an elevated office that overlooked the aisles and cash registers of Bill’s Food Center, the last independent grocery store in the Village of Oregon. The fact of its forthcoming closure on Sunday, Jan. 29–about 44 years after their late father had opened it–created an environment filled with inevitable, unignorable nostalgia.
wortfm.org
Jimmy the Groundhog Expects More Winter
Six more weeks of winter are in store, according to Sun Prairie’s resident prognosticator. Jimmy the Groundhog and Mayor Paul Esser unveiled the prediction Thursday morning at the 75th Annual Sun Prairie Groundhog Day Prognostication ceremony. WORT Reporter Christopher Cartwright headed down to Sun Prairie to capture some of...
wortfm.org
Victor Toniolo Running in District 12 Primary Election
We continue our coverage of the 2023 spring primary election tonight by heading to District 12, on the northeast side of Madison. Home to the Dane County Regional Airport and the future site of the Madison Public Market, this February there will be five candidates on the ballot looking to make it to the general election to serve the district.
Channel 3000
Power surge fries Madison residents' appliances, furnaces
A power surge on Madison's west side caused damage for some residents, but who's liable?. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Fox11online.com
Dodge County announces new district attorney
(WLUK) -- Dodge County's new district attorney has been announced. Andrea Will fills a vacancy created by former District Attorney Kurt F. Klomberg’s resignation. She will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends January 2025. “Andrea Will is a well-respected attorney, and her experiences, along with...
wearegreenbay.com
WisDOT revokes 18 wholesale dealer licenses after failing to follow protocol in Wisconsin
ARLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has revoked the wholesale dealer licenses for 18 dealers in Wisconsin. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all 18 wholesale dealers are located in Columbia County and failed to properly follow administrative requirements. DMV’s...
CBS 58
High egg prices ruffling your feathers? Is building your own chicken coop worth it?
MIDDLETON, Wis. (CBS 58) – Due to the avian bird flu, combined with rising costs, the price of a carton of eggs has more than doubled in the past year. It’s ruffled some feathers across Wisconsin, prompting more people to become interested in starting their own backyard chicken coop.
Badger Herald
Homeowners dispute zoning ordinance effects on historic districts
The City of Madison Common Council’s Transportation Policy and Planning Board approved an ordinance Tuesday, Jan. 17, creating a Transit-Oriented Development Overlay Zoning District. The district is part of a project that aims to create housing along upcoming routes for the bus rapid transit lines, according to the Wisconsin...
wortfm.org
Low-Salt Roads: UW Madison Criticized for Salt Use After Snow Storm
Around nine inches of snow fell on Madison last weekend, and some roads around the city are still snow covered, though by now it’s been packed down and cleared. That’s because the city decided not to salt most of the city’s roadways, and instead plowed and spread sand so cars could still drive through city streets.
Channel 3000
Opening dates set for new Hy-Vee stores in Janesville, Oregon
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Hy-Vee's new grocery stores in Janesville and Oregon now have opening dates. The Janesville store, located at 2500 Humes Road on the city's north side, is set to open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, the company said Monday. The Iowa-based chain is billing the 97,000-square-foot...
madcitysportszone.com
Waunakee tight end commits to Wisconsin
Wisconsin has added a second tight end to its 2024 recruiting class. Two days after 4-star recruit Grant Stec announced his commitment to the Badgers, it was 3-star recruit Rob Booker’s (Waunakee, Wis.) turn to join new coach Luke Fickell. Booker had been offered a scholarship by the previous...
Rare Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Being Offered At $209 Per Pound
I know, we live in a cheese-loving part of the country where all we're supposedly concerned about is making sure that whatever dish we're enjoying has plenty of cheese in and/or on it. That can make things like oatmeal a little weird, but we're Midwesterners, and we'll do whatever we want when it comes to cheese.
Can I have tinted headlights in Wisconsin?
MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — After a Jeep driver was pulled over in Wisconsin for driving with green headlights, the Wisconsin State Patrol has issued a warning to other drivers about driving with multi-colored headlights. Troopers pulled the driver over in Monroe County, according to a post on the Wisconsin State Patrol Facebook page on Tuesday. […]
wisconsinrightnow.com
Illegal Immigrant Charged in Third Fatal Crash, This One in Waukesha County
Israel Martinez Lopez is accused of killing his passenger in a reckless crash in the Town of Lisbon, in Waukesha County, this month. There is an ICE hold on him in the jail. He is in the country illegally, sources say. He was driving almost twice the speed limit, the...
Comments / 0