Madison, WI

wortfm.org

Cardinal Call: New Indigenous Education Efforts Receive Funding

On Tuesdays, the Daily Cardinal — one of UW-Madison’s student newspapers — shares the latest in campus news. This week, producer Madeleine Afonso talks with associate news writer Jasper Bernstein about a National Endowment of the Humanities grant a team of directors received to create educational materials on Indigenous land dispossession.
wortfm.org

The Future of the Lake Monona Waterfront?

One of the first impressions many visitors to Madison receive is the view of the capital across Lake Monona from John Nolen Drive. Now, a coalition of city and private organizations are considering how to transform and revitalize this iconic waterfront, with goals of better connecting downtown Madison with the Lake Monona waterfront and encouraging recreation.
MADISON, WI
wortfm.org

Blake Alvarenga Running in District 12 Primary Election

We continue our coverage of the 2023 spring primary election tonight by heading to District 12, on the northeast side of Madison. Home to the Dane County Regional Airport and the future site of the Madison Public Market, this February there will be five candidates on the ballot looking to make it to the general election to serve the district.
MADISON, WI
wortfm.org

Reefer Madness – The Cannabis Show

Today on the Tuesday 8:00 Buzz with Tara Wilhelmi and 1neofmani (Breyon Somerville), we’re talking Cannabis. First up, Mona Zhang, state cannabis policy reporter for POLITICO, joins us to talk about the law and the changes happening and coming in state and national policies about cannabis. At the middle, Tony Herman from Quality CBD joins to talk about his story, his business, and the technical details of the CBD industry and products. Finally, Alan Robinson from Herbal Aspect Cannabis Dispensary joins us to talk about his business, medical cannabis and working the law to get the medical impact they need and have a safe environment for people to consume.
MADISON, WI
oregonobserver.com

The end of an era: Bill’s Food Center closes after 44 years in business

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, two of Bill and Dorothy Faust’s four children–Michael Faust and Linda Stace–sat down with the Observer to discuss their parents’ legacy. Michael Faust and Stace reminisced in an elevated office that overlooked the aisles and cash registers of Bill’s Food Center, the last independent grocery store in the Village of Oregon. The fact of its forthcoming closure on Sunday, Jan. 29–about 44 years after their late father had opened it–created an environment filled with inevitable, unignorable nostalgia.
OREGON, WI
wortfm.org

Jimmy the Groundhog Expects More Winter

Six more weeks of winter are in store, according to Sun Prairie’s resident prognosticator. Jimmy the Groundhog and Mayor Paul Esser unveiled the prediction Thursday morning at the 75th Annual Sun Prairie Groundhog Day Prognostication ceremony. WORT Reporter Christopher Cartwright headed down to Sun Prairie to capture some of...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
wortfm.org

Victor Toniolo Running in District 12 Primary Election

MADISON, WI
Fox11online.com

Dodge County announces new district attorney

(WLUK) -- Dodge County's new district attorney has been announced. Andrea Will fills a vacancy created by former District Attorney Kurt F. Klomberg’s resignation. She will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends January 2025. “Andrea Will is a well-respected attorney, and her experiences, along with...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
Badger Herald

Homeowners dispute zoning ordinance effects on historic districts

The City of Madison Common Council’s Transportation Policy and Planning Board approved an ordinance Tuesday, Jan. 17, creating a Transit-Oriented Development Overlay Zoning District. The district is part of a project that aims to create housing along upcoming routes for the bus rapid transit lines, according to the Wisconsin...
MADISON, WI
wortfm.org

Low-Salt Roads: UW Madison Criticized for Salt Use After Snow Storm

Around nine inches of snow fell on Madison last weekend, and some roads around the city are still snow covered, though by now it’s been packed down and cleared. That’s because the city decided not to salt most of the city’s roadways, and instead plowed and spread sand so cars could still drive through city streets.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Opening dates set for new Hy-Vee stores in Janesville, Oregon

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Hy-Vee's new grocery stores in Janesville and Oregon now have opening dates. The Janesville store, located at 2500 Humes Road on the city's north side, is set to open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, the company said Monday. The Iowa-based chain is billing the 97,000-square-foot...
JANESVILLE, WI
madcitysportszone.com

Waunakee tight end commits to Wisconsin

Wisconsin has added a second tight end to its 2024 recruiting class. Two days after 4-star recruit Grant Stec announced his commitment to the Badgers, it was 3-star recruit Rob Booker’s (Waunakee, Wis.) turn to join new coach Luke Fickell. Booker had been offered a scholarship by the previous...
WAUNAKEE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I have tinted headlights in Wisconsin?

MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — After a Jeep driver was pulled over in Wisconsin for driving with green headlights, the Wisconsin State Patrol has issued a warning to other drivers about driving with multi-colored headlights. Troopers pulled the driver over in Monroe County, according to a post on the Wisconsin State Patrol Facebook page on Tuesday. […]
MADISON, WI

