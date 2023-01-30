ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Egg Shortage in United States, but listen what farmers say

The egg shortage crisis has been a major concern for farmers and consumers alike. In recent times, hundreds of egg farmers have reported that corporate feed is causing chickens to stop laying eggs. This has resulted in a significant decline in egg production and a corresponding increase in egg prices.
A travel website listed the 10 'deadliest' US beaches. 7 of them are in Florida, here's where

If you're dipping your toes in the surf off the beautiful beaches of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, keep an eye out for sharks. And riptides. And hurricanes. New Smyrna Beach topped the list of America's 10 "deadliest" beaches to visit, according to online travel publication Travel Lens, which used data collected by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and The Shark Institute. They looked at surf fatalities, hurricane frequency and shark attacks and found a lot of all of them here. Of the ten dangerous shores listed, seven of them were in the Sunshine State.
DeSantis targets New College of Florida. Here's 7 things to know about the school

New College of Florida in Sarasota continues to find itself at the center of a firestorm. Gov. Ron DeSantis has blasted Florida universities, and New College in particular, for their diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. He also accused New College of teaching theories that have become major conservative talking points in recent years, including critical race theory (CRT) and gender theories.
