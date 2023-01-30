Read full article on original website
Marconews.com
Powerball jackpot grows to $700 million. Here are Wednesday, Feb. 1, numbers
In eight states, lottery winners can remain anonymous; however, "lottery" lawyers say there are ways to keep your anonymity if you win. The Friday the 13th winner (Jan. 13, 2023) has yet to claim the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot. The Powerball jackpot continues to grow, with nobody selecting all...
Marconews.com
Powerball at $700 million for Saturday, Feb. 4. Why jackpots have grown so large
If you win the lottery, experts advise not signing the ticket with your name because that would void efforts to keep your anonymity. In eight states, lottery winners can remain anonymous. Florida is not one of those states, but "lottery" lawyers say there are ways around this. The Nov. 7,...
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Coyote Jumps Fence And Goes Nose-To-Nose With A Pitbull In California Park
A pitbull is one of the most fierce dogs out there. They have a reputation of being a mean and harmful dog, but that is generally not the case at all. In reality they are one of the most friendly and human loving dogs out there. They are more loyal than anything else, and attacks are usually a result of intentionally violent training or improper training.
Jet Zooms By, Explosion and Smoke Follow Where Chinese Spy Balloon Was Spotted, Military Helicopters Rush to Scene
Montana Governor Greg Gianforte reports that he was recently told about a reported explosion that happened in Billings, Montana, tonight. The governor assures that they are "monitoring the situation."
Egg Shortage in United States, but listen what farmers say
The egg shortage crisis has been a major concern for farmers and consumers alike. In recent times, hundreds of egg farmers have reported that corporate feed is causing chickens to stop laying eggs. This has resulted in a significant decline in egg production and a corresponding increase in egg prices.
Chinese Spy Balloon Forecast to Fly Over These States in the Next Few Hours
NOAA modeling predicts that the balloon will be somewhere over southeast Missouri by 7 a.m. ET on Saturday, traveling across several central U.S. states.
Marconews.com
Florida special session announced for next week. Disney, immigration, voter crimes targeted
TALLAHASSEE — Legislative leaders have announced a special session starting Monday, with plans to push through a flurry of hot topic bills. Some are certain to ignite widespread attention as well as controversy. They're also certain to raise the national profile of Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is expected at...
Marconews.com
A travel website listed the 10 'deadliest' US beaches. 7 of them are in Florida, here's where
If you're dipping your toes in the surf off the beautiful beaches of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, keep an eye out for sharks. And riptides. And hurricanes. New Smyrna Beach topped the list of America's 10 "deadliest" beaches to visit, according to online travel publication Travel Lens, which used data collected by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and The Shark Institute. They looked at surf fatalities, hurricane frequency and shark attacks and found a lot of all of them here. Of the ten dangerous shores listed, seven of them were in the Sunshine State.
Marconews.com
A breakdown of what was removed or changed in the AP African American Studies framework
The College Board released the latest framework for its Advanced Placement African American Studies course on Wednesday, and critics say the newest version is a “watering down of history.”. As elected officials like Gov. JB Pritzker of Illinois and California's Gov. Gavin Newsom blasted the College Board, which oversees...
Marconews.com
DeSantis targets New College of Florida. Here's 7 things to know about the school
New College of Florida in Sarasota continues to find itself at the center of a firestorm. Gov. Ron DeSantis has blasted Florida universities, and New College in particular, for their diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. He also accused New College of teaching theories that have become major conservative talking points in recent years, including critical race theory (CRT) and gender theories.
