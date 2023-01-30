ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carencro, LA

The Best Stop Announces Carencro Location

 3 days ago

Carencro will soon have a new Best Stop.

The Best Stop Cajun Market will be holding a groundbreaking ceremony at its newest location in Carencro on Monday, February 6, 2023, at 11 am.

The new location of The Best Stop will be at 3470 NE Evangeline Thruway, which is right down the road from Prejean’s Restaurant.

Google Maps

Construction will begin soon and the specialty meat store is set to open in the Summer of 2023.

The Best Stop Cajun Market is the newest franchise location of The Best Stop, which has been open in Scott, La for over 30 years.

Of course, Carencro residents can expect the same award-winning Cajun recipes that The Best Stop is known for selling.

I t was reported in 2021 that this location was originally supposed to be a T.J. Ribs. However, that deal did not work out and the location was sold to operators who wanted to open a new Best Stop Cajun Market location.

Originally construction was supposed to start at the end of 2021 and had a target opening of Fall 2022.

99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

