Mazda RX-Vision Goes On Sale In Japan But There's A Catch
The RX-Vision wowed the crowds when it was originally unveiled in late 2015 at the Tokyo Motor Show. At that time, it was described as being a "vision of the future that Mazda hopes to one day make into reality." More than seven years later, that future still hasn't arrived, even though the Zoom-Zoom company has revived the rotary engine. Rather than being used in a sports car, it serves as a range extender for the MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV.
Owning Your Dream Car Is No Longer Enough
At around $110,000, you might think you’ve found a real steal for a Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa. Yes, it does come with Pirelli tires and it’s finished in the marque’s proprietary paint. However, on hearing that it’s fully electric and can get up to 60 mph on a straight run, your suspicions might well be aroused, especially once you see a fully-grown adult hop inside. As it turns out, this Ferrari is a 3/4th scale of the real thing.
AOL Corp
Wife of US skier Kyle Smaine speaks out in emotional post after he died in an avalanche in Japan
Skier Kyle Smaine’s wife is mourning his death, two months after they got married. Jenna Dramise shared a slideshow filled with photos of her and her late husband on Instagram, after Smaine died after he was caught in an avalanche on Mount Hakuba Norikura on Japan’s Honshu Island.
Futurism
Instead of Predicting Length of Winter, Groundhog Simply Dies
Having a groundhog predict the end of winter is a tradition shrouded in Pennslyvania Dutch superstition, which dates back hundreds of years. And while science casts doubt on whether the lowland creatures are actually able to predict a late spring by seeing their own shadow, it's a comforting ritual. Except...
insideevs.com
Tesla Model 3 That Crashed At Pikes Peak Reborn As Mean Electric Track Weapon
The Tesla Model 3 that crashed while racing at Pikes Peak in 2020 made the rounds in the automotive news as a testament to the racing car's safety, seeing how Randy Probst, who was driving the Unplugged Performance-modified EV, came out of the wreck alive and well. And while Randy...
6 Cool Cars Up For Grabs At Mecum's Largest Collector Car Auction
The world's largest collector car auction kicked off today in Kissimmee, Florida. Mecum Auctions is hosting the occasion from today to 15 January, and the collection of cars up for grabs is insane. Several main attractions include a 1969 Lockheed 1329 Jetstar private jet and many examples of fine old-school...
msn.com
Chrysler Ghia Super Dart 400 Heads to Auction
Despite many automakers' habits of destroying concepts and prototypes, in the past it seemed to be easier to purchase a one-off fresh from the auto show floor, provided you had the money to do so. And we mostly have the Italian carrozzerias of decades past to thank for the current existence of machines that may have otherwise never been sold to the public.
Volkswagen Built the Classic VW Bug for So Long, It Overlapped With the New Beetle
Though you couldn't buy a VW Beetle in the U.S. after 1977, they remained in production in Mexico for decades. The post Volkswagen Built the Classic VW Bug for So Long, It Overlapped With the New Beetle appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
BMW’s Latest Grille Design Patent Lights Up the Entire Face
If you paid attention to BMW at CES 2023, the company debuted a further development of its exterior light panel technology that allows different colors, and now shapes, to be displayed on the surface of the vehicle. A new patent seems to suggest that technology may soon redefine the face of BMW with a single light-emitting panel that integrates and hides the headlights.
Carscoops
A Trio Of Exceptionally Cool Mid-Century Chrysler Ghia Show Cars Up For Sale
Automotive enthusiasts are often obsessed to the point of distraction by high performance and racing pedigree, and that allows unbelievably lovely classics like this trio of Chrysler Ghia show cars to go underappreciated. Set to roll across the auction block later this month, they may now get some of the attention they richly deserve.
hypebeast.com
RM Sotheby’s to Auction off Ultra-Rare 2003 Ferrari Enzo
RM Sotheby’s is no stranger to offering up some of the world’s finest exotic sportscars and hypercars. Now, the house is set to auction a 2003 Ferrari Enzo. To this day, the Enzo model, which was birthed in 2003, remains one of the premier models from the automaker. Appearing in classic black, the 2003 Ferrari Enzo is constructed from carbon fiber and aluminum. Additionally, the model’s design was inspired by grand prix cars and features a rakish nose, ground-effect aerodynamics, and a small active spoiler. Giving the car its power is a 5,998-cc V-12 engine that produces 651 horsepower.
Digital Trends
The Nothing Phone 2 is real, and it’s coming to the U.S. this year
The Nothing Phone 2 will be coming to the U.S. this year, CEO Carl Pei said today. The company previously launched its first entry into the smartphone market in Europe and Asia due to resource constraints. “We decided to make the U.S. our No. 1 priority in terms of markets,”...
Mercedes-Benz Reportedly Axing Most Coupes, Wagons, and Convertibles
Mercedes-BenzThe lineup's getting chopped from 33 to 14, with most wagons, coupes, and convertibles getting cut in the name of profitability.
Carscoops
This One-Off Nardo Grey Ferrari F40 Just Sold For $2.75 Million
A 1989 Ferrari F40 truly unlike any other was sold by Barrett-Jackson at its recent Scottsdale auction, fetching an incredible $2.75 million. The F40 is a true icon great but this particular example is different than most. It was delivered new to Ferrari dealer Kroymans Automotive in the Netherlands in November 1989 and 3 years later, was rebuilt for racing by Peter van Erp from Cavallino Tuning and repainted yellow.
RideApart
Digital Artist Brings ‘80s Nostalgia To Honda Silverwing 1100 Concept
Honda hasn’t hesitated to reach into its old bag of tricks as of late. Big Red recently resurrected the Transalp nameplate and repurposed two model monikers for the 2023 CB750 Hornet. Let’s not forget the Hawk 11 planned to hit the Japanese market as well. That nostalgic nature...
Jalopnik
The 2023 Porsche 911 Dakar Exceeds My Wildest Expectations
I’m not going to lie: when Porsche unveiled the 911 Dakar at last year’s LA Auto Show — complete with ultra-slick footage of the thing sliding through dirt and kicking up an enviable cloud of dust — I was a little bit underwhelmed. As someone who adores all things WRC and who has loved the Dakar Rally for decades, I should have been thrilled. But I wasn’t.
CNBC
Investing in Space: Picture day
CNBC's Investing in Space newsletter offers a view into the business of space exploration and privatization, delivered straight to your inbox. CNBC's Michael Sheetz reports and curates the latest news, investor updates and exclusive interviews on the most important companies reaching new heights. Sign up to receive future editions. Smile....
Another Tesla Steering Wheel Fell Off While Its Owner Was Driving
via Tesla, Twitter (@preneh24)This is the second time an owner complained on Twitter of the steering wheel falling off of their new Tesla.
conceptcarz.com
Bugatti Vanvooren Leads The Grandes Marques At Bonhams
The Bonhams Grandes Marques du Monde à Paris Sale is renowned for celebrating the truly great automotive marques and coachbuilders across all eras and this year's edition is no exception, with a 1932 Bugatti Type 55 Vanvooren one of the highlights to cross the block on 2 February. Considered...
US News and World Report
Taiwan's Foxconn Taps Former Nissan and Nidec Heavyweight Seki for EV Business
(Reuters) -Taiwan's Foxconn said on Monday it had hired former Nissan Motor Co and Nidec Corp executive Jun Seki as its chief strategy officer for electric vehicles, adding a high-profile auto executive to bolster its industry ambitions. Seki, once seen as a contender for the top job at Nissan, later...
