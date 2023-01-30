Read full article on original website
Nick Offerman demolishes ignorant and hateful ‘Last Of Us’ viewers still seething over featured gay storyline
Nick Offerman has no time for your nonsense. The Parks & Rec actor’s recent quote tweet let anyone still wringing their hands over last week’s episode of The Last of Us know exactly where he stands when it comes to LGBT storylines and the right to tell them with compassion and empathy.
What happened at the end of ‘Lockwood & Co.’ season 1?
Lockwood & Co. season one has ended and the team of teenage ghost hunters had their hands full with supernatural mysteries that tested their skills and their friendship. The Netflix supernatural thriller is based on the popular young adult series by Jonathan Stroud, and it’s performed well, receiving positive reviews and debuting on the streaming service’s Top 10 in more than 70 countries. Unfortunately, with Netflix, one never knows what markers it uses to decide to keep the series going, but fans are desperately anxious for a Lockwood & Co. season two confirmation.
The DC show that got rebranded so everybody knew it was a DC show gets canceled anyway
James Gunn and Peter Safran may not have been responsible for the cancellation of Titans and Doom Patrol after their respective fourth seasons, but there’s a high chance the duo would have gone ahead and done it anyway, seeing as the recently-revealed slate of projects signals that a shift towards a more unified DCU was always going to be the plan.
James Gunn’s DCU has already sprung a leak after Chapter 1 timeline emerges online
Perhaps the single most surprising thing about James Gunn and Peter Safran’s unveiling of the DCU’s Chapter 1 – Gods & Monsters is that it didn’t make its way online sooner. After all, select members of the press and industry figures were given the exact same...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ getting trashed the second it hit Disney Plus is both inevitable and unwelcome
There are few fandoms that have proven to be as fickle as those that follow the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it was inevitable that the tides of opinion would begin to turn as soon as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit Disney Plus. Nobody can say it’s a flawless or near-perfect...
Stephen King breaks down what Netflix’s new password sharing policy really means for subscribers
Netflix’s impending crackdown on password sharing has plenty of users concerned. While the news isn’t shocking (Netflix announced the move in ealy 2022) the internet is abuzz with curiosity, outrage, and irritation at the company’s move. Twitter is rife with frustrated Netflix members and for good reason....
Latest Marvel News: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s biggest fail comes back to haunt it as a Tom Holland Superman offends MCU and DC fans alike
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might be dominating Disney Plus right now, following its long-awaited streaming arrival on Wednesday, but the chance to revisit the superhero sequel spectacular is only resulting in more critical Marvel fans finding new ways to attack the movie. Following on from complaints about the picture’s presentation, folks are now turning their attentions to an egregious oversight made by director Ryan Coogler and his team. Elsewhere, what is the internet saying about the idea of a Tom Holland Superman? No way, go home!
Dave Bautista diehards debate the real reasons he’s desperate to be done with Drax and the MCU
It’s been known for a long time that Dave Bautista has been gearing himself up to exit the MCU. We’ve known as far back as 2021 that the wrestler-turned-actor would likely not be returning to the role of Drax after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. However, it’s starting to hit home a bit more now that the final film is just around the corner. The actor has recently doubled down on his decision in an appearance on The Tonight Show where he said that he would never return to Drax.
Latest Fantasy News: Liam Hemsworth’s time as Geralt may be short-lived as the ‘Warrior Nun’ fandom continues to demand attention
The broken remains of a slew of fantasy releases litter the Netflix cutting room floor, but Warrior Nun may soon separate itself from their midst. The popular release was canceled in late 2022, and in the months since has seen a tireless ongoing campaign push for its return. Fans don’t care if the show’s third season comes to Netflix or another streaming service, they just want more Warrior Nun.
‘Suicide Squad’ developer vows to never work for DC again if James Gunn upholds controversial casting strategy
After a long wait, yesterday James Gunn unveiled his and co-leader Peter Safran’s plans for a connected DC Comics vision across film, television, and gaming in the coming years. A few of the projects were familiar, some were surprising, and one aspect of the envisioned continuity is a sore spot with many of the genre’s best actors.
If Scott Lang dies in ‘Quantumania’, James Gunn needs to cast Paul Rudd as DC’s own Ant-Man
The odds are not looking good for Scott Lang going into Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Ask any Marvel fan, and they’ll likely tell you that they are fearing for the astonishing shrinking hero’s safety as he heads towards what could be a fateful showdown with Jonathan Majors’s Kang the Conqueror, potentially the most dangerous villain the Avengers have ever faced. There’s a high a chance this could be Paul Rudd’s final hurrah in the MCU, then. But, luckily for him, James Gunn is starting up his own superhero universe over at DC that might be in need of his services.
Matt Reeves sums up ‘The Batman – Part II’ in three words with shades of ‘The Godfather’
We all knew a sequel to The Batman was inevitable, though last night James Gunn confirmed that it’s officially in development, is titled The Batman – Part II, and is targeting an October 2025 release date. At this early stage, information on the movie is thin on the ground, though it’s safe to say we’ll likely see more of Barry Keoghan’s Joker as well as a smattering of other members of the famed Rogues’ Gallery.
Without a ‘Black Adam’ sequel to fall back on, Dwayne Johnson promotes himself instead
In an alternate timeline – one that’s probably not to different from our own as fate would have it – the recently announced slate of DCU projects could have turned out a lot different, with Dwayne Johnson front-and-center. It wouldn’t be too hard to imagine the new...
Latest Sci-Fi News: James Gunn unveils the first phase of his DCU line-up called ‘Chapter 1 – Gods & Monsters’ as ‘The Last of Us’ gets review-bombed
New DCU bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran finally announced their plans for the cinematic universe’s hard reboot during a press conference today, and “overwhelmed” is certainly one word to describe the state of the fandom at the moment. Meanwhile, MCU fans suggest one way the writers...
Latest Sci-Fi News: You’ve seen everything after you see Pedro Pascal twerking with a Clicker from ‘The Last of Us’ on live television
The Last of Us is supposed to be a terrifying story when it isn’t trying to make you cry your heart out, but after watching Pedro Pascal working that post-apocalyptic dad bod next to a Clicker, we’re not sure if the Cordyceps-infused creatures will ever scare us again.
The single most divisive blockbuster of the 21st Century sharpens its knives for a streaming resurgence
If you’re ever stuck making small talk with somebody you think might be a Star Wars fan, then the easiest way to open up a can of conversational worms would be to ask for their thoughts on The Last Jedi, which has a strong case for being the single most polarizing blockbuster of the 21st Century.
A star-studded and unstoppably underwhelming in-house spy thriller infiltrates the Netflix charts
Netflix’s penchant for recruiting a cavalcade of big names and dropping them into a broad genre film has tended to yield results that could generously be described as inconsistent, and it’s a neat summation of the company’s approach to original filmmaking that you’d be forgiven for forgetting that Wasp Network even exists.
Stephen King suggests all would-be writers of the world need to drop one phrase
If Stephen King isn’t America’s most critically-acclaimed writer, he’s certainly one of the country’s – if not the world’s – most successful. With 83 novels, most of them bestsellers, 19 movies or TV series he’s directly written, and over 100 film and TV adaptions he has not, when Stephen King gives advice, professionals and amateurs alike do well to pay attention.
Latest Marvel News: James Gunn’s DCU is already embarrassing the MCU by flooring Phase 5 as a Phase 1 dream finally comes true
It’s fair to say that the superhero sphere this January 31st was well and truly dominated by DC, as James Gunn finally unleashed the full slate of announcements for the DCU’s Chapter One. In doing so, he’s already embarrassing the MCU by making a couple of key improvements to Marvel Studios’ hitherto-unbeatable format. In other news, a movie that’s been 15 years in the making is finally on the horizon after battling its way out of development hell.
An outrageously underrated entry in a campy horror franchise is back to impale its naysayers
For several decades, the long-standing Friday the 13th franchise has successfully terrified thrill-seeking viewers and built its foundation on the eye-watering appearance of its main villain Jason Voorhees. And while a selection of movies in the iconic film series have experienced their fair share of criticism, many of which relied on cheesy special effects and slothful storytelling, one film, in particular, stands out as an underrated entry that rightfully deserves its moment in the spotlight — and that would be 2001’s Jason X.
