Covington middle linebacker Bryce Blackwell signed with Division III Belhaven University on Feb. 1 during a signing event at Bogue Falaya Baptist Church in Folsom. "My signing means a lot, especially sharing it with everybody that came out. Being with my church supporters, family and best friends was fantastic. They have been through it with me the whole way. Everybody at Bogue Falaya Baptist Church has been praying for me. I wanted to do the signing here. Everybody I know at church loves me and just wants the best for me," Blackwell said.

COVINGTON, LA ・ 4 HOURS AGO