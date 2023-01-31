ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU stars Favour Ofili, Sean Burrell on Bowerman midseason indoor watch list

LSU sprinters Favour Ofili and Sean Burrell remain on the 10-person midseason indoor watch lists for The Bowerman award. Ofili solidified her midseason spot when she won the title in the 200 meters at the Razorback Invitational last Friday. Competing in an individual race for the first time this season,...
Covington's Blackwell inks with Belhaven

Covington middle linebacker Bryce Blackwell signed with Division III Belhaven University on Feb. 1 during a signing event at Bogue Falaya Baptist Church in Folsom. "My signing means a lot, especially sharing it with everybody that came out. Being with my church supporters, family and best friends was fantastic. They have been through it with me the whole way. Everybody at Bogue Falaya Baptist Church has been praying for me. I wanted to do the signing here. Everybody I know at church loves me and just wants the best for me," Blackwell said.
COVINGTON, LA
One football state champion celebrates an impressively large signing class

State football champion Destrehan High School celebrated an impressively large college signing class Wednesday at the school. Included among the 12 players who signed with colleges were quarterback Jai Eugene Jr., who will play defensive back at Tulane, Missouri-bound wideout Daniel Blood and Colorado State-bound offensive lineman Christian Martin. Joining...
DESTREHAN, LA
Letters: Rape, death can't be separated from underage drinking

Even though LSU has a questionable past regarding handling sexual assault cases, the latest incident of a tragic rape and death of a student in no way should be connected with the other cases involving LSU, as is presently playing out in the media. The entire blame rests with the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Letters: Tate response in rape case is appropriate

I am a proud LSU graduate and a proud Democrat. So, I was disappointed to see the LSU College Democrats join in on the trend that's overtaking the discourse on the political “left.” It is more important to comply with pre-approved vocabulary than to agree on policy. In...
BATON ROUGE, LA

