ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisville, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

100 years agoThe bodies of a young Idaho Falls couple, John and Callie Wood, were found in the ice bunker of a Pacific Fruit Express company car the morning of Feb. 6, 1923, victims of carbon monoxide poisoning from two charcoal stoves they had been using to keep themselves warm. John Wood had in his pocket a marriage license, which showed his age to be 21 and his spouse, nee Callie Colson, to be 18. “In poor circumstances because Wood had been out of employment for several weeks, it is believed the young couple had stated out in the world via the ‘side door sleeper’ route, determined to better their condition,” the Salt Lake Telegram reported. “The bodies were found sitting beside each other on the floor the compartment by J.F. Neve and Frank Spears, inspectors for the Pacific Fruit Express company at the Montpelier terminal. They were turned over to Coroner F.M. Williams at that place. Callie Colson Wood, daughter of S.G. Colson of Idaho Falls, was a graduate of the high school her last June and was married at Pocatello soon after. Her parents received word recently that they intended leaving soon for Nevada to live.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: Sugar-Salem withstands Teton’s fourth quarter comeback

SUGAR CITY - It is not often that you see two teams from the same conference being ranked in the top five polls facing each other in a huge conference matchup. Wednesday's game did not disappoint as Sugar-Salem outlasted the Teton Timberwolves 59-51. The Diggers and the Timberwolves came in tied for No. 2 in the latest 3A state coaches rankings. The Diggers came out in the first quarter controlling the pace, including a dunk by Koy Sanderson which forced the Timberwolves to call a timeout down 12-5 early in the first quarter.
SUGAR CITY, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy