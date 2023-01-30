100 years agoThe bodies of a young Idaho Falls couple, John and Callie Wood, were found in the ice bunker of a Pacific Fruit Express company car the morning of Feb. 6, 1923, victims of carbon monoxide poisoning from two charcoal stoves they had been using to keep themselves warm. John Wood had in his pocket a marriage license, which showed his age to be 21 and his spouse, nee Callie Colson, to be 18. “In poor circumstances because Wood had been out of employment for several weeks, it is believed the young couple had stated out in the world via the ‘side door sleeper’ route, determined to better their condition,” the Salt Lake Telegram reported. “The bodies were found sitting beside each other on the floor the compartment by J.F. Neve and Frank Spears, inspectors for the Pacific Fruit Express company at the Montpelier terminal. They were turned over to Coroner F.M. Williams at that place. Callie Colson Wood, daughter of S.G. Colson of Idaho Falls, was a graduate of the high school her last June and was married at Pocatello soon after. Her parents received word recently that they intended leaving soon for Nevada to live.”

