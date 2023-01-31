Dickson County Schools Closed January 31 Due to Inclement Weather

Related
Public schools will be closed Thursday because of icy conditions
Christian County Public Schools will remain closed Thursday while the county’s three private schools — University Heights Academy, Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School and Heritage Christian Academy — will return to classes but on a one-hour delay. The public schools will continue non-traditional instruction, the district...
Metro Nashville Public Schools Delayed January 31 Due to Inclement Weather
All Metro Schools open two hours late tomorrow, January 31, due to the potential for hazardous road conditions in Davidson County in the morning caused by freezing rain forecast to arrive when buses would be on the road. Dismissal will be at the regular time. For students who ride the...
rewind943.com
UPDATE: Another round of wintry mix tonight, CMCSS plans 2-hour delay
Update, 5 p.m.: All CMCSS schools will operate on a two-hour delay Thursday, according to a news release. Pre-K classes are canceled. Breakfast and lunch will be served. “We appreciate our custodians and maintenance employees who have been working diligently to prepare campuses, and we thank our community’s highway and street departments for their hard work. Please exercise caution as there could still be isolated slick spots,” the release said.
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County Schools In-Service Day for Educators Closed Due to Inclement Weather Tuesday
Rutherford County, TN - While parents already knew that schools were going to be closed on Tuesday for a teacher in-service day, educators are now being notified that they too will not have to be at their school. Teachers were notified on Monday that all schools will be closed and the in-service day has been re-scheduled.
WEATHER ALERT- Winter Weather Advisory 2-1,2023
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 221 PM CST Wed Feb 1 2023 TNZ023>026-056>060-020600- /O.NEW.KOHX.WW.Y.0004.230202T0000Z-230202T1500Z/ Houston-Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury- Including the cities of Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, and Columbia 221 PM CST Wed Feb 1 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Freezing rain and sleet expected, with some light snow possible. Total additional ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Little or no snow accumulation.
WKRN
Icy roads prompt school closures
Slim & Husky’s owner talks about their humble beginnings …. Slim & Husky's owner talks about their humble beginnings out of a garage. $50K reward offered after woman shot in Green Hills. $50K reward offered after woman shot in Green Hills. Ice causes travel troubles. Travel delays following winter...
WSMV
Overnight ice downs tree in Ashland City, causing power outages, delays
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A coat of overnight ice brought down a tree in Ashland City keeping Nashville Electric Service (NES) crews busy clearing the road and restoring power. The tree toppled power lines on Sams Creek Road Wednesday morning, resulting in power outages for people in the area.
whopam.com
Wintry mix keeps many roads slick and hazardous
More ice, sleet and snow fell last night across Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee, keeping travel difficult on some roads and shutting down schools for a second consecutive day. Schools are closed again Wednesday in Christian, Todd, Trigg, Hopkins, Caldwell, Muhlenberg, Montgomery and Stewart counties, in addition to UHA, Heritage...
Weather closures, cancellations and delays
The following weather-related closings, cancellations and postponements have been announced in the Hopkinsville area. This list will be updated as information becomes available. Schools. Christian County Public Schools, Heritage Christian Academy, Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School, University Heights Academy and Hopkinsville Community College are closed Wednesday. It is an...
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Final Round of Wintry Weather Tonight
A few slick bridges, overpasses, secondary roads, & front porches will remain this afternoon in the coldest locations. We’ll be dry for the next several hours. Most of the area will have temperatures that climb above freezing. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY REMAINS IN EFFECT INTO EARLY THURSDAY:. Believe it...
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Ice Storm Warning issued for Montgomery County, with up to half-inch of ice predicted
Update, 9:50 p.m.: The NWS is now predicting a quarter to a half-inch of ice for Clarksville. “Slick spots on roads and sidewalks will be possible. Use caution when travelling late tonight through Wednesday morning,” the NWS said. Update, 9 p.m.: An Ice Storm Warning has been issued for...
WEATHER ALERT 1-30,2023 Winter Weather Advisory
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 231 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023 TNZ005>009-023>027-029-056>060-093-302115- /O.NEW.KOHX.WW.Y.0002.230131T0300Z-230131T1800Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Trousdale-Perry-Hickman-Lewis- Williamson-Maury-Wayne- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Hartsville, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Clifton, and Waynesboro 231 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of one hundredth to around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
WSMV
Glaze of ice possible in parts of Middle Tennessee
A few early showers and some pockets of drizzle to keep an eye out for on Monday. It’s a good idea to keep the umbrella handy today. Temperatures this afternoon will top off in the lower and mid-40s. A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for tonight and...
Maury County Fire Retrieves Body Found in Historic Fire Tower in Santa Fe
At 7:00 pm on January 30, 2023, Maury County Fire received a call to retrieve a body found in the historic Fire Tower in Santa Fe. County Fire units utilized high-angle rope rescue operations to make their way up the condemned fire tower. The condition of the tower, cold temperatures, fog, and darkness made the operation especially complicated.
Freezing rain impacts Middle Tennessee
Freezing rain and sleet has impacted roadways across Middle Tennessee.
whvoradio.com
Four Injured In Trigg County Crash
A wreck on Roaring Springs Road near the intersection of Military Road sent four people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says a westbound SUV on Roaring Springs Road ran off the road and overturned due to the icy roadway and their speed. Acree told the...
WEATHER 2-1-Groundhog Day Forecast, 2023
Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Nashville TN 233 PM CST Wed Feb 1 2023 TNZ005>011-027>034-062>066-080-020600- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Davidson- Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Rutherford- Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Van Buren- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, and Spencer 233 PM CST Wed Feb 1 2023 ...Another light wintry mix expected tonight... Another round of light freezing rain and sleet, along with some light snow, will spread across Middle Tennessee this evening into tonight. An additional light glaze of ice could occur in some areas, especially west of I-65, but no significant impacts to travel are currently expected. As temperatures warm above freezing Thursday morning, any wintry mix will become all rain before ending by Thursday afternoon or evening.
wkdzradio.com
Travel Conditions ‘Not Ideal’ In Trigg And Christian Counties
For the remainder of Tuesday — and perhaps into midday Wednesday — several roads in south western Kentucky will be difficult to navigate, as a dangerous wintry mix, overcast skies and cooler-than-expected temperatures have created unfavorable traveling conditions. Trigg County Emergency Management Director David Bryant noted that there...
A look back at the 1951 Great Blizzard in Nashville
It was a little more than 70 years ago when areas of Tennessee were hit by an extreme winter storm, known as "The Great Blizzard of 1951."
