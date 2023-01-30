Read full article on original website
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com
Mold problems persist after metro Atlanta’s latest freeze
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s been a little more than a month since thousands of frozen pipes burst at apartment complexes and homes in metro Atlanta. The pipes may be fixed, but tenants continue complaining about the mold contamination it left behind. When it comes to tenant’s...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia Democrats call for investigation into Manuel Teran’s death
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s been two weeks since Manuel Teran was killed during a confrontation between protestors and Georgia State Police (GSP) at the site of a planned Atlanta police training facility. GSP troopers were clearing out the area when they say Teran opened fire and...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fentanyl vaccine could prevent opioid drug overdoses
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new vaccine in the works could help fight metro Atlanta’s opioid crisis. From 2019 to 2021, fentanyl-involved overdose deaths in Georgia increased by 232%. Jocelyn Wallace is a recovered heroin addict who has been sober now for six years. “This is a...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Hosea Williams legacy expands as his work continues today
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First spoke with the CEO of Hosea Helps about continuing to help those in need in Metro Atlanta. During Black History Month we put a spotlight on Hosea Williams, who created programs to help with affordable housing, unemployment and food insecurities. Hosea’s...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Tornado survivors from 7 Atlanta counties to receive FEMA assistance letter
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Disaster victims who applied for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency will receive a letter with further explanation of their application status. According to a release from FEMA, survivors in Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding, and Troup counties will receive a letter...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fayetteville man accused of stealing $1.4 million in checks from mailboxes
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Fayetteville man is behind bars after authorities say he stole more than a million dollars in checks from multiple people in metro Atlanta. Thomas, who asked that we not use his full name, told Atlanta News First he regrets putting a check in...
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘A dangerous precedent’ | City planner tries to change zoning language to bring aquarium into compliance
STONECREST, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First is investigating a controversial aquarium and petting zoo in DeKalb County that was not properly permitted to open. SeaQuest at the Mall at Stonecrest opened a little over a year ago, even though the property was not zoned to house indoor animal exhibits.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Backyard chicken sales boom as egg prices rise
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As egg prices rise some Georgians are choosing to bypass grocery stores altogether; they’re buying backyard chickens instead. For those who have been on the “backyard chicken game” for some time, this trend is a no-brainer. “Yeah, I wasn’t aware of...
atlantanewsfirst.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold start on Saturday; Milder by Sunday afternoon
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It will be a cold start to the weekend. The wind will gradually diminish overnight, but the temperature will continue to dip into the 20s to low 30s by dawn. We’ll enjoy sunshine on Saturday morning before thin clouds stream in during the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s - still a few degrees below normal.
Comments / 0