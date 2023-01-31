HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The rank-and-file Democrat who was unexpectedly elected speaker of the Pennsylvania House as a compromise candidate earlier this month is saying he hopes to keep the job even after three vacant Democratic-leaning seats are filled in special elections next week.In a lengthy interview late Monday in his state Capitol suite, Speaker Mark Rozzi said he won't necessarily step aside and support the Democratic floor leader, Rep. Joanna McClinton of Philadelphia, as speaker."I know how to count votes, first of all," said Rozzi, who represents a mostly suburban area around Reading. "So, you know, at the end...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO