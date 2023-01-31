Read full article on original website
Related
kosu.org
AG education spending investigation, Ryan Walters before lawmakers, VA Director Joel Kintsel and more
This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican political consultant Neva Hill and civil rights attorney Ryan Kiesel about an investigation over misspent COVID-19 education funds and a budget hearing for State Superintendent Ryan Walters before lawmakers. The trio also discusses the firing of a state Department...
coloradopolitics.com
Except in Boebert's race, Democrats crush Republicans in Colorado congressional cash dash | TRAIL MIX
Before last year's midterms fully recede in the rearview mirror and next year's presidential election cycle begins to come into focus, there's one last set of numbers to pick over. Colorado's candidates for federal office — a U.S. Senate seat and eight U.S. House seats, including one in the new...
Houston Chronicle
Ron DeSantis to visit Texas to help Republicans in Harris and Dallas counties raise money
Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor and potential 2024 presidential candidate, is visiting Texas in March to help raise money for county Republican parties. DeSantis will headline the Harris County GOP’s Lincoln Reagan Dinner on March 3 and then another party dinner in Dallas County the next day, according to two people familiar with the planning who were not authorized to speak on the record before the announcement was made public. The county parties confirmed DeSantis' appearances Wednesday morning.
UA Board of Trustees Honor Senator With $100 Million Endowment, New Shelby Institute
The University of Alabama will honor the legendary career of former US Senator Richard Shelby with a new $100 million endowment for STEM faculty and the creation of a learning center in his name. Both measures were approved Friday morning by the UA System Board of Trustees, who met in...
US News and World Report
U.S. African American Studies Does Not Include Material Targeted by Florida Governor
(Reuters) - An African American studies course for U.S. high school students that was released on Wednesday does not include material that Florida's conservative governor said pushed a liberal agenda, the latest development in a fierce debate about politics, education and censorship. The College Board, a non-profit that administers Advanced...
US News and World Report
Mississippi Mayor Orders Curfew After 13-Year-Old's Death
VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi mayor has reinstated a youth curfew after a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed. Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. issued an emergency proclamation that prohibits minors 17 and under, who are unmarried and not emancipated, from being on any public street, highway, park, vacant lot, establishment or other public places in the city from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Tuesday until further notice.
New Elections May Be Needed: Gov. Abbott Addresses Harris County Ballot Shortage
"Harris Co. election ballot paper shortage far bigger than initially estimated. It's so big it may have altered the outcome of elections. It may necessitate new elections. It WILL necessitate new LAWS that prevent Harris Co. from ever doing this again." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
ABC News
Tennessee advances legislation to ban trans youth care
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee's Republican-dominant Legislature on Tuesday advanced a handful of proposals that would ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth and severely limit where drag shows can take place. The push in Tennessee comes as state lawmakers across the United States are introducing dozens of restriction s targeting LGBTQ...
Losing New Mexico GOP Candidate Indicted Over Shootings At Democratic Officials' Homes
Solomon Peña had been described by police as the “mastermind” behind shootings targeting two county commissioners and two state legislators.
Unexpected Pennsylvania House speaker hopes to retain job
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The rank-and-file Democrat who was unexpectedly elected speaker of the Pennsylvania House as a compromise candidate earlier this month is saying he hopes to keep the job even after three vacant Democratic-leaning seats are filled in special elections next week.In a lengthy interview late Monday in his state Capitol suite, Speaker Mark Rozzi said he won't necessarily step aside and support the Democratic floor leader, Rep. Joanna McClinton of Philadelphia, as speaker."I know how to count votes, first of all," said Rozzi, who represents a mostly suburban area around Reading. "So, you know, at the end...
Abbott Shifts Blame for Texas Power Outages to Trees, Not The Grid
As people across Texas suffer from arctic-like winter conditions, talk has again turned to the Texas power grid and whether it will hold up. The grid famously failed in February 2021 during Winter Storm Uri and was a significant topic in last year's gubernatorial race. As a result, there were concerns that history could repeat this week and the grid fail again.
Texas Gov. Abbott signs infrastructure improvement agreement with U.S. Military
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed an agreement between his state and the U.S. Military to manage infrastructure and transportation improvements on federal military properties in the state. The Statewide Intergovernmental Support Agreement (S-IGSA) authorizes the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to manage roadway maintenance and repair projects and purchase bulk materials through a federal-state partnership. […] The post Texas Gov. Abbott signs infrastructure improvement agreement with U.S. Military appeared first on Transportation Today.
US News and World Report
In Texas, Hunters Shoot Feral Pigs From Helicopters
BRYAN, Texas (Reuters) - On a bitterly cold January morning, a helicopter soars above central Texas farmland. The four passengers hanging outside the aircraft are hunting - going after feral hogs, an invasive species in the southeastern United States. In Bryan, Texas, the company Helibacon charges hunters about $3,000 to...
US News and World Report
California Democrats Aim to Protect Gun Control Measures From Challenges
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reuters) - California Democrats on Wednesday vowed to enact new legislation aimed at protecting state restrictions on carrying concealed weapons from conservative legal challenges, days after two mass shootings left 18 people dead in the most-populous U.S. state. The proposed legislation would raise the age at which a...
US News and World Report
3 Adults Found Shot to Death at Home in Southern California
MONTCLAIR, Calif. (AP) — Authorities were investigating Tuesday after three people were found shot to death at a home in inland Southern California. Deputies responded around 9 p.m. Monday to the two-story house near Montclair, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said. All three victims were...
Comments / 0