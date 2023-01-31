Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Kyle Shanahan Not Happy With Question On Wednesday
One media member had an interesting question for San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. This reporter asked Shanahan if his playcalling in recent years is why his quarterbacks keep getting hurt and he definitely wasn't thrilled about it. "I think if you looked at the injuries, common ...
John Lynch Announces Decision On His Future With 49ers
John Lynch has done a tremendous job since taking over as the 49ers GM back in 2017. And speaking to the media Wednesday, the Hall of Famer maintained his devotion to building San Francisco into a Super Bowl team in 2023. "I'm committed to this," Lynch said, via Lindsey Pallares. Lynch came to The ...
Yardbarker
Eric Bieniemy will reportedly come with great competition, heavy price for Commanders
The Washington Commanders are among several teams waiting to talk to Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy after Super Bowl LVII. Washington has requested to interview Bieniemy for their offensive coordinator vacancy. The Commanders may face competition and a heavy price if they want his services. According to NBC...
Sean Payton Salary to be Head Coach of the Denver Broncos is Staggering
The Denver Broncos head coach search is over. Denver agreed on a deal with the New Orleans Saints that will make Sean Payton the Bronco’s next head coach. Payton coached the Saints from 2006 to 2022, and after just one season away from the game returns to head coach again in Mile High. With Payton under contract with the Saints, the Broncos traded a first-round draft pick in this year’s draft and a second-round pick in next year’s for the rights to hire Payton along with a 2024 third-round pick.
iheart.com
Tom Brady announced his retirement BUT turns out HE'S NOT REALLY RETIRING!
Ok. There's NO doubt. He's the GOAT. Wth some obvious emotion, Tom Brady made the announcement on his Twitter this morning that he's done for good this time, ending his playing career with seven rings and a career that will be talked about forever. However, don't feel too bad for Tom. He's not going away.
3 best Jimmy Garoppolo destinations with 49ers departure imminent
Since being drafted in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft, Jimmy Garoppolo has proven that he can be a reliable option in the NFL. Garoppolo has appeared in 74 games throughout his career, including 57 total starts. In the games that he has started, he has posted a record of 40-17. Along with his record, he has also found success on the stat sheet. He has thrown for 14,289 passing yards, 87 touchdowns, and just 42 interceptions. On the ground, he has added 225 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.
Report: 2 teams have strong interest in Eric Bieniemy as OC
Eric Bieniemy will once again be a coaching free agent after the Super Bowl, and two teams other than the Kansas City Chiefs may be prepared to vie for his services. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on “The Pat McAfee Show” Thursday that the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens are two teams to watch for... The post Report: 2 teams have strong interest in Eric Bieniemy as OC appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SB Nation
Derek Carr would get an enormous bag from the Raiders if he’s hurt at the Pro Bowl
Nobody ever wishes for a player to be injured, but if something happens to Derek Carr it would set in motion a chain of events resulting in one of the funniest things to happens in NFL history. Carr was named to the Pro Bowl on Tuesday, along with Tyler Huntley...
Broncos' new head coach Sean Payton begins process of assembling coaching staff
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As Sean Payton's lawyers and Broncos' contract guru Rich Hurtado thoroughly cross the T's and dot the I's on the minute language in the new head coach's contract, Payton is busy starting the gargantuan process of assembling his coaching staff. The immediate priority is Denver's defensive...
Look: Matthew Berry Believes One 49ers Quarterback Has Inside Track To Starting Job
The San Francisco 49ers appear headed for a quarterback competition, and the battle between Brock Purdy and Trey Lance for the starting spot will draw a lot of interest around the league. One prominent NFL personality believes one of the two already has an edge. Matthew Berry, the well-known ...
atozsports.com
Vikings: Popular DC candidate just became available
The Minnesota Vikings’ search for its next defensive coordinator has stalled as of late, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of great options still available. ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reports that the Vikings are holding out for a potential interview with Denver Broncos DC Ejiro Evero. However, they’ll likely have to wait for him to wrap up his interview process with Arizona and Indianapolis, who are interested in him as a head coaching candidate.
iheart.com
Decision Made On Tom Brady's Status For FOX Sports' Super Bowl Coverage
Tom Brady will reportedly not be part of FOX Sports' Super Bowl LVII coverage, despite his retirement announcement on Wednesday (February 1), sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to TMZ Sports. Last year, Brady signed a record-setting contract to become FOX Sports' lead NFL analyst that was said to...
Kyle Shanahan reveals 49ers plan at quarterback for 2023 with Tom Brady retired
In the aftermath of Tom Brady’s retirement, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed where the team’s loyalties lie in the quarterback room for the upcoming season. No Tom Brady? No problem. San Francisco 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan wasn’t gunning for him anyway — or so he says....
nfltraderumors.co
Buccaneers Interviewed Saints QB Coach Ronald Curry For OC Position
The Buccaneers announced on Wednesday that they have interviewed Saints passing game coordinator and QB coach Ronald Curry for their offensive coordinator vacancy. The following is a list of candidates who are set to interview with Tampa Bay for the position:. Vikings WR coach Keenan McCardell (Interview) Jaguars pass game...
iheart.com
Aaron Rodgers Says He's 'Not Going' To NFL Team During Golf Event
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers apparently doesn't consider the San Francisco 49ers as a potential trade destination. During the live broadcast of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Spyglass Hill Golf Course in Pebble Beach, California, on Thursday (February 2), Rodgers had a back-and-forth with commentator and former PGA golfer Colt Knost regarding reports of a possible trade away from the Packers.
Micah Parsons Hilariously Shuts Down Kayvon Thibodeaux’s 49ers diss
Micah Parsons and Kayvon Thibodeaux will be apart of some fantastic NFC East battles in their careers. However, Twitter is battlefield for now.... The post Micah Parsons Hilariously Shuts Down Kayvon Thibodeaux’s 49ers diss appeared first on Outsider.
Despite QB need, Saints unlikely to be trade partner for Bears
For 15 years, the New Orleans Saints didn't have to worry about the quarterback position with Drew Brees behind center. But two years after the future Hall of Famers retirement, New Orleans is still looking to find its post-Brees franchise quarterback. Jameis Winston is still under contract, but the 2015...
nfltraderumors.co
NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks
49ers QB Brock Purdy said that he has “different options” for his recovery from a torn UCL and is still working toward a decision: “There are different options, in terms of letting it recover, surgery, all these different types of surgeries, repair vs. reconstruction. So we still haven’t come to a conclusion about all of that.” (Matt Maiocco)
Comments / 0