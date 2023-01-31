ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

John Lynch Announces Decision On His Future With 49ers

John Lynch has done a tremendous job since taking over as the 49ers GM back in 2017. And speaking to the media Wednesday, the Hall of Famer maintained his devotion to building San Francisco into a Super Bowl team in 2023. "I'm committed to this," Lynch said, via Lindsey Pallares. Lynch came to The ...
Sean Payton Salary to be Head Coach of the Denver Broncos is Staggering

The Denver Broncos head coach search is over. Denver agreed on a deal with the New Orleans Saints that will make Sean Payton the Bronco’s next head coach. Payton coached the Saints from 2006 to 2022, and after just one season away from the game returns to head coach again in Mile High. With Payton under contract with the Saints, the Broncos traded a first-round draft pick in this year’s draft and a second-round pick in next year’s for the rights to hire Payton along with a 2024 third-round pick.
3 best Jimmy Garoppolo destinations with 49ers departure imminent

Since being drafted in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft, Jimmy Garoppolo has proven that he can be a reliable option in the NFL. Garoppolo has appeared in 74 games throughout his career, including 57 total starts. In the games that he has started, he has posted a record of 40-17. Along with his record, he has also found success on the stat sheet. He has thrown for 14,289 passing yards, 87 touchdowns, and just 42 interceptions. On the ground, he has added 225 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.
Report: 2 teams have strong interest in Eric Bieniemy as OC

Eric Bieniemy will once again be a coaching free agent after the Super Bowl, and two teams other than the Kansas City Chiefs may be prepared to vie for his services. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on “The Pat McAfee Show” Thursday that the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens are two teams to watch for... The post Report: 2 teams have strong interest in Eric Bieniemy as OC appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Vikings: Popular DC candidate just became available

The Minnesota Vikings’ search for its next defensive coordinator has stalled as of late, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of great options still available. ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reports that the Vikings are holding out for a potential interview with Denver Broncos DC Ejiro Evero. However, they’ll likely have to wait for him to wrap up his interview process with Arizona and Indianapolis, who are interested in him as a head coaching candidate.
Decision Made On Tom Brady's Status For FOX Sports' Super Bowl Coverage

Tom Brady will reportedly not be part of FOX Sports' Super Bowl LVII coverage, despite his retirement announcement on Wednesday (February 1), sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to TMZ Sports. Last year, Brady signed a record-setting contract to become FOX Sports' lead NFL analyst that was said to...
Buccaneers Interviewed Saints QB Coach Ronald Curry For OC Position

The Buccaneers announced on Wednesday that they have interviewed Saints passing game coordinator and QB coach Ronald Curry for their offensive coordinator vacancy. The following is a list of candidates who are set to interview with Tampa Bay for the position:. Vikings WR coach Keenan McCardell (Interview) Jaguars pass game...
Aaron Rodgers Says He's 'Not Going' To NFL Team During Golf Event

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers apparently doesn't consider the San Francisco 49ers as a potential trade destination. During the live broadcast of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Spyglass Hill Golf Course in Pebble Beach, California, on Thursday (February 2), Rodgers had a back-and-forth with commentator and former PGA golfer Colt Knost regarding reports of a possible trade away from the Packers.
NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers QB Brock Purdy said that he has “different options” for his recovery from a torn UCL and is still working toward a decision: “There are different options, in terms of letting it recover, surgery, all these different types of surgeries, repair vs. reconstruction. So we still haven’t come to a conclusion about all of that.” (Matt Maiocco)

