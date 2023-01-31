ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Monday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbeville 61, Delcambre 39

Ben Franklin 43, Abramson 16

Booker T. Washington 35, Riverdale 28

Calvin 44, Choudrant 33

De La Salle 48, Kenner Discovery 45

Dominican 38, Chapelle 37

Ellender 50, South Terrebonne 9

Geo Next Generation 41, Berwick 18

Lacassine 46, Bell City 43

McMain 48, Willow School 6

Mount Carmel 41, Karr 35

Pine 58, Franklinton 22

Sacred Heart 52, Livingston Collegiate Academy 23

Southern Lab 61, Madison Prep 42

St. Katharine Drexel 37, Fisher 29

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
633K+
Post
672M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy