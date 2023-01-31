Read full article on original website
Green Bay Police Identify Double Homicide Victims
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Upon speaking with the next of kin, the Green Bay Police Department can release that the victims of a double homicide in the 1600 block of Elkay Lane on the City’s east side are Green Bay resident Rhonda Cegelski, 58, and Bellevue resident Paula O’Connor, 53.
Green Bay Metro Fire Department Swears in New Chief
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Metro Fire Department has officially swore in their new Fire Chief, Matthew Knott, during a swearing-in ceremony at City Hall on Friday. “I think your style of leadership, Chief Knott, is already coming through,” said Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich. “You’re a thoughtful leader, and somebody who wants to get their hands dirty, roll up their sleeves, and get in there and assist our community when they’re in need.”
Judge Keeps Schabusiness Trial on Track for Next Month
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A judge Friday declined a defense request to postpone Taylor Schabusiness’ March 6 trial for the murder of Shad Thyrion. Schabusiness, 25, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault for allegedly attacking Thyrion on Feb. 23. She has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.
Woman Accused in Fraud Spree across Wisconsin Arrested in Maine
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WLUK) — A woman accused of multiple fraudulent crimes committed across Wisconsin was arrested in Maine. Kimberly Maine, 51, was taken into custody on Wednesday by Blackstone Police on fraud charges. It was in November when Wisconsin authorities issued a statewide alert on Maine’s alleged illegal activity.
Lindemann Pleads Not Guilty in Oshkosh Boat Crash
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Jason Lindemann pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges related to a boating crash on the Fox River which injured multiple people. After a sheriff’s department detective testified at a preliminary hearing Thursday, Lindemann was ordered to stand trial, and immediately entered the not guilty pleas to 21 charges, including two felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety for the July 9 collision.
Woman Accused of Burglarizing De Pere Church on Christmas Pleads Not Guilty
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A woman accused of breaking into a church on Christmas Day pleaded not guilty Friday to burglary and theft charges. Mary Jo Pepin, 65, returns to court March 13 for a preliminary hearing. According to the criminal complaint, police responded to Our Lady of...
Oconto Schools Locked Down After Report of Suspicious Activity at High School
OCONTO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — All Oconto schools were locked down Wednesday afternoon after police received a report of two suspicious men at Oconto High School. The Oconto school district posted on Facebook later Wednesday, saying that a staff member reported seeing “suspicious activity” at the back of the building.
Officials: Extreme Cold Temperatures Likely Played a Role in Sturgeon Bay Man’s Death
STURGEON BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Extreme cold temperatures likely attributed to a Sturgeon Bay man’s death, officials say. On Tuesday morning, police were called to the 100 block of S. Lansing Avenue for a report an unconscious man on the side of the road. The man has been...
Appleton Police Warn of Winter Vehicle Thefts
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — With the cold weather, there’s a tendency to start your car, and step away as it is warming up. But this can have consequences…. Lieutenant Meghan Cash with the Appleton Police Department said car thefts are up this winter; and they mostly occur while out in public spaces like gas stations; or anywhere else you’d expect to make a quick stop.
Fire Sends 1 to Hospital, Forces 10 From Their Homes
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — One person was hospitalized for smoke inhalation following a fire at an apartment on Green Bay’s east side. Firefighters say they were called to an apartment building in the 2700 block of Humboldt Road around 12:30 p.m. They discovered the fire in a bedroom of one of the apartments, which they were able to put out in about 10 minutes. Seven other units sustained smoke damage.
One Person killed in Brown County Crash
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – One man was killed in a one-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in the Brown County town of Ledgeview. Crews responded to Glenmore Road, east of Interstate 43, at 12:32 p.m. Friday, according to a sheriff’s dept. news release. “Preliminary investigation shows that a 2014...
Oshkosh Elementary School can Move Forward with New Name
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Oshkosh Area School District can name its new elementary school “Menominee,” the Menominee Tribal Legislature voted Thursday. The school will replace the current Webster Stanley Elementary and Middle School building, and is expected to open in fall, 20-24. “Menominee” led in voting...
Work Begins to Link Denmark to Central Brown County Water Authority’s system
DENMARK, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A project to bring higher quality water to a Brown County community broke ground. Work began Wednesday afternoon to include the village of Denmark to the Central Brown County Water Authority’s water distribution system. The system supplies water from Lake Michigan to multiple communities,...
Menominee, Michigan, Middle/High School to Finally Open for Students Next Week
MENOMINEE, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Students will finally have their first in-person classes of 2022-23 at Menominee Middle/High School next week. The building has been closed since a rainstorm left it flooded in August. Asbestos was also found on the building’s first floor. The return to the building was delayed several times, including last month when an environmental test revealed the building was not yet safe.
Kewaunee County Ski Hill Is About Ready To Open
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – It hasn’t been a great season so far when it comes to outdoor recreation in parts of Northeast Wisconsin. “Mother Nature obviously has been not good to us for snow making, or anything for that matter. But, now, this week, we’ve got some cold, so we’ve been making snow since the weekend,” said Dave Myers, Kewaunee County Promotions and Recreation Director.
