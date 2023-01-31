Read full article on original website
BBC
What impact has Brexit had on the UK economy?
Like it - or not - it has been three years since the UK left the European Union. Since then there has been a pandemic, swiftly followed by an energy crisis. That has made it hard to decipher exactly what the impact of Brexit has been. The latest data suggest...
BBC
End foreign ownership of utilities, says Reform UK
The Reform UK party is calling for an end to foreign ownership of critical national infrastructure. Under the proposal, set out by leader Richard Tice, companies supplying and distributing energy and water would continue to be run by private firms. But 50% would be owned by the government and 50%...
Rishi Sunak plans US trip with Northern Ireland high on agenda
UK officials in flurry of diplomacy seeking agreement with EU over protocol, but play down talk that deal is close
BBC
How much should we care what the IMF thinks?
It was only on Friday that the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, decried the forecasts of "doom" about the UK economy, taking on "the declinists" those who he said were permanently pessimistic about Britain's fate. When I pointed out to him that it was business investment and household income...
UK held back by staff shortages, Brexit and mortgage costs, says top economist
A shortage of workers, expensive mortgages and the continuing effects of Brexit are all weighing on the economy as the UK shapes up to be the weakest major G7 economy this year, the head of a leading thinktank has said. Paul Johnson, the director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies,...
BBC
Donald Trump case used to settle Shirenewton bungalow row
A case involving former US president Donald Trump was used by a woman to allow her to move into a bungalow. Angela Corner from Chepstow, Monmouthshire, wanted to move into the Bully Hole Road, Shirenewton property. However, the local council cited a 61-year-old planning condition that said a local agricultural...
Business Insider
For one energy company, digital transformation was the catalyst for positive social impact
As energy prices rise, it's especially vital for companies to commit to caring for their customers. Gas distributor SGN uses Lenovo's suite of products to help vulnerable customers out in the field. This human-centered approach honors Lenovo's commitment to innovation, while ensuring that SGN makes a positive social impact. As...
Britain's first crypto regulations to set 'robust' standards
LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Britain's finance ministry plans "robust" regulations for crypto assets, following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX last year, which left millions of people nursing billions of dollars in losses.
US News and World Report
Japan Jan Services Activity Growth at Three-Month High - PMI
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's services sector activity grew at its fastest pace in three months in January, but worsening inflation and employment trends point to challenges ahead, a business survey showed, as policymakers bet on the country's economic reopening to lift demand. Friday's final au Jibun Bank Japan Services purchasing...
Sberbank Readies Ethereum-Compatible DeFi System For May 2023
Russia’s largest bank said the Ethereum-based platform will launch for open testing in March ahead of the main launch in May. The system will begin facilitating commercial operations at the end of April and MetaMask users will be able to connect to the DeFI platform. Friday’s news comes after...
Informatica Releases 2023 Data and Analytics Executive Leadership Survey Results
REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 31, 2023-- Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, today released the results of its highly anticipated annual CDO Insights survey. The research report—CDO Insights 2023: How to Empower Data-Led Business Resiliency—was informed by a November 2022 survey across 600 chief data officers and chief data & analytics officers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia Pacific. Findings from the report reveal that cloud and data management investments show no signs of slowing down in 2023, and data governance is the #1 priority for U.S. CDOs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005164/en/ CDO Insights 2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)
BBC
Formula 1: Widespread concern after Mohammed Ben Sulayem controversies
The silence in Formula 1 this week has been deafening. A week after Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the president of the sport's governing body the FIA, found himself embroiled in two separate controversies, there is widespread concern. "Everyone thinks he's got to go," said one Formula 1 team boss, on condition...
CNBC
Indonesia's seafood farming industry faces a 'technology gap' — and startups are raising big bucks to fill it
Investors and startups CNBC spoke to said that Indonesia has huge potential for seafood farming, but it's not realizing its full potential. "Indonesia's fisheries industry has a lot of old-style players that have passed on conventional business practices from generation to generation," said Yinglan Tan, founding managing partner and CEO of Singapore-based Insignia Ventures Partners.
BBC
What's happening in Parliament next week?
It's a week of routine, although important, legislating in Westminster - but listen out for the backbeat. There's the personal, the rumblings around Dominic Raab and the aftershocks of Nadhim Zahawi's departure from government; the high political, with a possible but politically delicate agreement on the Northern Ireland Protocol in prospect; and, in the slightly deeper undergrowth, a Budget taking shape.
Italy Jan EU-harmonised CPI eases to 10.9% y/y, slightly below forecast
Feb 1 (Reuters) - Italian EU-harmonised consumer prices (HICP) fell a preliminary 1.3% month-on-month in January, with annual inflation slowing to 10.9% from 12.3% in December, data showed on Wednesday.
Company insolvencies hit 13-year high in England and Wales
LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - More companies suffered insolvency last year in England and Wales than any time since 2009, government figures showed on Tuesday, reflecting the end of coronavirus pandemic support that helped many smaller businesses stay afloat.
BBC
New powers to curb strike disruption approved by MPs
MPs have backed plans aimed at enforcing minimum service levels for some sectors during strikes. Under the bill, some employees, including in the rail industry and emergency services, would be required to work during industrial action - and could be sacked if they refuse. The bill passed by 315 votes...
BBC
Land use: Government has overpromised says Royal Society
The UK government risks "overpromising" finite land with its multiple ambitions on farming, nature and renewable energy, according to a report from scientific academy The Royal Society. It says an area the size of Northern Ireland could be needed to accommodate current policy targets by 2030. Farming and forestry groups...
Mobile phone, PC shipments to fall again in 2023, Gartner says
STOCKHOLM, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Shipments of personal computers and mobile phones are expected to fall for the second straight year in 2023, with phone shipments slumping to a decade low, IT research firm Gartner said on Tuesday.
