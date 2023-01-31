MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE. Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by James A Edwards and Heidi R Edwards, husband and wife, originally in favor of JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., on September 25, 2014, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama, in RLPY Book 1512 Page 130; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Selma, Dallas County, Alabama, on February 24, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Dallas County, Alabama, to-wit: A 2.00 acre parcel of land lying in the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 31, Township 18 North, Range 11 East, Dallas County, Alabama and more particularly described as follows: Commence at the Northwest corner of said Northwest Quarter of Northeast Quarter of Section 31; thence South 01 degree 20 minutes 00 seconds East a distance of 461.80 feet to an iron pipe; thence North 88 degrees 55 minutes 00 seconds East a distance of 385.81 feet to an iron pipe; thence continue North 88 degrees 55 minutes 00 seconds East a distance of 92.06 feet to an iron pin marking the Point of Beginning of the parcel of land herein described; thence continue North 88 degrees 55 minutes 00 seconds East a distance of 417.42 feet to an iron pin; thence South 01 degree 05 minutes 00 seconds East a distance of 206.07 feet to an iron pin; thence South 88 degrees 55 minutes 00 seconds West a distance of 417.42 feet to an iron pin; thence North 01 degree 05 minutes 00 seconds West a distance of 208.71 feet to the Point of Beginning. Right of Way Easement: The right of ingress and egress on, over and across the following described area: 10 feet on either side of the following described centerline; commence at an old gov. stone monument on the quarter section corner, North side, Section 31, Township 18 North, Range 11 East, run thence North 90 degrees 00 minutes East along the North line of Section 31 for a distance of 10 feet to a point; an the point of beginning of the herein described centerline and from said point of beginning run thence South 01 degree 20 minutes East parallel to an 10 feet East of the West line of the NW 1/4 of the NE 1/4, Section 31, Township 18 North, Range 11 East, a distance of 172.6 feet to a point thence run South 84 degrees 43 minutes East for a distance of 242.7 feet to a point; thence run South 12 degrees 36 minutes East for a distance of 223.9 feet to the North line of a 5.00 acre tract, said point being 53.4 feet North 88 degrees 55 minutes East of an iron pin at the NW corner of said 5.00 acre tract; said described 20 foot access acres lying in the NW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 31, Township 18 North, Range 11 East, Dallas County Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 73 County Road 869 , Valley Grande, AL 36701. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, ("Transferee") Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2311 Highland Avenue South, Suite 330, Birmingham, AL 35205 www.tblaw.com.

