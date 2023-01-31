Read full article on original website
selmasun.com
Salvation Army to assist with tornado damage Feb. 7-9
On Feb. 7-9 the Alabama/Louisiana/Mississippi Division of the Salvation Army will offer a pre-registration event for assistance to homes that were damaged by the Jan. 12 tornado in Selma. To receive assistance the Salvation Army division is requiring the following:. You must be identified on their records as having sustained...
selmasun.com
Legal Notices, February 2, 2023
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE. Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by James A Edwards and Heidi R Edwards, husband and wife, originally in favor of JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., on September 25, 2014, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama, in RLPY Book 1512 Page 130; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Selma, Dallas County, Alabama, on February 24, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Dallas County, Alabama, to-wit: A 2.00 acre parcel of land lying in the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 31, Township 18 North, Range 11 East, Dallas County, Alabama and more particularly described as follows: Commence at the Northwest corner of said Northwest Quarter of Northeast Quarter of Section 31; thence South 01 degree 20 minutes 00 seconds East a distance of 461.80 feet to an iron pipe; thence North 88 degrees 55 minutes 00 seconds East a distance of 385.81 feet to an iron pipe; thence continue North 88 degrees 55 minutes 00 seconds East a distance of 92.06 feet to an iron pin marking the Point of Beginning of the parcel of land herein described; thence continue North 88 degrees 55 minutes 00 seconds East a distance of 417.42 feet to an iron pin; thence South 01 degree 05 minutes 00 seconds East a distance of 206.07 feet to an iron pin; thence South 88 degrees 55 minutes 00 seconds West a distance of 417.42 feet to an iron pin; thence North 01 degree 05 minutes 00 seconds West a distance of 208.71 feet to the Point of Beginning. Right of Way Easement: The right of ingress and egress on, over and across the following described area: 10 feet on either side of the following described centerline; commence at an old gov. stone monument on the quarter section corner, North side, Section 31, Township 18 North, Range 11 East, run thence North 90 degrees 00 minutes East along the North line of Section 31 for a distance of 10 feet to a point; an the point of beginning of the herein described centerline and from said point of beginning run thence South 01 degree 20 minutes East parallel to an 10 feet East of the West line of the NW 1/4 of the NE 1/4, Section 31, Township 18 North, Range 11 East, a distance of 172.6 feet to a point thence run South 84 degrees 43 minutes East for a distance of 242.7 feet to a point; thence run South 12 degrees 36 minutes East for a distance of 223.9 feet to the North line of a 5.00 acre tract, said point being 53.4 feet North 88 degrees 55 minutes East of an iron pin at the NW corner of said 5.00 acre tract; said described 20 foot access acres lying in the NW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 31, Township 18 North, Range 11 East, Dallas County Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 73 County Road 869 , Valley Grande, AL 36701. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, ("Transferee") Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2311 Highland Avenue South, Suite 330, Birmingham, AL 35205 www.tblaw.com.
wbrc.com
FEMA reaches out to storm survivors with functional challenges in getting help in 8 counties
WEST ALABAMA, Ala. (WBRC) - When we think of storm survivors we don’t often think about those with disabilities or those with functional challenges who need help. That adds a new layer of much-needed assistance for those struggling to get back on their feet since the January tornado in west Alabama. That’s why a FEMA leader will visit a few counties in the coming days to help those very people. When we talk about those with functional needs, we’re talking about those who may be pregnant...need sign language or someone who is in a wheelchair.
WSFA
Montgomery neighborhood association opposes proposed homeless shelter
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Salvation Army is facing opposition from people in a neighborhood after they announced their plans to relocate to south Montgomery. The Seth Johnson Neighborhood Association met with Maj. Harvey Johnson on Jan. 26 to listen to his reasons for placing a homeless shelter on that side of town.
Bham Now
The Central Alabama community has raised over $210K for tornado relief in Selma
People all over the state have come together to support Selma, Alabama since a tornado tore through the community on January 12. As the recovery efforts continue, United Way of Central Alabama (UWCA) has partnered with United Way of Selma and Dallas County to launch a trusted donation site that will serve those affected. Keep reading to learn how they’re helping and how you can, too.
WSFA
Montgomery planning to tear down abandoned apartment complex
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Demolition and developments will be in progress soon in north Montgomery. District 3 Councilwoman Marche Johnson said an old apartment complex on Northgate Drive has been abandoned and dilapidated for at least a decade. “It has deteriorated over the years, and it’s really become an eyesore...
elmoreautauganews.com
Autauga BOE Responds after news article questions class assignment at Prattville High School
A news article by 1819 News concerning a class assignment from October of last year at Prattville High School generated some interest after it was published Thursday on the news media’s online site and Facebook page. You can read the original article here – https://1819news.com/news/item/prattville-high-school-assignment-questions-students-about-privilege-and-oppression-based-on-sexual-orientation-gender-body-size-religion?fbclid=IwAR09wdU6sld1XS6QM7TW0ZvpW96XyRWQY2biAADSo-lwCfiVb612-__5oPI. We reached out...
selmasun.com
City of Tuscaloosa taking donations for Selma tornado recovery effort
The City of Tuscaloosa is taking donations for the ongoing tornado recovery effort in Selma. According to a WVUA 23 story, donations will be taken through Feb. 3 and can be dropped off at any Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue station. The following are being accepted:. Nonperishable food. Toiletries. Diapers for babies...
selmasun.com
Marion City Council hears about camera system that can identify cars and people wanted by police
The Marion City Council is considering installing cameras around the city to fight crime. At the last Marion City Council meeting, a representative from Alabama Power Co. gave a presentation of a camera system that would help police identify vehicles and people within the city limits that are wanted by police.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery County Mugshots from 01/16/2023 – 01/31/2023
Check out the Montgomery County Mugshots from 1/16/2023-1/31/2023. All are innocent unless proven guilty.
WSFA
LIVE: Montgomery mayor to hold State of the City Address
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed is set to hold his 2023 State of the City Address. The event starts at 6 p.m. and can be watched live in the video stream below. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE...
selmasun.com
International Paper employees help each other with tornado relief
Employees at International Paper’s Prattville and Riverdale (Selma), Ala. Containerboard Mills were hit hard, and are now working to support one another as they rebuild their community. At our Riverdale Mill in Selma, more than 50 IP team members have confirmed some level of damage to their homes, ranging...
Wetumpka Herald
Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Jan. 26 to Feb. 1
• Domestic violence was reported on Barnes Court. • Harassment was reported on Hospital Drive. • Domestic violence was reported on Milly Francis Street. • Domestic violence was reported on Red Eagle Drive. Sign up for Newsletters from The Herald. • Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. Jan. 27.
Alabama county official questions if a ‘queer transgender man’ has a ‘wee-wee’
An Alabama county commissioner was temporarily booted from a social media site after he made a post questioning whether a “queer transgender man” is straight or has a “wee-wee.”. “So, is a Queer Transgender man straight or what, does it have a wee-wee or not?” Hale County...
National Unclaimed Property Day set for Feb. 1
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — State Treasurer Young Boozer has announced that Feb. 1 is National Unclaimed Property Day. Nearly 33 million people have unclaimed property, financial accounts or items of value in which the owner has not initiated any activity for a number of years. When that happens and the company can’t locate the owner, […]
WSFA
Hospital warns of tianeptine drug ‘crisis’ in Alabama
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Tianeptine is one of the latest illegal drugs pouring into Alabama. The substance is marketed as a supplement that helps with anxiety, depression and energy levels. But experts say the drug has side effects similar to heroin. “Because it is in your brain, it’s like you’re...
selmasun.com
Second Community Mural Project in Uniontown slated for Feb. 18
The second Community Mural Project in Uniontown is slated for Feb. 18 in Uniontown. Volunteers are asked to sign up for the project, which is a partnership of the Community Foundation of Uniontown with Blackbelt Community Foundation, Blackbelt Treasures and other partners. This can be done by filling out the...
selmasun.com
Food Bank handles flood of food as it prepares to serve after donations move on to next disaster
The Selma Area Food Bank is grateful for the flood of food that has come to Dallas County since the Jan. 12 tornado, but they know they’ll be here after the donations have moved on to the next disaster. “There has been so much food brought in that we’re...
WSFA
Gun found on campus of Prattville school Thursday
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A gun was found at a Prattville school on Thursday, school officials confirmed. According to Autauga County Schools Superintendent Tim Tidmore, the gun was found at the end of the school day at Prattville Junior High School. When asked who reported the gun being on campus,...
